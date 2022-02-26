Headspace launches digital campaign 'Be kind to your mind'

Headspace today launches its first digital campaign in India, “Be Kind To Your Mind”. Through this campaign, Headspace is focused on encouraging people, particularly millennials, to confront their innermost thoughts and feelings. Times Bridge, the global investments and venture arm of The Times Group, announced investment in Headspace in 2020 and has led Headspace’s launch in India. Since its India entry, which coincided with the beginning of the pandemic, Headspace's membership base in the country has grown by over 50%.

Headspace’s new campaign is built around the insight that Indian millennials no longer endorse the 'work hard, party hard' culture and are swifty replacing it with the concept of 'work well, sleep well'. Operating in a highly competitive environment, millennials are often navigating various aspects of their lives that can lead to anxiety and self-doubt. Through this new initiative, Headspace is urging people to take regular pauses during their stressful lives to check in with themselves and let go of the stress that they may unconsciously be carrying throughout the day. The 360-degree campaign will go live across platforms including TV, OOH, digital and print.

The Headspace app comes with a library of contents including guided meditations, soothing sleepcasts and focused music playlists. In fact, two of Headspace’s Indian-accented sleepcasts, Himalayan Mist & Bengal Forest, outperformed any Headspace sleepcast launch in the past 3 years, ranking #1 and #2 respectively for 60+ days, a testament to Headspace’s growth and appetite in the Indian market.

Commenting on the launch, Louise Troen, VP - International Marketing, said, “We are thrilled to unveil our first market-focused campaign in India and are truly encouraged by the market response since our launch. This is a testament to India’s long-standing association with meditation and holistic living, and we are excited to tap this opportunity further with a long-term market vision in mind. Times Bridge’s market understanding has been instrumental in expanding Headspace’s reach in India. Moving forward, our goal is to pursue and encourage more Indian audiences to seek a balance in their busy, overstressed lives in the simplest way possible. Our new campaign, "Be Kind To Your Mind", aims to both inspire and comfort people, reminding them about the importance of being in the right Headspace, especially when confronted with tough emotions or feelings, which can otherwise be overbearing for our minds.”

Commenting on the launch, Viral Jani, EVP & Country Head India, TImes Bridge, said, “We are proud of our association with Headspace and are focused on leveraging the power of our market know-how and network to support its localization, growth and impact. Indians are swiftly embracing meditation & mindfulness platforms and Headspace is at the forefront of this trend. The slew of activities planned for the "Be Kind to your Mind" campaign will create reach for Headspace’s easily accessible mindfulness routines in India and further fuel Headspace’s growth in the world’s largest open internet market.”

Headspace's mission is to make mindfulness available to everyone, everywhere, and play a role in improving the world's mental wellbeing and happiness quotient. It has been scientifically proven that using Headspace has favorable outcomes such as reducing stress in just 10 days,as well as improving sleep and focus, allowing consumers to feel better in minutes. The new, “Be Kind To Your Mind” campaign delivers a simple message to Indian users to work their way towards sound mental health through regular meditation and mindfulness techniques available on the Headspace app.

