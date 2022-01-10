‘Gerson Da Cunha was a giant of a man, in more ways than one’

When Gerson da Cunha entered a room, the world stopped. Or so it felt. His presence filled it and there was little room for anything else but a sense of awe. He was a giant of a man, in more ways than one. Large as an oak tree, and as impressive a figure too. Then he smiled, with a twinkle in his eye, and said hello in a voice that shook the world.

He was called the Renaissance Man. Advertising icon, theatre doyen, a UNICEF executive who changed a national habit in Brazil when he got those beautiful Brazilian ladies, more interested in keeping their figures than feeding their babies the nutrition in their milk, to breastfeed them by getting the country's leading actress to feed her child on television. In a few weeks, speaking fluent Portuguese that was his mother tongue at home, he was himself a national star. As the Creative Director of Lintas, Sao Paolo told me later: "He had been in the country less than a month and already everyone in the country recognised him on sight!" The Government of Brazil honoured Gerson with the medal of ‘Order of Rio Branco’ for his services to Brazil while he was with the UNICEF.

I first met Gerson at Lintas where he was the Managing Director. His college friend Alyque Padamsee was the Creative Director. They were an interesting twosome. Gerson was the boss in the office, Alyque was his Director in the theatre who screamed at him when he forgot his lines, which was often. Then Gerson quit the business leaving Alyque as the Managing Director.

Not long after, he went on to become one of the city's most prominent citizens. And that's what he was for fifty years until he passed away a few days ago.

The city he loved mourned him, the man, the legend, the friend, as did I and all who had the joy of knowing him.

Farewell, sweet prince.

And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

