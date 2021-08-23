HDFC Life encourages everyone to fulfill their dream of a secure future in latest campaign

HDFC Life responsibly creates awareness on the importance of life insurance in an individual’s life.

Over the past few years, the young millennial segment has been emerging as a fast-growing segment. Recognizing this opportunity, HDFC Life has been driving brand affinity and need for life insurance through the Young and Responsible campaigns since 2017.

HDFC Life’s latest Young and Responsible ad campaign focuses on the story of a newly-wed couple. They are both discovering the joys and surprises of a newly married life. Along with many changes, there are also new responsibilities to be fulfilled and the couple takes the first step towards fulfilling their responsibility towards each other by securing their future. The brand aims to encourage everyone to be responsible towards their loved ones and fulfill their dream of a secure future together.

Research suggests that young millennials today are responsible; believe in planning for the future and work hard to achieve their dreams. They not only opt for goal-oriented financial planning but also acknowledge the unpredictability of life and take appropriate steps to protect their loved ones’ future from uncertainties.

The HDFC Life – Life Freedom Index (LFI)*, 2021 study revealed that life insurance saw a marked increase in product familiarity and preference in 2021. Maintaining the standard of living during unexpected events through life insurance is the most important driver of this trend. Life insurance has also emerged as the solution to achieving a sense of being financially secure while also giving one the confidence to fulfill their future financial needs and long-term goals.

Speaking about the campaign, Vishal Subharwal – Head Marketing, Digital Business & E-commerce, HDFC Life, said, “The pandemic has reminded individuals of the importance of financial security. Families and individuals need to be financially protected and through our campaign, we have tried to convey this message. One needs to take up the responsibility early, even if it is through a small step because it can go a long way in protecting the spouse and the family in case of unforeseen circumstances”.

The ad campaign will be visible across digital and social platforms, OTT, DTH, impact presence on news channels on television and will be live for the next four weeks.

Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett said “HDFC Life, as a brand has always focused on the importance of planning to prepare for any unforeseen circumstances. The pandemic and the following uncertainties be it financial or health wise, has made even the younger audiences reflect on the importance of financial planning for the future. Our campaign, through the story of a young newly married couple who are embarking on a new journey, reflects the message that the first step towards a new life would be planning your finances responsibly for each other. We are sure that this film will resonate with our target audience and encourage them to take the first step towards a secure future.”

Term insurance is an important step towards building a secure future for oneself and the family. HDFC Life’s flagship term plan, HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Life is a non-linked, non-participating, individual term plan that caters to the changing needs of individuals in the different stages of life.

