HDFC ERGO unveils new campaign featuring brand ambassador Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Conceptualized by Mullen Lowe Lintas, the TVC communicates the benefits and services provided by HDFC ERGO across their plethora of insurance products

HDFC ERGO has released a new TVC campaign ‘Poochoge toh aapko milega sahi jawaab’. The campaign aims at piquing the interests of customers and urging them to ask the right questions while buying general insurance. They rolled out a two-film campaign featuring brand ambassador Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a double role.

Conceptualized by Mullen Lowe Lintas, the film communicates the benefits and services provided by HDFC ERGO across their plethora of insurance products related to health, motor and travel amongst others. Furthermore, the campaign also highlights that Indians are inherently curious and inquisitive by nature but when it’s about buying the right insurance policy, they don't make an informed decision, often due to lack of awareness.

Talking about this, the face of the campaign, Nawazuddin Siddique said, “Insurance plays a very important role in our financial wellbeing. It helps in providing financial security for you and your loved ones when needed most. It was a beautiful experience partnering with HDFC ERGO, it helped me in being a part of an initiative creating awareness among people about getting our knowledge right when it comes to insurance.’’

The film also communicates the fact that a well-comprehensive insurance policy provides peace of mind and helps in overcoming difficult situations. In testing times, the right kind of insurance will always protect an individual from digging into their savings.

