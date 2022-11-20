Gucci Gift campaign is inspired by travel

Gucci Gift has unveiled this year’s campaign that draws inspiration from the world of travel in a nod to the House’s founding history and heritage.

Under a starlit Winter sky, a cast of characters boards a fanciful locomotive with an atmosphere that evokes splendor but also a bit of intrigue. Each passenger is on a journey that goes beyond the imagination, tinged with a shared appreciation for that which is beautiful in the world.

Envisioned by Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the images captured by Carlijn Jacobs and the film shot by Jordan Hemingway cast a light on the shimmering and joyful spirit of the festive season.

Trolleys, duffels, and cases of different shapes and sizes for carrying all things necessary (and not) take center stage, recounting the House’s imaginative vision of travel, while lace, ruffles, rich velvets, and sequins all add to the magic of the Holidays. The House’s signature bags are dressed for the occasion, presented in tone-on-tone palettes, miniature proportions, precious leathers, and with optical motifs. Passengers showcase a curated selection of fine jewelry and watches as they travel in suites adorned with pieces from the Gucci Décor collection. Vanity tables display elegant, collectible Gucci Beauty designs alongside a Lifestyle selection that includes lounge and leisure wear as well as items from the Gucci Pet collection modeled by a troupe of darling dogs along for the ride.

The Gucci Gift campaign celebrates the magic of the festivities and the joy of sharing these moments with loved ones in the spirit of this special time of year.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)