Gozoop conceptualises #StopTheSearch campaign for Guardian GNC

As the health & fitness product space today is extremely crowded in India, several people who intend to purchase nutrition supplements are confused and are unable to decide on which brand to trust and choose.

To address this, Guardian Healthcare, the master franchisee of GNC, recently launched the #StopTheSearch campaign that urged people to stop their search for nutritional needs at Guardian GNC. While showcasing their wide range of quality products and also highlighting GNC’s 85+ years of scientific expertise.

The idea was to position Guardian GNC as a one-stop destination for all health, wellness and fitness-related searches. Conceptualised and executed by Gozoop, the campaign was supported by numerous PAN-India influencers across categories such as Fitness, Beauty, Lifestyle, Yoga especially to highlight the wide-range of Guardian GNC’s products and to communicate the uniform message of #StopTheSearch.

Speaking on the campaign, Shadab Khan - CEO, Guardian GNC India, said “We notice what people search when it comes to health, fitness and supplementation. GNC can play a role in helping people with the correct knowledge and complete information. Through the campaign, we educated people on the importance of nutrition and supplementation and also connected with audiences regarding varied health and nutrition needs. This campaign positioned Guardian GNC as a solution provider for almost every nutrition requirement.”

Commenting on the same, Prashant Sarwade - Head of Marketing, Guardian GNC India said “The campaign’s intent was focused on addressing the questions people have regarding health and wellness related products while highlighting what GNC has to offer through an integrated approach. The campaign not only was aimed at showcasing the wide range of products offered by Guardian GNC but also educating audiences at large.”

Speaking about the campaign, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop said “The #StopTheSearch campaign not only met the expectations of the brand’s objective but also took it steps ahead in shaping its personality in the minds of the audiences. The campaign highlighted the wide range of product offerings, educated people and also informed audiences on reasons why Guardian GNC is the best choice when it comes to health and nutrition. Using the power of social media, influencer communities across categories and a strategic media push by the Gozoop team have helped contribute to the success of the campaign.”

Sharing his thoughts on the crafting of the campaign, Amyn Ghadiali, VP - Business & Strategy, Gozoop said “Our insight for #StopTheSearch is very timely and relevant and as a campaign we have conceptualised it to harness the power of data on the foundation of creativity. Even though this is a brand first campaign, we have personalised our product offerings based on the interest of our target audiences to engage and educate, which is what is making it so creatively effective.”