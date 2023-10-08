Godrej Interio launches ‘Mega Match Madness’ campaign ahead of Cricket World Cup
The digital films convey that with new furniture at home, the whole family can enjoy watching cricket together
Godrej Interio has launched a digital campaign 'Mega Match Madness' with two films that convey how, with comfortable Godrej Interio furniture, everyone will now be watching cricket this season.
Every home has two types of people: cricket lovers and those who don’t get what the fuss is about. The aesthetically shot DVC brings to life this insight through interesting situations which show how well-designed & comfortable furniture from Godrej Interio brings the whole family together to watch cricket and enjoy the game together – whether it is because of the love for the game or to enjoy the comfort of Godrej Interio furniture.
The campaign video is being promoted across various digital and social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, coupled with a strong social media influencer marketing plan.
With the onset of the 'Cricket World Cup' season throughout the country, both these films have been translated into Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam to appeal to regional viewers. The primary focus of the ad will be in Hindi.
Speaking about the campaign, Sumeet Bhojani, Head of Marketing Communications, Godrej Interio, said, "The festive period is important for us because our largest consumer offer is launched during this time. This year, we have taken the context of the cricket season and woven that into our offer communication. These films don’t just speak about the offer but also show how our well-designed furniture offer comfort and relevant features to the consumer, thus bringing the whole family together to enjoy cricket”.
Ayan Chakraborty, General Manager, Contract Mumbai, shares the inspiration behind the commercial, “Godrej Interio’s range of furniture has always been popular among families wanting something unique and what better way to unite a family in India than watching a game of cricket together. And that’s exactly what we did for the festive season.”
Zepto is delivering groceries at 'Bumrah’s speed'
The campaign is conceptualized by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 4:02 PM | 2 min read
It certainly made everyone wonder if this was Bumrah’s newfound pursuit for speed and delivery. Turns out, he’s on a ride sharing this pursuit with Zepto! Starting with a new brand campaign, Zepto, lands its latest collaboration with Jasprit Bumrah as the face of the brand. Conceptualized by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the campaign, aptly named ‘Groceries delivered at Bumrah speed,' epitomizes the essence of speed, rigor, consistency, and precision at a level that astounds everyone else, much like Bumrah's yorkers on the cricket field."
The film was first spotted on Virendra Sehwag’s Twitter this morning. The swashbuckling batsman, renowned for his action-packed commentary set up the Twitter commentary box for an enthralling conversation. Joining the box was the true blue sportsman, Shikhar Dhawan.
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his fiery pace and deadly yorkers will be seen captivating the audiences in a series of three ad films.
Exhilerated about the partnership, Jasprit Bumrah, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, shares, "Zepto shares my passion for precision in every delivery, just as I strive for accuracy on the cricket field. It's an ideal synergy, and I'm genuinely excited to be a part of this journey". This campaign marks the first time that the Indian audiences will experience high-intensity SFX that rival the big screens of the cinema. Zepto and Bumrah have joined forces to redefine the boundaries of speed, just as Bumrah redefines the art of fast bowling with his unique sling action. In the words of
Zepto's Chief Growth Officer, Viral Jhaveri, "Our partnership with Jasprit underscores our commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving perfection, and delivering with speed, consistency and precision, much like Bumrah on the cricket field.”
"Zepto and Bumrah is a marriage made in marketing heaven. On the face of it, having India's fastest bowler endorse a quick commerce brand seems obvious. So it was important the campaign used him in a way that was less than obvious. This film and the two to follow deliver on that, using Bumrah in a fresh, surprising, uniquely Zepto way," said Kartik Smetacek, Jt National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
The agency had also created the brand’s previous campaign ‘Indian Stretchable Time’ featuring Usha Uthup, Shankar Mahadevan and Kailesh Kher.
The Bumrah campaign will anchor on Hotstar, along with various other OTT platforms, Zepto's app, social media channels, and digital platforms. Outdoor advertising will grace the streets of all major cities where Zepto operates, ensuring that the campaign reaches every corner of the nation.
Vi urges all to ‘be someone’s we’
New campaign endorses inclusivity and togetherness in a super connected but lonely world
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 3:41 PM | 4 min read
Humans have inherently been social beings. Since the evolution of mankind, humans have always been together to survive and thrive. However, today’s world poses new types of challenges. Several studies indicate that people from all walks of life, especially the GenZ and millennials are struggling with challenges such as loneliness and social isolation impacting their overall well-being. This underscores the crucial need to establish genuine emotional connections in our ever-evolving phy-gital world.
Bringing together the best of both worlds where physical and digital realms intertwine, Vi has launched its new emotionally appealing creative campaign - ‘Be Someone’s We’, rooted in the company’s vision of being a partner to its customers; in building a better today and in building a brighter tomorrow. The campaign is designed to deliver a powerful message of supporting one another through both good and challenging times, even with the smallest of actions. It draws inspiration from everyday life scenarios to illustrate how a network can serve as a bridge for forming human/social bonds, promoting inclusivity and fostering a sense of togetherness.
It showcases that even a small gesture of a call or message is enough to make someone feel less left out, less lonely and loved and cared for. Establishing Vi as the trusted partner, this 360-degree ‘Be Someone’s We’ campaign seeks to connect, engage, and uplift the mood of this young audience segment.
Commenting on the unique issues pertaining to our times, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea, said, “Loneliness is a growing concern in India, especially amongst the youth. We believe as a brand designed to aid connectivity, we have a strong role to play in addressing this concern. Our new campaign 'Be Someone's We' is designed to reflect our philosophy of inclusivity, helping the world become less lonely.”
Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the campaign comprises of different slice of life stories that focuses on situations that may make us feel left out or lonely. The commercials also use the song ‘Akele Akele Kahaan ja rahe ho’ in a new and interesting way to tell the story.
Story 1: Dandiya: This film shows a boy feeling a bit left out, watching his college mates practicing Dandiya for a fest. Suddenly, he gets a video call as one of the students practicing Dandiya calling him “Bhai…Dandiya dekhte hi rahega ya fir seekh ne bhi aaega?” inviting him to join. The boy smiles and joins them, with the feeling of being included.
Story 2: Kheer: This film shows a new joinee, tad nervous and lost trying to find a seat for herself in a crowded cafeteria. She finds an empty seat in a corner. Shortly, she receives a message “Hey! yummy Kheer here... join us?”. Through the crowd she sees a girl waving at her with a lunchbox. She smiles and joins a bunch of colleagues as they welcome her and make space for her.
Commenting on the campaign, Harshad Rajadhyaksha & Kainaz Karmakar, CCOs from Ogilvy said
“Loneliness is one of the biggest silent killers of our time. The campaign shows how a simple phone call, a text or a connection in any way, can change how another person is feeling. Each story of the campaign addresses a different aspect of loneliness - from the first day at work to being a student in a city you don’t belong to. Rohit Dubey, who heads creative for Vi at Ogilvy has crafted the stories and Amit Sharma from Chrome films has brought them to life. Here’s wishing “Humari duniya mein akelepan ki koi jagah na ho”
The campaign goes on air on 5th October 2023 first on the World Cup. In addition to the world cup, the films would also be on surround channels and digital. Apart from the films, the campaign will also be backed by Digital, OOH and Retail.
There is comfort in comforting others, says Sleepwell
The mattress brand has launched new campaign titled ‘Did you sleep well’
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 3:08 PM | 2 min read
Sleepwell, a mattress brand, has adopted a warm-hearted approach in its latest brand campaign to communicate its core philosophy that ‘there is comfort in comforting others.’ The multimedia brand campaign will be launched during the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup across various platforms such as TV, digital and retail OOH mediums
This campaign comes at a time when brands, both offline as well as online, are employing similar technical and product centric language in their interactions with consumers, posing challenges in distinguishing one brand’s communication from another. Sleepwell’s nationwide campaign has disrupted the communication by talking about emotional well-being and comfort of people, going beyond just product promotion Resonating with the need for deeper connections in today's fast-paced world, Sleepwell emphasizes that showing concern for or inquiring about someone's sleep is not just a gesture, but an expression of love and care.
Speaking about the campaign, Nilesh Mazumdar, Chief Executive Officer at Sheela Foam Ltd., said “Sleepwell wants to change how consumers look at the sleep category, beyond just products and its inherent technical language. We want to introduce the human element of emotions and empathy in the conversations and are inviting people to show that empathy by asking ‘Did you sleep well?’ The campaign promoting a culture of care for others will further deepen the bond that people have with the brand Sleepwell and be a crucial element in driving the business growth with equal rejuvenation through innovations and retail.”
Conceptualized by Sideways Consulting, this emotional yet earnest bank of films nudges Indians to show care and compassion for their loved ones by asking a simple yet meaningful question, "Did you sleep well?", along with their morning greetings. What sets it apart is that the message of this campaign cuts across identities and unites us by promoting a culture of care and concern and fostering emotional bonds that comfort us.
Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways, said “I am excited about this really big idea. Not only is it disruptive in a category that lacks marketing imagination and relies heavily on celebrities, but it plants the seed of a much-needed texture of softness and empathy in the fabric of our society. And that too by leveraging the brand name!”
Vivek Sharma, Altivyst Advisors, adds, "In a category that comes in consumer life once in 8-10 years, sowing the seeds of everyday care and concern through the brand Sleepwell is a fantastic way of building continuous engagement and consideration with people."
Shoppers Stop’s Diwali campaign: Sanya Malhotra wants you to embrace new experiences
The 'Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish’ film is for Shoppers Stop’s Kashish brand
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 2:53 PM | 3 min read
In line with the continued focus on private brands, Shoppers Stop unveiled the new Kashish collection alongside their Diwali campaign 'Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish', featuring their brand ambassador Sanya Malhotra. The campaign aims to inspire everyone to embrace new experiences and traditions during the festive season.
Sanya Malhotra embodies the spirit of embracing the new. Her versatility and fresh perspective resonate perfectly with the campaign's thought of trying to do something new and innovative. Throughout the film, Sanya's mantra is to bring something novel to the festivities, encapsulating the idea that Diwali is a time for new beginnings and cherished moments. She introduces a fresh perspective to traditional Diwali celebrations by suggesting “Iss baar kuch naya karte hai!”. Reminding us that Diwali is not just a festival, but a canvas for new beginnings and cherished moments, inviting everyone to join in the celebration of fresh ideas and boundless creativity."
Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication at Shoppers Stop, said "At Shoppers Stop, we are always trying to enhance our customer’s experience and provide them with something special. Our ‘Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish’ campaign is a heartfelt celebration of life, a touching reminder of our special Diwali moments, and an inspiring guide on how to infuse each occasion with a special touch. Our brand-new festive collection has been carefully curated to honour those cherished moments that truly make Diwali special, weaving the fabric of love and togetherness into every thread and inspire people to try something new.”
Commenting on the campaign Sanya Malhotra said, “Celebrating a festival is more than just about tradition; it's about embracing style, looking and feeling your absolute best! Kashish's Diwali collection elegantly combines the grace of tradition and the allure of modern fashion. I'm thrilled to be a part of Kashish's Diwali campaign, 'Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish,' in which we redefine festive elegance. The campaign shows us how we can make our festival unique by creating special moments around it.”
This Diwali, Shoppers Stop and Kashish have created a special festive collection for their customers. Kashish’s festive collection features stylish outfits, brilliant colours, and carefully chosen designs that are ideal for the festive season. The brand-new Kashish collection features curated chic apparel, in bright festive hues along with contemporary silhouettes, eye-catching embroidery and detailing, gorgeous ethnic wear sets, and sparkling kurtas, promising to add a touch of glamour and radiance to your celebrations."
The digital campaign will be rolled out across Shoppers Stop’s social media handles, YouTube channel, and multiple digital platforms.
The ad world is poorer without Kurien Mathews
Guest Column: Veteran adman Ramesh Narayan remembers Kurien Mathews as a friendly soul who made a mark on anyone who met him
By Ramesh Narayan | Oct 6, 2023 2:50 PM | 1 min read
In the days I ran an advertising agency, I had, of course, heard of Anthem and the young man who founded it and then merged it with TBWA.
India-Pak game secured highest percentage share in Asia Cup ad volume
As per TAM Sports - Asia Cup Advertising Report, Asia Cup 2023 saw an indexed ad volume of 31% compared to the 2018 edition
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 9:38 AM | 1 min read
The Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament witnessed a growth of 31% in the index ad volume compared to the tournament’s 2018 edition, shows TAM Sports - Asia Cup Advertising Report for 2023.
According to the report, the India-Pakistan match in Super 4 had the highest percentage share of 18% among Asia Cup ’23 matches. The group-stage India-Pakistan match had a share of 9%, higher than the final match between India-Sri Lanka, which had a 6% share of the total ad volume.
The report shared that the count of categories, brands and advertisers grew in the currently concluded tournament as compared to the last two years of the Asia Cup in 2016 and 2018. Asia Cup 2023 saw over 70 categories, 140 brands and 55 advertisers.
Categories like Perfumes/Deodorant, Paints, Biscuits, Aerated Soft Drink and Cars were among the top five in the latest season. Vini Product was the leading Advertiser in 2022 & 2023 and acquired the second position in 2018 Asia Cup. Other top advertisers in 2023 Asia Cup were Hindustan Lever, Coca Cola India, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Britannia Industries.
In addition, the volume of celebrity-endorsed commercials increased by 51% in Asia Cup '23 over Asia Cup '18, while it declined by 6% in Asia Cup '22. During the Asia Cup '18-23, the highest brand endorsement was given by a film actor, who was followed by a sportsperson. During the Asia Cup '23, Akshay Kumar led all celebrities and Jasprit Bumrah led among sports celebrities.
Britannia Good Day sparks a movement of inclusivity on World Smile Day
Britannia Good Day's 'Cleft Cookie’ campaign has been crafted by McCann Worldgroup India
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 8:44 AM | 3 min read
This World Smile Day, McCann Worldgroup India has partnered with Britannia Good Day to unveil a 'Cleft Cookie’ campaign, celebrating diversity and inclusivity. Known for its iconic cookies adorned with a myriad of smiles, Britannia Good Day has chosen to mark World Smile Day by supporting the smiles of children born with a cleft lip and palate.
'Cleft Cookies’ sees the creation of limited-edition packs, each adorned with a heartwarming cookie featuring a cleft smile semblance, seamlessly joining the diverse range of smiles that already grace the Good Day lineup. Over 6 crore of these special packs will be made available for two months across Maharashtra and Gujarat, symbolising the brand's commitment to celebrating smiles of every kind and championing inclusivity.
The campaign aims to educate people about cleft lip and palate and, more significantly, to spark global recognition of the importance of inclusivity for children with a facial difference. Each limited-edition pack features a QR code, which, when scanned, takes consumers to a site containing informing about cleft conditions https://www.gooddaysmiles.com/.
Consumers are also able to donate to Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focussed organisation and NGO collaborator with Britannia Good Day. Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. This way, consumers are not merely alerted to the challenges faced by children born with cleft palates, but they are also presented with the means to participate in the profound transformation of lives.
Speaking on the campaign, Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “Britannia Good Day, has always been a beacon of joy, renowned for spreading smiles and happiness to millions across India. About 2 years ago, we went from including a single smile to multiple smiles across our entire Good Day cookies’ lineup. This world smile day®, we took a step further by including another lovely smile as we wanted to embrace the smiles of children born with cleft conditions on our cookies. This initiative highlights our commitment towards inclusivity, making every smile, regardless of its unique form, an integral part of the Britannia Good Day family. Through our partnership with Smile Train, we aspire to convey a message of acceptance and unity, inviting all to savour the taste of inclusivity, debunk myths, and stand with us in forging a more inclusive world, where every smile is equally cherished."
Prasoon Joshi, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup India, commented, “A smile is a universal symbol of joy. Changing an iconic product to draw attention to vulnerable children born with a cleft palate is a sensitive and valued initiative. The Britannia Good Day Cleft Cookie has brought pride and acceptance to smiles of every kind. We at McCann Worldgroup India with Britannia feel fortunate to have played a nuanced and meaningful role in making the world more joyful and inclusive.”
Mamta Carroll, Smile Train’s Senior Vice President & Regional Director for Asia, expressed her gratitude towards Britannia Good Day. She said, "We are thrilled to partner with Britannia Good Day in launching the 'cleft cookie campaign’. The iconic Britannia Good Day smile cookies have been a household favourite for decades and adding the cleft smile to bring focus on children with clefts on World Smile Day® is a bold gesture, which will generate significant momentum in increasing awareness around clefts and promoting greater acceptance of people with clefts."
