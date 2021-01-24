Glance unlocks power of lock screen based content with latest campaign

Glance, a screen zero platform which provides digital content on the lock screens of smartphones, has today announced the launch of its multi-media advertising campaign “Ye Glance Hai”. Crafted by DDB Mudra to communicate the exciting possibilities of content delivered on locked screen, the campaign is brought alive with vibrance, which is intrinsic to the brand, by several well-known names in the world of entertainment and sports.

The light-hearted campaign co-relates ‘Glance’ with familiar words and their quirky representations, in a way that India can relate. The tagline “Bar Bar Dekho” is to signify how as users we keep discovering more and more on our phones which get further amplified by the lock screen of smartphones, as in this case. The faces of the campaign have been carefully chosen from different segments such as fitness, sports and entertainment. They include Telegu superstar Rana Daggubati; one of the biggest hitters of IPL Hardik Pandya; versatile Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao; popular television actress Hina Khan; globally acclaimed Indian comedian Vir Das; Tamil model and actress Trisha, and Ali Fazal, popular actor and model from Lucknow. Their characters mostly depict their real and reel-life personalities, making it even more exciting for consumers watching.

The ad campaign has been launched across channels which includes television, digital platforms and various OTT platforms to capture the minds of the new age audience.

“We wanted to keep it pithy. We wanted to entertain. And most importantly, we wanted to leave the name ‘Glance’ in the mind of consumers. We realised that a product as rich and varied as this (Glance) needed to be experienced. So, we decided to a simple, running gag that entertains every time and just leaves enough intrigue on the table for you to check out the product,” said Visnhu Srivatsav, Creative Director - DDB Mudra Group.

Said Bikash Chowdhury, Chief of Marketing, Glance: “Just within two years of its launch, Glance has already positioned itself as the leading platform for content delivery with millions of happy users who are following favourite content almost every seconds and minutes. We wanted to further amplify this, by telling them how Glance can take them to their exciting worlds of content preferences through simple and crisp stories told by their favourable stars, truly living up to “Ye Glance Hai.”

Glance delivers AI-driven personalized content in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bahasa on the lock screen of Android smartphones. With more than 115 million daily active users that spend 25 minutes per day, Glance is one of the largest digital consumer platforms in the world. As a subsidiary of InMobi Group and owner of the fast-growing video-sharing social media platform Roposo, Glance also has access to 33 million monthly active users who spend 20 minutes daily consuming content across multiple genres in more than 10 languages. The Roposo app has been downloaded more than 100 million times on the Google Play Store.

Glance delivers trending content across entertainment, sports, fashion, news, and other content categories in a rich, visual format that is easy to consume with just a tap on the lock screen. It leverages its strategic partnership with world’s leading Android smartphone brands to deliver this native user experience to consumers.

