'Sundar Pichai' ad: ASCI chief berates UpGrad for being irresponsible

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, today launched a new campaign for their brand promise of “Crafting Life” This campaign aims to emphasize the brand's dedication to meticulous design and construction, showcasing the careful thought and consideration that goes into creating spaces that nurture customers' dreams and aspirations for the long term.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a DVC that will be introduced across various digital platforms. This compelling DVC serves as a visual representation of the brand's core values, demonstrating the meticulous planning, expertise, passion, and dedication that are integral to every Mahindra Lifespaces project, from the initial planning stages to the final construction phase.

The primary objective of the campaign is to establish an emotional connection with the audience, highlighting the brand's unwavering commitment to creating spaces that transcend mere buildings. It also emphasizes the essence of ‘Karigari’ showcasing the intricate craftsmanship and artistry employed in constructing these exceptional spaces.

Viral Oza, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, said, “The objective of the ‘Crafting Life’ campaign is to reimagine the concept of a home by going beyond the conventional notions of construction. The campaign showcases our efforts to provide a holistic living experience by offering our customers spaces that are thoughtfully designed, environmentally conscious, and where careful craftsmanship is deeply rooted in every element. We believe that a home should be a haven where individuals can thrive, find inspiration, and create lasting memories. The campaign embodies this belief of ours and displays our initiative towards crafting and delivering such spaces to our customers.

As a trusted real estate developer, we recognize the significant role that these spaces play in people's lives, and our customer-centric approach ensures that every aspect of our offering is designed to enhance their living experience. At Mahindra Lifespaces, our spaces serve as a strong foundation for individuals to build their future upon."

Tushar Bajaj, Managing Director, Organic by MSL, “Very rarely does one come across a brand that lives and breathes its promise like Mahindra does. From the very first day of our partnership with the Mahindra Lifespaces team, we have been in awe of their commitment to honing the craft, and their unwavering focus on customer centricity in both design and delivery. The commercial success and customer love are a clear reflection of this DNA.

This exceptional craftsmanship is precisely what inspired us at Organic by MSL to come up with ‘Har Kone Me Karigari Hai’. Every part of the campaign has been designed to emulate the sublime intricacy of the ‘karigari’ itself. Vijay Raaz, also a master of his craft, was the perfect partner to voice the sentiment that we wanted to evoke through the writing. This film is meant to be an ode to the mastery, and to the maestros that create for us these wonderful homes worthy of becoming the centre of our worlds.”