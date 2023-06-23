'Sundar Pichai' ad: ASCI chief berates UpGrad for being irresponsible
Earlier this month, the edtech company received flak for its ad with Google CEO's AI-generated likeness
Edutech firm UpGrad recently launched an ad that featured a likeness of Google CEO Sundar Pichai. While the ad refrained from using names, the copy clearly hinted at the Google chief exec. "I got a scholarship at Stanford but the travel cost too much so I didn't go," read the caption next to a picture of a commuter in the crowd, looking eerily similar to Pichai.
The company cleverly put out a disclaimer that "any resemblance to real-life individuals is purely coincidental"
While it's highly unlikely that the CEO of the world's biggest tech company may star in an ad for an Indian edutech company, ad watchers questioned the ethics of using someone's likeness in an ad without their consent.
The ad was pulled out after the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) intervened.
ASCI CEO and Secretary General Manisha Kapoor shared a detailed post on the ad, decrying the advertiser's "clever shortcuts to get noticed." Here is the complete post.
The ad has come into the crosshairs of industry watchers who pointed out the dangers of AI-generated ads and the ethical ambiguity in using them.
In Park Avenue’s new film, Siddhant Chaturvedi encourages men to conquer their fears
The film is created by Wunderman Thompson India
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 4:03 PM | 2 min read
Wunderman Thompson India’s latest commercial for Park Avenue Fragrance Deo featuring actor Siddhant Chaturvedi encourages men to conquer their fears and go forth boldly in every situation. In a unique collaboration, Siddhant not only stars in the TVC but also lends his soulful voice to the captivating song that sets the mood for the ad.
In this film, the centerpiece is the stage-dive that Siddhant makes into an enthusiastic crowd. He is performing in the rock concert quite comfortably but is nervous about his first stage-dive. That’s when Park Avenue gives him the confidence to boldly go ahead and make the stage-dive. The deodorant's unique formulation has captivating and refreshing fragrances, ensuring freshness and confidence throughout the day.
Commenting on the campaign, Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Park Avenue, said, “Our campaign ‘Spray kar, aage badh’ draws inspiration from the insight that everyone, regardless of their background or profession, experiences nervousness when trying something for the first time. Park Avenue Fragrance Deo for Men recognizes the importance of overcoming these inhibitions, enabling men to embrace their ambitions and reach for the stars. The film features a youthful personality like actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is not only performing but is also singing, adding a more personalized touch to the campaign.”
Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, said, ”The category has traditionally operated on either attraction or success. We wanted to steer clear of both those narratives and root our work closer to the real emotion around grooming i.e., the need to feel prepared in moments that put you under some kind of scrutiny. We feel confident in the ability of this narrative to connect with the younger audiences and create a differentiated image and preference for the brand.”
Flipkart’s new campaign has Jackie Shroff and Archana Puran Singh
The campaign is based on the insight of discovering value across an array of categories bringing unparalleled joy and excitement to customers
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 3:32 PM | 2 min read
The first film features Jackie Shroff and a man excitedly dancing to the campaign’s catchy jingle. We discover the reason behind the man’s unparalleled happiness is his shopping experience on Flipkart, where he grabbed the best deals on multiple categories - from mobiles, to shoes and earphones. This makes him so happy that he dances with joy! His dance impresses Jackie Shroff and they dance to the jingle together while recounting ‘Shopping karni hai toh pehle Flipkart karo’. The second film opens with a woman and Archana Puran Singh laughing hysterically. The reason behind the woman’s laughter is discovering the best deals on Flipkart across a range of products - from a mixer grinder to designer sarees, cookware, bedsheets televisions - everything that she needs! The woman’s reaction impresses the queen of laughter herself, Archana Puran Singh, who joins the laughter fest, when she discovers that shopping on Flipkart is the secret behind the joyful moment. The ad film closes with ‘Har need ke liye best deals, shopping karni hai toh pehle Flipkart karo’. From both these films, one message is absolutely clear - Flipkart is the chosen destination for any shopping need!
Speaking about the new campaign, Dushyanth Jayanty, Vice President, Marketing, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we have always focused on creating an experience that unlocks the greatest value for every single shopper for all their shopping occasions. Our customer understanding is one of our deepest strengths, and ‘Har need ke liye best deals’ is a light-hearted recreation of the joy of getting a great deal. Archana Puran Singh and Jackie Shroff bring this message to life in their inimitable style, and the signature dance move is guaranteed to make viewers shake a leg!”
Mayuresh Dubhashi, Group Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett said, “This Flipkart campaign was just pure fun to make. Our job was just to bring forth the ultimate human joy someone can feel when they find something absolutely great, like the mind boggling deals and so much more.”
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, Flipkart has devised a 360-degree campaign with a judicious mix of channels to reach its dynamic set of consumers in multiple languages across demographics.
Over 6100 brands advertised on TV during Jan-Mar 2023: TAM
According to the TAM AdEx quarterly report on television advertising, TV ad volume in Jan-Mar 2023 declined by 4 % over Jan-Mar 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 5:16 PM | 2 min read
More than 6100 brands advertised on television in the first quarter of 2023 with top 10 brands contributing 11 % share of television ad volume, says the latest report on television advertising by TAM AdEx, which monitors more than 600 TV Channels.
According to the ‘Television Advertising Quarterly Report Jan-Mar 2023’, in comparison to the previous two years, Jan-Mar'23 witnessed 4% decline in Ad Volumes. Also, Ad Volumes during Jan-Mar’22 witnessed de-growth of 1% compared to Jan-Mar’21 .
The report said that over 6180 brands advertised during Jan-Mar’23 and 7 out of the top 10 brands belonged to Reckitt Benckiser.
The top 10 brands which contributed to 11 % of TV Ad volumes, are Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Lizol All In 1, Dettol Skincare Soap, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Thums Up, Maaza, Jiocinema App and Moov Strong Spray.
As pe the report, there were over 3900 advertisers during this period with Hindustan Unilever retaining 1st position. It was the leading advertiser with 15 % share of ad volumes.
Reckitt Benckiser (India) and Procter & Gamble maintained there last year’s rankings at two and three, respectively.
Other advertisers among top 10 were Godrej Consumer Products, Cadburys India, Coca Cola India, ITC, Pepsi Co, Britannia Industries and Colgate Palmolive India.
Food & Beverages was the leading sector and retained its 1st position with 25% in Jan-Mar’23. The top 10 advertising sectors together added 89% share of Ad volumes in Jan-Mar 2023. Banking/Finance/Investment sector entered the top 10 list during this period.
Apart from the above, the other advertising sectors, among the top 10 were Personal Care/Personal Hygiene, Services, Household Products, Personal Healthcare, Hair Care, Laundry, Auto, Building, Industrial & Land Materials/ Equipment.
As per the report, over 185 Top Growing Categories witnessed positive growth. Home Insecticides witnessed the highest increase in Ad secondages with growth of 3.3 times followed by Pan Masala with 2.6 times growth during Jan-Mar’23 compared to Jan-Mar’22.
The report also talked about the top channel genres in Jan-Mar 2023 and general entertainment channels (GEC) and News had 55 % share of ad volumes.
During Jan-Mar’23, GEC overtook News as the most popular channel genre in terms of advertising with 30 % share of ad volumes, said the report.
L&T Finance unveils its fraud awareness mascot ‘Sachet Kumar’
Launches campaign ‘#JaankarBaniyeSavdhaanRahiye’
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 3:41 PM | 2 min read
L&T Finance Limited (LTF) unveiled its new mascot ‘Sachet Kumar’ and the campaign ‘#JaankarBaniyeSavdhaanRahiye’ aimed towards promoting cyber safety measures and digital fraud awareness amongst its customers and employees.
The unveiling of the mascot and the campaign forms a part of the Cyber Jagrukta Week, an initiative aimed to educate, prevent, and combat cyber and digital frauds prevailing in the industry. ‘Sachet Kumar’ along with the campaign ‘#JaankarBaniyeSavdhaanRahiye’ will encourage people to practice secured financial transactions and promote digitally safe habits through social media posts.
According to the National Crime Reporting Bureau (NCRB) the total number of cyber fraud cases in the country have increased by 84 percent in FY23 versus FY21. Under this initiative LTF will focus on educating the customers and employees on cyber safety habits and major fraud trends around phishing, vishing, UPI frauds, identity theft, skimming, etc.
As part of the initiative, LTF will employ a multi-faceted approach and leverage various channels to drive fraud awareness and mitigation methods through owned social media assets, dedicated page and mobile application, workshops, and educational drives.
Speaking at the occasion, Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. said, “With rapid technological development and increased use of the internet comes the growing risk of cybercrimes. This has generated a huge need for a proper digital safety measures and cybersecurity framework. The current cybersecurity landscape of India needs to evolve in conjunction with the increasing rate of cybercrimes.”
“Our strategic plan Lakshya is based on four key pillars namely, a strong growth and profitability engine, demonstrable strength in risk management, creating a 'Fintech@Scale' and sustainable future growth through Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). In line with strong risk management, which forms an integral part of the plan, LTF has launched its fraud risk awareness mascot ‘Sachet Kumar’ and the campaign ‘#JaankarBaniyeSavdhaanRahiye’ to educate customers and employees on fraud trends and motivate them to stay vigilant by keeping them informed about the modus operandi of the fraudsters and share tips to mitigate digital and other fraud attempts,” Mr. Dubhashi added.
Britannia unveils the ‘The Laughing Cow’ logo
The new identity has been announced with a digital video campaign, conceptualized by Havas Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 11:59 AM | 2 min read
Britannia Bel Foods, a joint venture between Britannia Industries Ltd and French company Bel Groupe, has unveiled the new brand identity of their co-branded product range
‘Britannia The Laughing Cow’. ‘Britannia The Laughing Cow’ logo will now be part of all integrated marketing communication touch points for the brand across packaging, online platforms & in stores.
The new identity has been announced via a digital video campaign (DVC) that combines the strength of the two iconic brands.
Commenting on the new brand identity campaign, Abhishek Sinha, CEO of Britannia Bel Foods said, “We are gearing up to build and develop the nascent cheese category in India. The new co-branded identity will enhance our brand’s credibility and showcase the versatile nutritious product range from ‘Britannia The Laughing Cow’. Our cheese is rich in nutrients. Today, the amount of protein consumed by Indians falls below the required benchmark and we, as a brand, aim to address this glaring issue. Our endeavour is to educate and increase the protein intake among young India. This signifies our commitment to provide a range of delicious, nutritious and innovative products that is accessible to all our consumers.”
The campaign has been conceptualized by Havas Mumbai. Tarun Jha, CEO, Havas Creative India said, “With Britannia and Bel Cheese coming together, we witnessed two iconic brands combining their legacies to offer unrivalled customer satisfaction. We are excited to be a catalyst for Bel Britannia, partnering with these forward-thinking companies on this new, exciting journey. We cannot wait to make the best use of our strategic know-how and creative prowess, to maximise their collaboration's potential and forging a successful route that will captivate audiences with engaging stories.”
Sylvester daCunha, the man behind Amul Girl, no more
daCunha conceived the Amul 'Utterly Butterly' campaign in 1966
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 11:12 AM | 1 min read
Sylvester daCunha, the creator of the Amul campaign in 1966, is no more.
daCunha conceived the Amul 'Utterly Butterly' Girl along with his art director Eustace Fernandes. The campaign turned 50 in 2016. He was then the MD of advertising agency ASP.
It was daCunha who decided to change the "boring image" that was used for the butter brand till then. The idea was to have a girl who would "walk her way in the Indian kitchen and the housewife's heart", daCunha has been quoted as saying.
Amul has been associated for decades now with witty and tongue-in-cheek moment marketing ads. The first of such ads mimicked the Hare Krishna movement in 1969 with the Amul creative team coming up with the caption - "Hurry Amul, Hurry Hurry".
Pavan Singh, General Manager-Marketing at Amul India, paid his tributes to the adman in a social media post.
Mahindra Lifespaces’ new film talks about creating spaces that nurture customers' dreams
The campaign is titled ‘Crafting Life’
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 3:52 PM | 3 min read
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, today launched a new campaign for their brand promise of “Crafting Life” This campaign aims to emphasize the brand's dedication to meticulous design and construction, showcasing the careful thought and consideration that goes into creating spaces that nurture customers' dreams and aspirations for the long term.
The centerpiece of the campaign is a DVC that will be introduced across various digital platforms. This compelling DVC serves as a visual representation of the brand's core values, demonstrating the meticulous planning, expertise, passion, and dedication that are integral to every Mahindra Lifespaces project, from the initial planning stages to the final construction phase.
The primary objective of the campaign is to establish an emotional connection with the audience, highlighting the brand's unwavering commitment to creating spaces that transcend mere buildings. It also emphasizes the essence of ‘Karigari’ showcasing the intricate craftsmanship and artistry employed in constructing these exceptional spaces.
Viral Oza, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, said, “The objective of the ‘Crafting Life’ campaign is to reimagine the concept of a home by going beyond the conventional notions of construction. The campaign showcases our efforts to provide a holistic living experience by offering our customers spaces that are thoughtfully designed, environmentally conscious, and where careful craftsmanship is deeply rooted in every element. We believe that a home should be a haven where individuals can thrive, find inspiration, and create lasting memories. The campaign embodies this belief of ours and displays our initiative towards crafting and delivering such spaces to our customers.
As a trusted real estate developer, we recognize the significant role that these spaces play in people's lives, and our customer-centric approach ensures that every aspect of our offering is designed to enhance their living experience. At Mahindra Lifespaces, our spaces serve as a strong foundation for individuals to build their future upon."
Tushar Bajaj, Managing Director, Organic by MSL, “Very rarely does one come across a brand that lives and breathes its promise like Mahindra does. From the very first day of our partnership with the Mahindra Lifespaces team, we have been in awe of their commitment to honing the craft, and their unwavering focus on customer centricity in both design and delivery. The commercial success and customer love are a clear reflection of this DNA.
This exceptional craftsmanship is precisely what inspired us at Organic by MSL to come up with ‘Har Kone Me Karigari Hai’. Every part of the campaign has been designed to emulate the sublime intricacy of the ‘karigari’ itself. Vijay Raaz, also a master of his craft, was the perfect partner to voice the sentiment that we wanted to evoke through the writing. This film is meant to be an ode to the mastery, and to the maestros that create for us these wonderful homes worthy of becoming the centre of our worlds.”
