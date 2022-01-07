Gerson da Cunha, legendary ad man, theatre artist & activist, no more

Da Cunha passed away in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 92

Gerson da Cunha, the legendary ad man, theatre artist and civic activist passed away in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 92, PTI reported.

Da Cunha started his career as a journalist with Press Trust of India (PTI) and continued across advertising, theatre and the government and then to UNICEF that led to him being honoured by the Brazilian government with a medal of 'Order of Rio Branco'. Cunha never shied away from challenges.

In a 25-year stint in the advertising industry, Da Cunha, considered as India's Renaissance Man, headed Lintas, one of the most formidable names in the advertising business then. He has been associated with a slew of platforms engaged in civic activism, including AGNI (Action for Good Governance and Networking in India) which he founded himself.

“Gerson Da Cunha who represented the best of Mumbai’s genteel, cosmopolitan past has passed away. Ad/theatre/film man, he was above all else a fine human being. Will never forget the help he gave during the 92-93 riots to assist Mumbaikars in distress,” Rajdeep Sardesai, senior journalist, said in a tweet.

