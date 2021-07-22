FY22: HUL’s Q1 ad spends up 28% YoY to Rs 1,024 crore

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,061 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. This is growth of 9.56 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Its standalone net profit stood at Rs 1,881 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. On a sequential basis, profit for the quarter declined by 3.8 per cent as against Rs 2,143 crore posted in the March 2021 quarter.

The standalone revenue from operations during Q1 of financial year 2021-22 (FY22) was Rs 11,915 crore. The figure stood at Rs 10,560 crore in the same quarter last year and at Rs 12,132 crore in the preceding quarter.

The advertising and promotional expenses for the current quarter stood at Rs 1024 crore, up from Rs 797 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal, an increase of 28.48%. The figure in the previous quarter was Rs 1413 crore.

Commenting on the numbers, the company said, ''In a challenging context of COVID Wave 2, HUL delivered a strong performance with Domestic Consumer Growth of 12%, Underlying Volume Growth of 9% and Profit after tax growth of 10%. Performance was broad based with all 3 divisions growing competitively and in double-digits. Our business fundamentals remain strong with a large part of our business gaining penetration.''

