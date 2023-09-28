Focus on your ‘khoobsurat chinta’ not financial ones, says Tata Capital in new film
The film stars brand ambassador Shubman Gill
Tata Capital, the financial services company of the Tata Group, has unveiled a new campaign featuring their brand ambassador Shubman Gill. The campaign is based on the insight that financial worries often take centre stage and customers get less time to focus on and enjoy the meaningful and important moments in their lives. The campaign urges customers to rely on Tata Capital to take care of all their financial worries and focus on more meaningful things (what they call ‘Khoobsurat Chinta’). The campaign will bring to life the brands’ purpose of being a responsible financial partner fulfilling India’s aspirations.
The campaign is comprised of 5 films, a key brand film and 4 shorter product films. The brand film is a metaphor of Shubman’s own journey where his father took care of all his needs, allowing him to focus on his own ‘Khoobsurat Chinta’– his dream of playing for the Indian cricket team. The emotionally charged campaign unfolds through a touching narrative, highlighting Shubman’s achievements and his father’s role as an enabler in guiding him on the road to success. It draws parallels to Tata Capital’s role as an enabler in helping its customers achieve their dreams and aspirations. Shubman’s journey in the world of cricket also mirrors Tata Capital’s journey of growth in the financial services sector, which is driven by passion, skill, and relentless pursuit of excellence.
In addition, the set of four short product films (Two-wheeler Loan, Home Loan, Personal Loan & Business Loan) are themed around getting instant loans through a seamless process from Tata Capital. These films also ride on the same theme of allowing customers to focus on ‘Khoobsurat Chinta’ by enabling loans easily. The campaign will run over a period of 5 to 6 weeks and will be visible across TV, OOH, Print, Social Media and other digital platforms.
Speaking about the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer- Digital and Marketing, Tata Capital said, “The essence of the campaign thought is to portray Tata Capital as an enabler in the financial journey of our customers, while allowing them to focus on life’s beautiful moments. Khoobsurat chinta are those beautiful ‘worries’ which we enjoy thinking about, such as the colours of a new home or the venue for a wedding. The campaign uses Shubman’s life story as a metaphor of how one can focus on the more meaningful things in life when financial worries are taken away.”
Punit Goenka plea against Sebi: Understanding the outcome
As SAT reserved its verdict on Goenka's plea, industry experts speculate on the impact of the possible results
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 28, 2023 11:17 AM | 4 min read
The fate of Punit Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra, embroiled in a legal tussle with Sebi after it barred them from holding key positions in Zee and the merged Zee-Sony entity, is likely to be soon decided by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).
On Wednesday, the tribunal reserved its verdict on Goenka’s appeal.
exchange4media spoke to legal and industry experts to dive deep into the issue and understand the repercussions of the SAT verdict, whether in favour or against, on the father-son duo and the merged entity of Zee-Sony.
If SAT allows Punit Goenka’s appeal and overrules the ban
According to Sandeep Bajaj, Advocate, Supreme Court, if the SAT order comes in favour of Punit Goenka, it does not necessarily signal the cessation of SEBI's investigation into the alleged fund diversion.
“SEBI will continue its inquiries into the matter, albeit without the ban on Punit Goenka, thereby allowing him the freedom to participate and cooperate in the investigative process.
“This ruling by SAT could also set a significant legal precedent for future cases involving regulatory actions by SEBI, potentially providing guidelines for the standard of fair evidence required in such matters,” said Bajaj.
According to Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani, if the outcome of the case is in Goenka’s favour, he would become part of the key managerial positions of the Zee-Sony merged company.
“Also, it will be a respite for the Goenka family as the proceedings have been expedited, as against earlier indications by SAT that proceedings would take eight months to be resolved,” Taurani told exchange4media.
If SAT upholds SEBI’s ban order
Experts believe that in such a scenario, Goenka could approach the Supreme Court against the verdict but till then he would be kept in abeyance from holding any key positions in the company.
“SAT’s order turning out to be in favour of SEBI would result in him remaining barred from key positions of the ZEE-Sony entity and the said investigation as stated by the SEBI order would last till April 2024, which means that till the time he doesn’t get the clearance from Sebi he will be kept in abeyance from one of the key positions,” said advocate Soayib Qureshi, Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.
Sharing a similar view, Bajaj said, Goenka would be legally obligated to adhere to the terms of the ban as SAT's decision carries binding authority, and any failure to comply could result in legal repercussions.
Impact on ZEEL and Zee-Sony merged entity
As per the experts, if SAT upholds the Sebi ban on Goenka, significant implications would arise for the companies involved.
“Firstly, it would necessitate a substantial modification of the fundamental terms outlined in the merger agreement, particularly with regard to the continuation of Goenka as the MD and CEO. This is crucial as the proposed Zee-Sony merger explicitly identified Goenka as the key figure to assume this leadership role.
“His participation in negotiations and decision-making processes will undoubtedly have a positive influence on the merger, minimizing potential disruptions and governance challenges that may have arisen in his absence. It's worth noting that this merger, originally agreed upon by both parties in 2021, has already encountered its fair share of challenges, including legal disputes involving lenders such as Axis Finance and IDBI Bank over loan defaults by Zee Group entities. A favourable SEBI ruling will introduce yet another significant hurdle for the merger's progression,” said Qureshi.
“Given their (Goenka and Chandra) pivotal roles, this could have a profound impact on collaboration between the merging entities. Consequently, the governance and operational dynamics of the merged entity would be substantially affected by SAT's decision, ultimately influencing its performance in the market and its future prospects,” said Bajaj.
However, if the SAT order is in favour of Goenka, it will be a positive development for Zee Group and its future prospects.
According to Taurani, in either of the scenarios, the Zee-Sony merger is expected to go through as per timelines, as the NCLT approval is without any conditions.
“We expect the merged company to get re-listed by the first week of December this year. We maintain our positive stance on the merged company, backed by synergy benefit, MNC control, the positive impact of consolidation in the TV industry and scaling up of the OTT business,” Taurani said.
The SAT verdict is expected to come out in the next 8-10 days.
Avinash Pandey re-elected President of IAA's India Chapter
Abhishek Karnani was named vice-president, Nandini Das as secretary, and Jaideep Gandhi as treasurer
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 8:26 AM | 2 min read
The India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has announced the re-election of ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey as the President. Other elected members include the President, Free Press Journal Group Abhishek Karnani as vice-president, Nandini Das as secretary, and the Founder of Another Idea Jaideep Gandhi as treasurer. Members unanimously elected them at IAA's Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.
Five members were elected as voting members, including Srinivasan K Swamy, the Chairman and managing Director, R K Swamy Ltd; M.V. Shreyams Kumar, the Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd; Prasanth Kumar, the CEO-South Asia, GroupM; Anant Goenka, the Executive Director, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd; Janak Sarda, Director, Blue Logic Systems. Megha Tata, CEO, Cosmos-Maya will continue as an ex-officio office bearer as Immediate Past President.
Avinash Pandey said, "The India Chapter of the IAA is arguably the most active industry Association of its kind in the country. Its initiatives cover a wide spectrum of areas including saluting excellence in Marketing, Creativity and communicating Sustainability. In the year gone by, we also started Tech Pulse to cater to the growing digital market. The IAA has always maintained that what is good, is good for business and in that spirit it has converted its Voice of Change initiative into a nation-wide movement aimed at breaking the gender bias in advertising and the entertainment industry.
In the year ahead we will also be spear-heading two initiatives where we walk the talk that Communication is a Force for Good, and will also once again lead a group of CEO's to the USA to study the latest developments in communication.
I look forward to a very meaningful term ahead."
BBDO India works very hard, winning awards, but its growth has been too slow: TzeKiat Tan
During her maiden trip to India, the Asia CEO of BBDO spoke to e4m about her vision for the agency’s India office, and why she wants the accounts to be evaluated among other steps
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 28, 2023 8:15 AM | 7 min read
It was in March 2022 that TzeKiat Tan assumed the role of regional Chair and CEO-Asia at BBDO. Tan had already spent 18 years with BBDO China before the elevation.
“It was the time when China was under strict lockdown and business activities were at minimal. It was a challenging time,” shared Tan, who prefers to be called Tze.
Shanghai based-Tze is on her maiden trip to India this week. She is meeting team members, taking stock of the situation, chalking out new strategies to take the agency ahead and, most importantly, is visiting BBDO India clients personally.
exchange4media caught up with her at the India launch of “BBDO Voices”, the 13th edition of the agency’s survey, which explores the impact of using brand purpose as an approach to brand positioning.
Excerpts:
You have completed more than a year and a half in the current role. This period has been quite challenging for advertising due to the global economic headwinds and the Russia-Ukraine war among other things. How far have you succeeded in achieving your targets in the first year?
When I took over, China was still under lockdown, so it was really bad. All our communications and even the press were being done online. Therefore, at that time, I didn't set any KPI for myself. It was more like: ‘I'm going to listen to you. I'm going to understand what is going on - do what you are doing right now.’
The first six months, I was trying to understand what was going on, and what was missing. And, of course, I only benchmarked it with China because that's where I had been working for the last 18 years.
We started having this KPI set in October-November when I started flying out of China along with 14 days of quarantine. I did that with all offices across Asia. From January onwards, things slowly picked up.
At BBDO, we don't say - you need to do this, you need to do that. For us, the formula is always ‘People+Work = Profit’. What I ask our country offices is: Do you have the right creative leaders? For me, work is not just about winning. Creating work that shapes the market is important. Creating work that touches the heart of the consumers and leads to sales is important. So those are the formulas I have.
We believe that if you have the right people and the right kind of work, you will have the profit coming. Southeast Asia is actually doing so much better. We can see the growth coming, but India is growing slower. Therefore, my mission is not about everybody having to give me a double-digit. Growth depends on your market.
How is your India business doing? What are your main objectives of this visit?
We have all the right people here, but we have had slow growth. We didn't do well at the Cannes Lions Awards. We want to do better next year to contribute to our global ranking because our global business is doing very well. We need to do something. Josy Paul and the rest of the Creative Council knew that. This is a KPI that we set to help. We want to do good work next year, we'll do better work on this.
The BBDO Voices report launch was one of the main objectives. When I took on last year, I felt that this report has been very mature and it has inspired our teams to do good work. We thought, why don't we launch it across Asia. Brand purpose was one of the topics that we picked.
Coming in here is not just about this report, but meeting the team to talk about 2024, meeting the press, meeting some big clients here with whom I haven't had a chance to say hello to.
What was your perception about the India team before coming here? Has it changed now?
Yes, some of it, of course. The truth is, I envied this office a lot. Josy started this office 15 years ago with a small team. I had 60 people in BBDO Shanghai. So, I envy this office as they can do work beyond the norms with a small team. You look at the work that they do. They don’t do normal TVC or campaigns. They are doing work that has a social impact. I envy the team that has been doing the “Share the Load” campaign for P&G for so long.
What I should criticize about this office is that their growth is too small, too-too small. You're going to ask me, oh, how are you going to help them? I need them to pick the right client. I think they have so many clients, but the skill is to be smart.
Some clients will give you fame because they want to do great work but all clients don't want great creative work. My advice to the team is - don't put all your energy into such work. The team needs to have the right formula and grow faster on this. If China can do that, the Indian team can do it too, because we are very similar. Our office is very similar.
Are you suggesting that the team should compromise on creativity to save resources for better growth?
I would say that you need to have the right people working in the right team. You should not spend all your efforts on each and every client. You need different people on different accounts.
Do you think that the team is not able to utilize all its potential? What is your broader brief to the team?
Yeah. There are some clients that do not appreciate you. You might need to evaluate all your accounts. You have clients that really appreciate you and want you to do more. We have to segregate those clients.
My brief is to develop new capabilities. They can start shaping their digital team properly, just like the content team. Digital is from where the growth comes.
We plan to launch a new company in the next six months to enhance the capabilities of technology for the market. The India office just needs to grow faster. The team also needs to promote all its works, not just a few of them.
How important is it for the Asia CEO to meet local clients?
Definitely very important. It was not about signing a contract. As a boss, I need to understand the business as well. I am meeting the clients to understand - Are we doing good work? How can I help you? Do you have any worries about our work? The meetings were to understand the client business. For instance, we met the Reliance team yesterday at their shopping mall.
How does creativity differ from country to country within Asia regions?
I think Thailand’s work is largely around humour. In India, it is always about local culture. You try to be authentic to the Indian audience. China’s work tends to be more digital and innovative, and it looks like all the work that we won recently on Alibaba and things, that is all about innovations. They are very fast in their work. The Philippines work is largely centred around the islands. Thai work is very distinct and humane. Japan’s campaigns are very unique, they have very clear designs.
Sensodyne launches campaign to celebrate role of dentists in our lives
The digital campaign has been released to mark World Dentist's Day on October 3
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Sensodyne, an oral care brand from the house of Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), has launched a digital campaign to celebrate the role of dentists in our lives on World Dentist's Day, observed on October 3rd.
“As the tooth sensitivity expert, Sensodyne is proud to recognize and celebrate the indispensable role of dentists as guardians of our oral health. At the heart of this campaign are four short films that bring alive the small joys that are possible in our lives thanks to the good oral health that our dentists’ enable, thereby making them dentists of joy. These films show unique but relatable moments of joy in our consumer’s lives whether it is consuming chilled water after a long tiring day at work or relishing a piping hot cup of tea on a rainy day. It can be a special moment of a grandfather bonding with his grandson while biting into their favorite ice cream, or experiencing the transformation and newfound confidence of a teenager that comes with having braces removed. These engaging thumb stopper films are designed especially for Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube creating a visually compelling experience and reaching out to approximately fifty-three million people.
To drive the importance of dentists and oral health, Sensodyne has also partnered with three prominent influencers from across the fields of fitness, travel, and culinary arts. Each of these influencers have not just shared their personal oral health stories but also brought the relationship with their dentists alive through conversations. From travel influencers relishing diverse cuisines to chefs emphasizing the importance of good oral health, the influencers talk about the critical link between oral health and living life to the fullest.
With the commencement of the digital campaign, the brand has set in motion a series of upcoming initiatives across the country with the aim of engaging a broader audience to recognize the tireless efforts of dentists in making our lives better every day.
Expressing her thoughts on the launch of this campaign, Bhawna Sikka, Category Head, Oral Healthcare, Haleon said- “This World Dentist Day, we wanted to demonstrate our firm belief in the importance of the role played by dentists in helping people maintain their overall health. Most people feel wary of visiting dentists; hence, through this campaign we hope to bring alive stories and conversations that show how dentists enable small joys throughout our life. They are the doctors of joy and people should see them more often.”
Lavie Sport gets Ranveer Singh to ‘work, play, slay’
The campaign has been conceptualised by Makani Creatives
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 2:07 PM | 2 min read
Makani Creatives has crafted the maiden campaign for Lavie Sport with Ranveer Singh.
The new sub-brand positions itself as a ‘hybrid bag’ with a unisex appeal.
The campaign line, “Work, Play, Slay” encapsulates the design USP of the product line, which is sporty meets functional, with a cheeky ode to the Gen-Z lingo.
Prasad Rao, ECD at Makani Creatives said, “There is no one better than Ranveer Singh to stand true to the message of Work. Play. Slay. He has been killing it in the industry for years now. Be it his films, his roles, the characters, or even his style, he slays it every single time. And that's what excited us because that is exactly what Lavie Sport stands for. His energy defines the generation today. And the best part was it all came effortlessly to Ranveer. It’s just the way he does things, it’s his way of life. It was a pleasure to work with him and witness his energy translate beautifully onto the creatives.”
Speaking of the campaign and the partnership with Makani Creatives, Ayush Tainwala, CEO and Founder of Lavie & Lavie Sport stated, “Makani has beautifully captured the active and energetic essence of our brand, in the film and stills. This formidable synergy between the products, our brand ambassador, and the campaign will surely encourage Indians to adopt an active lifestyle.”
Fitelo ropes in Bhumi Pednekar for social media campaign
In the campaign, Bhumi shares her fitness journey
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 1:43 PM | 2 min read
Fitelo, a wellness and fitness platform, has launched social media campaign #GetFitWithFitelo featuring actress Bhumi Pednekar.
In the campaign, Bhumi shares her fitness journey and answers questions on fitness.
The strategic association with Pednekar is to highlight the role of lifestyle correction and dietary changes to make fitness fun and natural.
According to Bhumi, body shaming can be used as a weapon for motivation, confidence, and determination toward their goals, and it is important to love and accept one’s body to make the journey easy and enjoyable. Bhumi highlights the need for personalized diet plans to match different body types. She further indicates the need to seek guidance from a nutritionist or dietician for long-term results.
The campaign will run in multiple formats across the brand assets and social media channels.
Bhumi Pednekar said, “Embarking on a fitness journey is not just about shedding pounds; it's a transformative experience that involves embracing a healthier lifestyle. Through the #GetFitWithFitelo campaign, I'm excited to share my own fitness journey and emphasize the importance of balance, self-acceptance, and personalized nutrition plans."
Fitelo Cofounder & CEO, Sahil Bansal said, “We are thrilled to associate with Bhumi Pednekar and motivate people to remain fit and healthy by adopting simple diet plans. At Fitelo, we are driven by an unwavering passion to revolutionize the fitness industry and encourage individuals to achieve their health goals. We do not recommend any fad diets, medicines, or supplements but analyse each customer's unique nutrition and fitness requirements and help them achieve their fitness goals by focusing on habit formation and lifestyle correction.”
Skybags & Disney start a ‘magical voyage’ with Marvel and Wakanda Forever collections
The Marvel Collection are embossed with Marvel and Wakanda graphics
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 12:55 PM | 1 min read
Skybags has started a collaboration with Disney to “transport travellers into the enchanting worlds of Marvel and Wakanda Forever”.
Skybags' partnership with Marvel, celebrated for its iconic superheroes, takes travelers on a thrilling adventure. The Marvel Collection is an ode to courage, heroism, and the joy of exploration. Featuring luggage pieces aesthetically embossed with Marvel and Wakanda graphics, the Marvel Collection caters to every traveller's inner hero.
"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Disney. Disney's ability to create magical moments and stories that resonate with audiences of all ages perfectly aligns with Skybags' mission to enhance travel experiences. Together, we look forward to introducing innovative, captivating, and high-quality products that will elevate the way people travel and express their personal style," said Smita Singla, Brand Head – Skybags.
