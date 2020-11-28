FMCG brand Mamaearth launches first national TV commercial for Onion hair oil

The TVC conceptualized by Korra Worldwide is a 25-second film and will be followed by shorter edit of 10 seconds, highlighting the product facet

FMCG brand Mamaearth launched their first national television advertisement with their new film on Onion hair oil. The television commercial highlights the benefits of onion oil to reduce hair fall, and pitches Mamaearth’s innovative product as a modern alternative to DIY alternatives of making onion pulp for hair at home.

The TVC film conceptualised by Korra Worldwide highlights the benefits of Onion. Featuring leading actors Ahana Kumra and Pavail Gulati, the film starts with Ahana chopping onions in her kitchen, resorting to the traditional way of using Onion pulp as hair fall remedy. Pavail, playing her husband, walks into the room and watching her slicing and dicing onions, eagerly enquires about the menu hoping for a scrumptious dish. When she answers explaining that the onions are for her hair fall instead, he presents Mamaearth onion hair oil to her the most convenient alternative. Positioning Mamaearth onion hair oil as an easier and modern way to give one’s hair the goodness of Sulphur, enriched with 10 essential oils & herbs that helps in reducing hair fall, the film is a simple yet powerful representation of the brands philosophy and product proposition of goodness inside.

Commenting on the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and CIO at MamaEarth said “Millennials are increasingly choosing products that are free of chemicals and safe. Mamaearth, with the goodness of nature in their products, is increasingly becoming the brand of choice by millennials for the product and value proposition. While the age-old remedies are effective, it is extremely tedious and time consuming to make the traditional preparations. Mamaearth is bringing these traditional recipes, coupling it with science and presenting convenient yet effective solutions for skincare and haircare needs. The film reflects this exact proposition. We hope this thought resonates with the millennials and they come forward and choose natures goodness with us and our products.”

The launch of the television commercial is an extension of the partnership with the highly popular television show Big Boss on Colors TV and Voot. And the campaign has also gone live across social media and digital platforms.

Commenting on this Gaurav Nabh, CEO at Korra said: "In cluttered category like hair oil, this innovative product required a simple and easy way of communicating its benefit in a short duration. Our latest work on the onion hair oil for MamaEarth is a simple idea & story that addresses the key barrier for usage. The fact that it's told lovingly through the voice of TV / Digital influencers makes the film likeable and endearing while delivering the message.

Deepak Kumar, Head of Creative at Korra said: “Women are very aware of the benefits of onion oil, especially with the rising searches on Youtube and DIY hacks. But these hacks and remedies are cumbersome and very laborious. The Mamaearth TVC had to clearly remind people about the ease of using onion oil now in a bottle and we did that with a simple slice of life situation of a couple where the husband showcases the goodness inside by helping solve the problem for his wife. The right cast, right music helped us create this beautiful piece.”

The TVC conceptualized by Korra Worldwide is a 25-second film and will be followed by shorter edit of 10 seconds, highlighting the product facet.