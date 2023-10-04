Honasa Consumer appoints Nishchay Bahl as Senior Vice President For offline business

Honasa Consumer Limited, owner of brand Mamaearth, has appointed Nishchay Bahl as Senior Vice President – Offline Business for Honasa Consumer Ltd. In his new capacity, Nishchay will be responsible for driving growth and profitability and build a comprehensive offline network strategy for the brands, namely, Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica and Bblunt.

An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad & St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Nishchay comes with over [15] years of leadership experience managing cross functional teams in various [P&L roles in the FMCG domain across channels (GT, MT, eComm) with functional expertise in Sales, Key Account Management, Digital Marketing, Customer & Shopper Marketing and Brand Management across some of the leading CPG companies in India like Britannia & Reckitt. In his last role, Nishchay was the Chief Business Officer (Offline) for Good Glam group.

Commenting on this crucial onboarding, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said, “Honasa Consumer has emerged as the fastest growing BPC with an omnichannel approach. Nishchay is joining us at a very exciting time. As we gear up to expand our offline offering and strengthen our presence, Nishchay, with his experience across established FMCG brands will be instrumental in realizing our vision to make Honasa brands accessible to consumers where they want to buy us. We welcome him to the team and are confident that under his leadership, the offline business will reach even greater heights and achieve bigger milestones.”

In accepting the position, Nishchay Bahl said, “I am extremely enthused to lead Honasa Consumers’ vision of building consumer brands driven by a purpose. Mamaearth, the flagship brand has established itself amongst the Indian consumer and the acceptance of the brand offline has been inspiring. I look forward to being part of the brands growth trajectory to many more milestones.”

Nishchay will be based out of the Gurgaon office.

