FIFA 2022 ads that are simply goals!

Football mania has reached a fever pitch with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicking off. The tournament is too good an opportunity for brands to pass up. Data says that football fans are more receptive towards brands that tie up with FIFA. With millions of eyes glued onto the screen in over 200 countries, it's an opportune time for brands to develop creative campaigns.



For our 2022 roundup, we picked FIFA ads from brands ranging from Coke to Frito Lays that are straight-up winners!



Adidas



Adidas laid out a treat for Messi fans with an ad that brings together five versions of the Argentinian football great. The campaign "Impossible Rondo" features five versions of Lionel Messi from each of his World Cup games all playing with one another -- from his 19-year-old long-haired form to his 35-year-old present self. The ad has been created with AI and VFX tech combining World Cup footage of the player from 2006 to 2018.

Coke





Coke's ad campaign for FIFA 2022 is centred on the thought "Believing is Magic." For football fans, World Cup is a time for unbridled optimism with every person pinning hopes on their favourite teams. The beverage giant focused on the insight for the minute-long spot featuring a girl dreaming about her team winning. The ad showcases the hues of revelry among fans of the winning country as they unite in joy.



Fox Sports





Fox Sports' hilarious two-part FIFA campaign features a pensive Jon Hamm as Santa Claus upset to see FIFA 2022 steal his thunder. He is assured by Mrs Claus who believes that the football tournament would make the holidays even better. After spotting a bunch of revellers among the audience "carolling," Santa prepares for a festive season, which could culminate in a Christmas miracle -- the US winning the World Cup. The ad also features the US football team along with American quarterback Tom Brady and singer Mariah Carey.



Frito-Lay



Frito-Lay's FIFA ad tries to settle (albeit unsuccessfully) the age-old question that often has the Americans and the rest of the world at loggerheads: "Is it football or soccer?" The commercial directed by Michael Bay of Transformers fame stars sporting legends David Beckam and Peyton Manning going toe-to-toe over the nomenclature of the game.



KIA



KIA's 2022 FIFA ad celebrates the universal appeal of football and how it unites its followers through moments of joy, grief and inspiration. The uplifting ad by INNOCEAN Berlin called "Every Four Years" showcases the transformative effect of the game in the lives of people all around the world.



McDonald's



"Shall we go to McDonald's?" is a question that is almost always met with a resounding "Yes!", especially after a game. The fast food giant centred its campaign for the season on the sentiment. The ad stitches together instances when going to Mcdonald's is the only way to celebrate or to grieve the outcome of a game. Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso makes a cameo appearance at the end of the ad, miffed at his friend taking a trip to Mcdonald's without him.



Pepsi



For their FIFA 2022 ad, Pepsi paid homage to a crafty football move called "Nutmeg", which involves passing the ball through the opponent's legs. The campaign features Messi, Paul Pogba and Ronaldinho in the iconic 2002 Pepsi jersey taking on the locals in Marrakesh for a game of "Nutmeg Royale." The ad samples Fatboy Slim's 90s hit The Rockafeller Skank as the players kick and pass the football through an endless maze of legs. Football influencers Luva de Pedreiro and Kaljit Atwal also appear in the ad.

