Festive ad volume for auto sector up 36% over 2019: BARC 

Television witnessed an increase in advertising volumes from the auto sector during the festive season (October 1- November 27), shows data released by BARC.

The auto sector is back to advertising as the economy picks up steam. The advertising volume from the sector has increased by 36% compared with the previous year.

The sector registered 12.6 million seconds of advertising volume in 2020 as compared to 9.3 million seconds in 2019. For the October 1- November 27 period, the category registered 5.86 million seconds this year, as against 2.39 million seconds in 2019 for the same period. The category grew 47% in this period in 2020 whereas in 2019 it recorded 26% growth.

As per the data, the four-wheeler category has topped the sector with a two-fold increase in ad volumes.