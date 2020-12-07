CRIC

Festive ad volume for auto sector up 36% over 2019: BARC 

Data for the period (October 1- November 27) shows the category registered 5.86 million seconds this year, as against 2.39 million seconds in 2019 for the same period

Dec 7, 2020
Auto

Television witnessed an increase in advertising volumes from the auto sector during the festive season (October 1- November 27), shows data released by BARC.

The auto sector is back to advertising as the economy picks up steam. The advertising volume from the sector has increased by 36% compared with the previous year.

The sector registered 12.6 million seconds of advertising volume in 2020 as compared to 9.3 million seconds in 2019. For the October 1- November 27 period, the category registered 5.86 million seconds this year, as against 2.39 million seconds in 2019 for the same period. The category grew 47% in this period in 2020 whereas in 2019 it recorded 26% growth. 

As per the data, the four-wheeler category has topped the sector with a two-fold increase in ad volumes.

