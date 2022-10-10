Ferrero Rocher ropes in Hrithik Roshan for Diwali campaign

Ferrero Rocher has released a video ad for their digital campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan for the upcoming Diwali digital campaign.

To further strengthen their brand recall amongst consumers, this ad will be promoting Ferrero Rocher across the digital space as part of the brand’s #GoldenDiwali campaign.

The digital film opens with Hrithik reminiscing about his past Diwalis with his family. He is sitting inside his house which is decked up with Diwali decorations. He talks about how his family needs everything to be festive and decorative to keep up with the new cultural festivities that crop up every year. However, one thing that remains constant for each Diwali is his family’s love for Rocher – The Roshan’s love for Rocher’. He is then seen indulging in the delectable taste of presence of hazelnuts in Ferrero Rocher and ends by wishing everyone an elegant and #GoldenDiwali with Ferrero Rocher.

Commenting on the occasion, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pralines, Ferrero India said: “Ever since we have introduced Ferrero Rocher, a lovingly crafted chocolate speciality in India, it has witnessed an exponential growth by offering consumers an indulgent experience through high quality ingredients. We believe that our digital campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan will help in leveraging the premium imagery that Hrithik Roshan carries and further strengthening our positioning of a premium brand which revolves around style and elegance.”

