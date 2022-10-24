Ferns N Petals rolls out digital film #DiwaliRishtonWali

FNP (Ferns N Petals) has rolled out a new digital brand film on the occasion of Diwali, celebrating human relationships and how gifts can play a pivotal role to rekindle old friendship and other relationships that we might have missed connection of in our busy lives - #DiwaliRishtonWali.

The campaign has been launched across multiple digital platforms in India.

Conceptualized in-house the ad captures a man in his early 30s and his wife busy decking their home for Diwali. Our protagonist chances upon an old abandoned cardboard box filled with souvenirs dating back to his school days. Immediately the flood gates of memory open taking him down a nostalgia induced journey, of times spent with his dear school friend, his bosom buddy. As the day progresses memories come gushing back as he recollects those special moments shared with his friend. Memories that are strewn across dusty old photographs, in the aroma of freshly made ladoos, in the flickering lights of diyas. His heart yearns for the magical time spent with his chum and a realization dawns upon him that friends are truly life’s treasure. The closing frame takes us to an isolated cottage in a remote location on the night of Diwali where the friend dwells who is pleasantly surprised when the doorbell rings and an FNP delivery man, hands him an FNP gift box. In a bid to revive a forgotten yet unsullied bond the main character has the express delivery service by FNP and has sent his long lost friend a delectable gift hamper wrapped in emotions.

Sai Thota, Head of Digital Marketing FNP comments, “We are pleased to bring this amazing brand campaign #DiwaliRishtonWali to our customers. This year’s campaign puts old friends, renewing forgotten ties and appreciation at the forefront; recognizing that the real sparkle of Diwali is connecting with one another – virtually or in person. The concept evokes a joyous gift-giving mood communicating the core messages of value and ease of gifting, gift wrapped emotions and express delivery of gifts in a high-impact format. Physical distance does not mean that we cannot be present and FNP goes to great lengths to connect us with those we love.”

Arnab Das, Head of Content Marketing FNP says, “This is a very personal story, for me, for the team and perhaps for everyone who watches it. All of us have that one person in our lives who we miss dearly. As a brand, if we can rekindle those emotions and refresh those relationships, we will live our purpose.”

