Excellent Publicity raises $500K from marquee investors

Excellent Publicity, an ad tech firm has raised $500K from marquee investors.

The firm is planning to invest in developing its programmatic advertising and data analysis technology.

Excellent Publicity is headquartered in Ahmedabad and provides one-stop solution for all advertising needs. It is now eyeing expanding to all Indian metro cities.

The company was founded in 2011.

