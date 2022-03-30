Excellent Publicity raises $500K from marquee investors

The firm plans to invest in developing programmatic advertising and data analysis technology

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 30, 2022 10:01 AM  | 1 min read
Excellent

Excellent Publicity, an ad tech firm has raised $500K from marquee investors.

The firm is planning to invest in developing its programmatic advertising and data analysis technology.

Excellent Publicity is headquartered in Ahmedabad and provides one-stop solution for all advertising needs. It is now eyeing expanding to all Indian metro cities.

The company was founded in 2011.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ad tech Programmatic advertising Excellent Publicity Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
‘Khelenge Dil Kholke’ campaign

Mumbai Indians’ new TVC motivates young cricketers to play with their heart
22 hours ago

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars in Nestle Munch's new campaign
1 day ago

Kotak Life campaign

Kotak Life’s new campaign urges people to secure their future with timely life insurance
1 day ago