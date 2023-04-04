ET Money’s ad puts a spotlight on unusual responsibilities investors have to shoulder
The film was launched at the onset of IPL and will stream on JioCinema screens
ET Money, a wealth tech app, has launched a new ad campaign that takes a humorous route to bring alive the unusual responsibilities investors bear to succeed while investing. The series of advertisements by ET Money, the Associate Sponsor for digital streaming of IPL 2023, was launched at the onset of IPL and will stream on JioCinema screens.
Reiterating the brand’s philosophy of ‘putting money to work,’ the four digital films once again feature the ‘Money Man,’ who has well-timed humour to personify the various demands of money from an investor.
“The ads uniquely bring alive the popular behaviors that make one’s investments go wrong - the need to get the timing right when entering or exiting investment products such as mutual funds or stocks, acting as an expert in not just one’s work but also in investments. Furthermore, controlling emotions while making investing or selling decisions, which to an extent is impossible for a human to master. These mistakes, whether made knowingly or unknowingly, prove to be more costly in volatile markets, such as those Indian investors have been experiencing for the past 18 months. With this underlying thought, the ads emphasise that it's perfectly normal to commit investing mistakes and not be a master at investing, introducing the audience to ET Money as an investment platform that solves these woes and helps investors make intelligent investing decisions,” read a release.
Commenting on the launch of a new ad campaign, Santosh Navlani, Chief Operating Officer, ET Money, said, “Our intent in this new ad campaign has been to make a "connect" to the human side of an investor. The ads, blended with humour and a problem-solving message, enlighten investors that it's perfectly fine not to know everything related to investing, and it's ok not to be an expert in investing or, for that matter, it's completely normal to make mistakes as long as one learns from them or finds a solution. ET Money believes one can put all of these responsibilities aside and make intelligent investing decisions using a suite of tools available on the ET Money app. Every market scenario calls for different investing strategies, which eventually adds stress to an investor’s life. Through these ads, ET Money illustrates that it can guide investors on when and where to invest for better returns with less stress.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dermicool shows how to get past the 'Garmi ki Pakad' this summer
The campaign has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 10:44 AM | 2 min read
Dermicool Talc is back this summer with another campaign about Garmi ki Pakad.
With a fresh take on the iconic jingle, this ad campaign has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company.
The film itself has been dramatised to show the monster that summer is, in the form of a fiery hand that follows unsuspecting people. While the campaign focuses on the problems caused by summer like prickly heat, body odour and sweat, it also illustrates how Dermicool is the ultimate solution for all these issues. Plus, the iconic jingle "Aaya mausam thande thande Dermicool ka" adds a touch of nostalgia to it all.
V Kaushik Vedula, AVP-Marketing, Emami Limited, said, “Dermicool Talc has always been associated with summers. But this time, we wanted to do something different, something even more memorable. So we came up with the fiery hand. Its beauty lies in its simplicity. It is such a simple metaphor yet so impactful.”
Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, WYP Wondrlab India, and Gauri Gokarn, the Content Director, said, “In today’s world of reels, 5-second skippable ads and rapidly reducing attention spans, we wanted to create something that grabs and holds people’s attention. While Dermicool has always had a distinguished place in people’s minds, the fiery hand goes a step further and brings alive the heat of Indian summers. We think it beautifully checks all the boxes while also making it a memorable piece.”
With a 360-degree approach, the campaign plans to ingrain Dermicool as the go-to for summers and is sure to create an impact with all the media channels including TV, Digital, and out-of-home extensions.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Malaika Arora unveil The Label Life’s campaign ‘escape reality’
The brand film is helmed by ace photographer Joseph Radhik
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 6:16 PM | 2 min read
It’s very true that what you wear has the power to help you be in an escape state of mind no matter where you are! A crisp new experimental pantsuit makes you feel like you’re on your way to a suave new lounge, rather than a monotonous Monday meeting. That unplanned reunion with your friends after a long day seems as exciting as a bonfire by the beach when you’re dressed in your newest favourite dress. And suddenly, you’re looking forward to a grocery run after putting on that breezy co-ord set that invariably makes you feel like you’re on your way to Goa’s beaches. This is the theme of the recent campaign from The Label Life.
The brand film, helmed by ace photographer Joseph Radhik and his Stories in Motion team, expresses the same sentiment, that showcases the face of the brand, Style Editor Malaika Arora escaping off to dreamier landscapes right in the middle of her routine appointments, courtesy The Label Life’s contemporary and chic styles.
“I truly believe that what you wear can truly change your day and help you escape — there are days where I don’t feel like getting out of home, but once I’m ready and changed into a pair of clothes I adore, I’ve escaped off to a completely different place with a happier mood and new-found energy.” says Style Editor Malaika Arora on the idea behind the campaign.
On what the film hopes to establish, Joseph Radhik, the director says, “We wanted to bring alive the fact that fashion is transporting, transforming and an absolute game-changer – and our approach as well as the setting, the clothes and the concept, all worked towards achieving this objective beautifully.”
“We believe that The Label Life’s clothes are designed to bring about a newer, fresher perspective on the everyday dressing – from that Monday morning meeting to those post-work cocktails, our designs will elevate your style and help you escape the mundane, effortlessly,” says Garima Garg, CEO, The Label Life.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Manoj Bajpayee talks about value of health in ManipalCigna Health Insurance’s new films
The campaign has three films
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:58 PM | 2 min read
ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited, has announced the launch of three new product feature based films starring its brand ambassador and actor Manoj Bajpayee. These three films are built in continuation with the Company’s brand purpose film “Health Ki Keemat – The value of Health” and its brand positioning “Expert Ki Suno Sahi Chuno”
The new films highlight some of the key features which are available with the comprehensive products of ManipalCigna such as Cashless OPD, Global Cover, Non-Medical Expenses and their quick and easy Claim Settlement. It also showcases ManipalCigna’s expertise in the health insurance industry to provide high-quality healthcare experience to its customers.
Speaking on the new brand films, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance said, “Our new brand films starring our brand ambassador Manoj Bajpayee showcases his obsession and passion for ManipalCigna’s fully-loaded health insurance products in a light-hearted and humorous way. In the films, we see no matter which product Manoj is trying to make an ad for, he ends up propagating ManipalCigna Health Insurance in it, in his witty and inimitable style. Through these films, we aim to break the monotony of traditional health insurance advertisements and create an insight-led films that are engaging, relatable, and memorable for the viewers. We are confident that Manoj’s charisma and never-seen-before comic timing will strike a chord with the audience and encourage them to take the first steps towards buying the right health insurance plan from an expert.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Upstox launches ‘Invest Right’ campaign to help Indians begin their investing journey
This campaign rollout will coincide with the start of the new season of IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:02 PM | 4 min read
Upstox, a digital investment platform, has launched a new campaign, ‘Invest right’ to help individuals learn where to invest, when to invest and most importantly why to invest.
This campaign rollout will coincide with the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Upstox is an Official Partner of the Tata IPL. With this campaign, Upstox seeks to change how India invests – make it simple, intuitive and engaging, much like how the IPL has transformed and given a new direction to Indian cricket in the last decade.
Building on their previous IPL campaign ‘StartKarkeDekho’ which encouraged Indians to take the first step towards investing, this year’s campaign shifts the focus to ‘Investing Right’. Today, individuals want to invest but often get confused because there are so many choices. So to help them, Upstox has done all the heavy lifting and hard-work and simplified investing.
With a strong belief that India is growing and through equity participation one can benefit from India’s growth story, Upstox’s core campaign focuses around how one can invest in India. By introducing them to Index Funds - a way to track market’s performance Upstox gives a cost-effective, easy, and long term solution to beat inflation and grow their wealth.
But within Mutual Funds, one also has so many options. So to simplify this further, Upstox has taken on the mammoth task of evaluating hundreds of mutual fund schemes based on their risk and reward ratio and from that curated some of the top ones in each category. With this curated list of funds and expert analysis, the brand seeks to provide users with the best in-app experience for investments in mutual funds. The brand is also offering information and research, enabling an investor to make well-informed decisions.
Alongside this feature, Upstox also aims to educate Indians on the simple Truths of Investing. For instance if one starts an SIP of just ₹5000 which gives 12.5% return and stays invested for 25 years in the markets, their money has the potential to grow to a crore, showcasing the power of compounding. Just like this, Upstox provides other eye-opening truths that are simple to follow. With each truth, they offer actionable steps to help users succeed. Throughout the campaign Upstox is conducting a series of online and offline learning sessions on Mutual Funds, Technical Analysis, Option Trading and more. With this,Upstox aims to provide individuals with a holistic, 360-degree approach to investing enabling them to learn, decide, invest and trade all with Upstox.
And to drive this message across, the ad campaign features characters placed in common, everyday scenarios. For instance, two friends using UPI to pay a roadside nariyal-pani seller. The campaign uses this instance (UPI payment) to evoke FOMO in both the characters and viewers, highlighting the potential benefits of participating in India's economic growth. The eventual answer - invest in India, invest in index funds - is given by the more financially-savvy character. This person then credits Upstox with having educated them so they could make the right choice.
Through scenarios like these, the campaign aims to increase awareness, consideration, and brand love amongst investors.
Speaking on the campaign, Kavitha Subramanian, Co-founder, Upstox says, “Mutual funds offer investors a great opportunity to diversify their portfolio and participate in the growth potential of different sectors of the economy. We believe that financial inclusion is essential to India's economic growth and development. At Upstox, it is our aspiration for every investor to have access to quality investment advice and guidance. In this regard, our new campaign is designed to help more people in India invest in the right kind of funds by providing them with the tools, resources, and support they need to make informed investment decisions.
We are committed to empowering all Indians with the knowledge and confidence they need to take control of their finances, and build a better future for themselves and their families. By promoting financial inclusion and making quality investment advice accessible to more people, we believe we can help to create a more prosperous economy.”
The campaign is targeted towards individuals aged 18 to 35, with a focus on tier 2 and 3 segments across geographies in India. It will run across multiple channels, including digital, social, and print, and will be supported by on-ground activations to drive awareness and consideration amongst the target segment.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Scarecrow M&C Saatchi creates Fund Island for U GRO Capital
The film is about a business owner whose factory is at a standstill due to a shortage of funds
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 12:01 PM | 3 min read
Good news for small and big businesses in India. In volatile times or otherwise, businesses often need funds for working capital or expansion or replenishing stock. And to help U GRO Capital to address these needs, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi created a one-of-its-kind 3D animation film, Fund Island for the launch of its GRO X App.
The film is about a business owner whose factory is at a standstill due to a shortage of funds. He sends an SOS via his cell phone, which is metaphorically represented as a message in a bottle. It is spotted and picked up by the messenger of the U GRO Capital realm, a pelican.
This message passes through a hierarchy – an analyst, represented by an ever-watchful rooster, and an emperor, represented by a sharp-eyed eagle. After due diligence of KYC and other processes by the team of data analyst roosters, the loan is approved.
The approval letter is put in the same bottle and fired through a cannon to quickly reach the business owner's cell phone. And all this is done in just a few moments. This shows that when a business owner is marooned due to lack of money, U GRO Capital’s GRO X App will give the funds swiftly so that the business owner gets the freedom to run his business non-stop.
Shachindra Nath, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, U GRO Capital said, “We at U GRO Capital have always believed that data is the future of lending in India and have been at the forefront of its adoption. We understand dynamic MSME space and have pioneered a unique statistical underwriting model which uses repayment behaviour, banking behaviour & GST returns of the customer to arrive at a credit decision within minutes. Through this campaign we wanted to showcase our ability to offer on tap credit through our GRO X app, where the MSMEs can not only manage their limit and dispense credit on UPI but can also accept payments. Scarecrow M&C Saatchi understood our proposition and their ability to create distinctive, strategically relevant creative work is what drew us to them.”
Manish Bhatt, the Founder Director of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi says “Technology in a digital era is invisible. We got an opportunity to give it a physical form. And the most challenging part is that there are no symbols or metaphors to represent this futuristic technology. So, we found the answers in the steampunk retro-futuristic genre, which has rich imagery in illustration and animation. We leveraged it to show something unusual and fascinating in a rather transactional fintech communication. The youngest design and art team of Scarecrow got a limitless opportunity to express their ability to imagine and create this magnum opus film.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
JioMart’s new film says relationship is crucial to both online & offline shopping
The campaign comprises four-films that will be released in stages over the next three months
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 1, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
E-marketplace JioMart has rolled-out the first film of the upcoming four-film campaign for the cricket season in India, “Shopping Aisa, India Jaisa”. The campaign centres on the communication tenet that ‘Rishta’ or Relationship is crucial to both online and offline shopping in India.
“As an indigenous e-marketplace JioMart understands this intrinsic need of warmth and relationship that is essential to shopping in India. The central theme of the campaign is built to address this major facet that is amiss in e-shopping today,” the company said.
The campaign comprises four-films that will be released in stages over the next three months. Through these films JioMart is addressing the major gap between online and offline transaction. It brings to light that JioMart understands that online shopping need not be merely transactional; it can be engaging, interactive, and useful in recognising distinctive customer demands, much like offline.
The protagonist of the film, a shopkeeper selling cricket bats has two young teenagers at the store looking through the bats enthusiastically. The shopkeeper asks them to pick any of the bats, is when one of the boys informs the shopkeeper about his younger brother’s ‘Under 19 years’ trail. This excites the shopkeeper who hurriedly goes in inside and bring a fresh set of bats for the 16-year-old to sample. With gleaming eyes and hope both the boy and shopkeeper smile. The film then showcases a wide range bat selections available online on the JioMart app highlighting its belief & understanding of the shopping nuances in India. The film ends with the tagline “Shopping Aisa, India Jaisa.”
JioMart has also rolled out a 360-degree campaign on mediums like TVC, print, radio, outdoor, and social media platforms. For the sellers, curated virtual destination has been created with ready templates to generate ads leading to the apps, to strengthen customer’s Rishta with the seller via JioMart. In-app innovation: A ‘Shopping Premier league’ store front has been created where customers can accumulate runs and the one with the highest score wins exciting gifts. Exciting gift hampers are also planned for a series of exciting social media contest #ShoppingAisaIndiaJaisa
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
In its IPL film, Spinny takes us on a boy trip with Sachin, Anil Kumble & Yuvraj Singh
The campaign is part of brand’s narrative ‘Go Far’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 1, 2023 8:00 PM | 4 min read
As a part of its brand narrative ‘Go Far’, Spinny, a full-stack used car buying and selling platform in India, has launched its IPL campaign featuring its strategic investor and squad captain Sachin Tendulkar, along with other legends, Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh. The films will be released during the IPL 2023, scheduled to take place between March 31 and May 28, 2023. The campaign is about how people go far for love, for dreams, or for themselves and in the true IPL spirit, for their squad.
‘Go Far For Your Squad’ is about the legends taking a road trip in a Spinny SUV. A boys trip all cricket lovers would do anything to be a part of.
Talking about the films and his association with Spinny, Sachin Tendulkar said, “Spinny strives to offer delightful car buying and selling experiences through the timeless values of trust, transparency, and integrity. Being a passionate car lover, it has been wonderful working with the team on campaigns that reflect the warm emotions behind car ownership and driving. This time, we decided to take Yuvraj and Anil with us on a memorable trip. We had a great time shooting the films, and I hope these rekindle memories about friendship and togetherness amongst the audience.”
Speaking on the campaign, Founder & CEO of Spinny, Niraj Singh, said, “We believe in life and in your choices. All customers should be able to buy a car that you actually, really want to buy, that you know would make you happy. We’re taking forward the brand story, Go Far across internal and external touch points including the IPL campaign. IPL is all about team spirit, entertainment and supporting your players and teams. We wanted this feeling to be expressed in a fun, light-hearted way that connects with our customers, while enjoying their favorite games, this season. Go far for your squad calls out to support your teams, your choices and the ones who matter. All about being a team player, doing what others want, and going far for the squad, as Sachin Tendulkar took his boys on a road trip. With Spinny, we’d go that extra mile, go far at every step to make it happen for each of our customers, including Sachin Tendulkar and his squad. A car is a special purchase for a home and our endeavor is to make it extra special for each of our customers.
The films are conceptualized by Tanya Mahendru, Spinny’s creative partner. “For IPL, we wanted to stitch a narrative with our OG legends. While the young ones strive to make it big this season, these three boys do the opposite - they take a road trip, make new memories outside the world of cricket; the car is a facilitator and a spectator on this boys trip. We wanted to show them all in a never before seen light - more real, bantering, unrestrained and doing little things for the squad.
The essence of Go Far for your squad is about being a team player, one with the spirit of sport and also friendship.”
The films are produced by Tiger Baby and speaking about the campaign, Zoya Akhtar, Founder Tiger Baby, said, “This is Tiger Baby’s first commercial ad film and we couldn’t have been happier than it being a collaboration with Spinny. As a studio we aim to tell stories and entertain across all formats and this campaign helped set that up beautifully. We’re looking forward to more such collaborations.”
“It was refreshing to find a concept that was fun and aimed to make its audiences smile. And for us the only way to do that was to have fun shooting and to make sure our cricketing legends felt the same way. So we did. And I hope audiences are able to get in on it!,” adds Arjun Varain Singh, the director of the films.
The Go Far series in its first ad film featured Sachin Tendulkar, Spinny’s brand ambassador & strategic investor, and the brand recreated Sachin’s very first car, a bayers blue Maruti 800. In this film, Sachin goes out and about in the car, which the cricket icon loves the most along with films that explored the extraordinary spirit of ordinary people to go far for dreams, love and to come together to create moments that matter.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube