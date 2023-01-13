Effie Awards: Jury looks forward to crowning the best from the world of ads

Marketing and advertising experts share their experience vetting the entries for the awards and their excitement for the winners

The Effie Awards this year has seen an unprecedented number of entries across all categories. Professionals from marketing and advertising have spent hours selecting the winners. And these six industry stalwarts chose the Grand Effie.

Here's what each of them had to say.

Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lodha Developers

Really enjoyed the open-minded discussion with some of the best marketing brains in India. We came to our decision on the GE basis the larger impact on society and how to inspire India's amazing creative houses to do cutting-edge and impactful work.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Suparna Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited

The Effies are among the most prestigious events in the world in the field of marketing and I'm honoured to have served on the Grand Effie Jury this year. All the entries were rare gems- case studies that have become the stuff of lore in the marketing world in India. Each case was crisply presented with real insights leading to outstanding creatives and landmark results. My best wishes to the winners and the shortlisted entries!



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India Limited

“The Effie’s Grand Jury was inspiring, questioning, provocative, respectful and wise! We brought out the best possible arguments and arrived at the winner unanimously. Privileged to be part of this distinguished group”

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive- Foods Division, ITC Foods Ltd.

‘The Effies have always been about celebrating truly effective work, be it through their categories, the rigour of entry forms, or the judging & scoring criteria, keeping brands honest to the agenda of submitting their most ‘effective work’.

This year however has been particularly delightful, the quality of the winning entries has demonstrated the evolution of marketing communications, keeping up with the evolving consumer motivations. True consumer centricity enabled by a prolific combination of human insights-based creative ideas, media strategies, data and technology have been the essence, of almost all of the winning work.

May the best one win!

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Neil George, Managing Director, NIVEA India Pvt. Ltd

“As a member of the Jury at this year’s Grand Effie, I was truly astounded by the quality of the entries. We found it difficult to pick the winners. But the ones that made the cut all stood out for the same key basics that help deliver great communication campaigns - powerful and compelling consumer insights, extraordinary creative campaign ideas that have stood the test of time, ideas that are built around the brand promise & innovative use of Multimedia and technology - all of this culminating in great results for the brand. My congratulations to the winners as well as all the brand and agency teams that participated in this year’s Effies.”

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

I thoroughly enjoyed the process of judging- both solo and group discussion. The debate was very enriching with varied views. I learnt in the process too!!

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)