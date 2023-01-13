Effie Awards: Jury looks forward to crowning the best from the world of ads
Marketing and advertising experts share their experience vetting the entries for the awards and their excitement for the winners
The Effie Awards this year has seen an unprecedented number of entries across all categories. Professionals from marketing and advertising have spent hours selecting the winners. And these six industry stalwarts chose the Grand Effie.
Here's what each of them had to say.
Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lodha Developers
Really enjoyed the open-minded discussion with some of the best marketing brains in India. We came to our decision on the GE basis the larger impact on society and how to inspire India's amazing creative houses to do cutting-edge and impactful work.
Suparna Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited
The Effies are among the most prestigious events in the world in the field of marketing and I'm honoured to have served on the Grand Effie Jury this year. All the entries were rare gems- case studies that have become the stuff of lore in the marketing world in India. Each case was crisply presented with real insights leading to outstanding creatives and landmark results. My best wishes to the winners and the shortlisted entries!
Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India Limited
“The Effie’s Grand Jury was inspiring, questioning, provocative, respectful and wise! We brought out the best possible arguments and arrived at the winner unanimously. Privileged to be part of this distinguished group”
Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive- Foods Division, ITC Foods Ltd.
‘The Effies have always been about celebrating truly effective work, be it through their categories, the rigour of entry forms, or the judging & scoring criteria, keeping brands honest to the agenda of submitting their most ‘effective work’.
This year however has been particularly delightful, the quality of the winning entries has demonstrated the evolution of marketing communications, keeping up with the evolving consumer motivations. True consumer centricity enabled by a prolific combination of human insights-based creative ideas, media strategies, data and technology have been the essence, of almost all of the winning work.
May the best one win!
Neil George, Managing Director, NIVEA India Pvt. Ltd
“As a member of the Jury at this year’s Grand Effie, I was truly astounded by the quality of the entries. We found it difficult to pick the winners. But the ones that made the cut all stood out for the same key basics that help deliver great communication campaigns - powerful and compelling consumer insights, extraordinary creative campaign ideas that have stood the test of time, ideas that are built around the brand promise & innovative use of Multimedia and technology - all of this culminating in great results for the brand. My congratulations to the winners as well as all the brand and agency teams that participated in this year’s Effies.”
Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd.
I thoroughly enjoyed the process of judging- both solo and group discussion. The debate was very enriching with varied views. I learnt in the process too!!
Brooke Bond says ‘kindness is just a cup away’
The ad for Red Label Tea has been executed by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Brooke Bond Red Label Tea has come up with a new campaign based on the belief that “common ground and kindness are just a cup away”.
In its latest ad, the brand takes this narrative further by showcasing two strangers at a place where one would be most vulnerable - a hospital waiting room. As a conversation brews between them, a most unexpected revelation makes the story tug at viewers' hearts.
Akshay Seth, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, says: “There’s something that is warmer than a great tasting cup of tea- the warmth of a stranger’s company when it is needed the most. We’ve all been in situations where a handshake, a hug, or a few comforting words can work magic. For this to get translated, the story and execution needed to feel authentic and heartfelt. And this is one of the reasons the ad is resonating, with people coming forth with their personal experiences.”
Meta to stop advertisers from targeting teens by gender
The company has said it is updating settings for the same and will make them effective from February
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Meta has said is not going to allow advertisers to target teenagers based on their gender.
The platform is in the process of updating its settings that will be made effective from February, the company said in its blog post.
According to Nick Clegg, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, “I think everybody has a role… social media companies have a role, families have a role, parents have a role, governments have a role, regulators have a role. This is a space where I think it is totally legitimate and normal for regulators to act.”
Meta has said it is also advocating for the industry to work together on these issues so that all tech companies across the internet adhere to certain principles when it comes to young people.
As per the company, there are three key challenges for the industry.
- How to verify age: so that young children can’t access apps not made for them and that teens can have consistent, age-appropriate experiences
- How to provide age-appropriate experiences: so that teens can expect similarly safe experiences across all apps that are tailored to their age and life-stage
- How to build parental controls: so that parents and guardians have the tools to navigate online experiences for their teens together.
ASCI report decodes challenges and opportunities for EdTech advertising
Proposes RAISE model that will help marketers and creative experts review concepts at the inception stage of the ad itself
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has released a comprehensive report on advertising in the education technology sector (EdTech) and the impact it has on parents and students. The report aims to decode the challenges and opportunities for EdTech sector advertising. The report also identifies ways in which the sector can shape a more responsible narrative, and move away from opportunistic advertising which many consider problematic.
EdTech as a sector holds immense promise in being able to address the infrastructural and learning challenges in India, hence it is critical that the advertising of the sector does not undermine its potential. The study, done with the active participation of both industry and non-industry stakeholders identifies opportunities and challenges and proposes a framework that could guide advertisers to more balanced advertising.
The EdNext study was undertaken by ASCI with Sprint Studio.ai as the research partner and UNICEF as the knowledge partner. A total of 100 EdTech advertisements across print, TV, digital video and static mediums were analysed by a wide set of stakeholders including parents, students, policymakers, educationists, child development experts, as well as representatives of the industry from the marketing and creative fields. The study was conducted across the cities of Delhi, Bangalore, Indore, Kanpur, Patna, Kolhapur, Warangal and Bardhaman.
The analysis revealed that:
- Ads have a huge impact on parents’ choice of EdTech platform, with 49% of parents choosing platforms based on advertising
- Like traditional education ads, Ed-Tech ads too, have a huge focus on marks and ranks. Math and science dominated the subjects depicted
- While 81% of parents trust EdTech ads, 73% felt that ads showed high pressure of studies
- None of the endorsers/ role models were from the academic field
- Stereotypes of gender, physical appearances, and mother’s roles crept in to these ads
The findings also noted some positives. Some of the key positives identified were:
- Ads featuring parents represented them as supporting partners to students, and thereby provided positive role models for progressive parenting (21 out of 23 ads)
- Parents and experts also felt that ads that focused on conceptual learning were progressive and enjoyable.
The EdNext study proposed a framework to elevate the communication around EdTech mindfully. Titled ‘RAISE’, the framework provides stakeholders a set of lenses to evaluate the creatives and develop messages that could be considered more progressive. Following the checklist guide provided in the framework will help marketers and creative experts review concepts at the inception stage of the ad itself.
The framework is based on five principles which include:
- R – Relationship of the student with learning
- A – Authenticity of situations, promises and claims
- I – Inclusive representation of characters to depict diversity in gender, age, physical attributes, personality types, learning styles and pace along with regional inclusion
- S – Spectrum of pedagogy where there is information on learning methods and how they contribute to holistic learning outcomes
- E – Excellence markers to focus on overall development as a measure of success over ranks and marks
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said: “EdTech has emerged as a very important sector in recent times, especially in the pandemic era where parents engaged with these companies to supplement their children’s education. Ed-Tech has the ability to solve some fundamental infrastructure and content challenges and revolutionize Indian education. However, given the particular asymmetry between vulnerable parents and students on the one hand, and large organizations on the other, it is critical to ensure that advertising is responsible and does not exploit these vulnerabilities. EdTech advertising has a massive opportunity to build a positive and future-facing narrative, which makes for compelling brand stories that also build confident and multifaceted learners.”
Mayank Kumar, Chair at Indian Ed-tech Consortium, and Co-founder UpGrad said: “The EdNext report shines light on the sheer scale of the EdTech sector and highlights the need for raising the bar on advertising in the industry along with providing a roadmap on how that can be achieved. The report also shows huge acceptance of the benefits of EdTech products by students, parents and teachers. The in-depth research we undertook along with ASCI will help the industry get a clear picture of how the sector can benefit through responsible advertising, which it is already constantly working towards.”
Divya Gokulnath, Co-chair at Indian Ed-tech Consortium and Co-Founder BYJU’S said: "The EdNext report highlights that almost all parents are appreciative of the ads which show children enjoying the process of learning, which is something we live by, work for, and showcase in our ads. We prioritize building strong and sustainable relationships based on first principles. While it's natural for advertisers to highlight the best outcomes achieved by their users, the EdTech industry strives to present a balanced picture at all times. As a nascent industry that is constantly evolving, we must adapt in our effort so that we can make learning effective for everyone. This initiative by ASCI will help us design even more responsible and effective ad campaigns as we continue to grow and improve."
Bisleri unveils digital campaign for delivery at-home app
The first of the three ad films has a quirky take on ordering water through the app
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:09 PM | 2 min read
Bisleri International has launched a quirky campaign for its delivery at home offering Bisleri @Doorstep. The campaign addresses the modern consumers’ outlook for convenient solutions to order essential items. As part of the campaign, Bisleri @Doorstep is unveiling a series of brand films in a phased manner illustrating the daily life scenarios of millennials and Gen-Z.
The first of the three ad films has a quirky take on ordering water through the Bisleri @Doorstep App. It showcases a cat ordering Bisleri products from the app while its parent is taking a nap, demonstrating the ease and user-friendliness of the app.
Commenting on the digital campaign, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "It is in our DNA to prioritise consumers' interests and meet their requirements. During the pandemic-induced lockdown, we were the first consumer goods company to foster the D2C concept and introduced Bisleri @Doorstep. We delivered our products at their homes without them needing to step out. With changing times, consumers are increasingly adopting digital ecosystems and delivery solutions. Through this campaign, we emphasize the ease of ordering Bisleri products online to provide consumers a seamless experience."
Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO – 82.5 Communications, said, "This film is the first of many for Bisleri's e-commerce service. In this world of information overload with tons of apps coming into the foray, we wanted to do something simple and sticky to connect with this app native generation."
Kalyan Jewellers launches Pongal digital campaign
The ad film captures the festive spirit and the ancient cultural practices of Tamil Nadu
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 4:40 PM | 2 min read
Kalyan Jewellers has unveiled an ad campaign for Pongal featuring actor Regina Cassandra. The digital ad film embodies the festive spirit of the Tamil New Year and reflects upon the age-old traditions practised by families to mark the harvest festival.
Set against a rural backdrop, this 40-second Pongal ad film beautifully captures the ethos of the Tamil region; their inclusivity, generosity of spirit and warmth extended towards guests and strangers alike.
The three-day Pongal festival is when most families unite and friends come calling. Actor Regina Cassandra effortlessly personifies today’s Tamil woman, embracing tradition and sharing her knowledge of it, to visiting friends. In a true representation of the Atithi Devo Bhava concept, the family welcomes their guest, a foreigner, and introduces her to their culture. Dressed in a saree, adorning the timeless maanga maalai and kemp stone temple jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers, she is not only welcomed, but also encouraged to actively participate in the celebrations.
Talking about the campaign ad, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As we announce the launch of our Pongal ad campaign, we are thrilled to celebrate this joyous festival with our patrons. Pongal is a time for family and friends to come together, rejoicing the New Year, and our campaign film captures the fun and festive spirit of the occasion. It is a testament to the cultural nuances and regional ethos of Tamil Nadu, and we extend our New Year wishes to our patrons on this auspicious occasion.”
Yahoo to offer carbon neutral inventory to advertisers via Scope3
Advertisers now have the chance to buy Scope3 green media products through the Yahoo SSP
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 3:00 PM | 2 min read
Yahoo has announced an integration with Scope3 to offer carbon-neutral private marketplace (PMP) media in the Yahoo SSP. Advertisers buying through the Yahoo SSP can now easily find and buy Green Media Products powered by Scope3 to ensure their digital ad campaigns align with their broader sustainability goals.
The digital media and advertising industry has a massive carbon footprint due to the complexity of digital ad supply chains and the sheer volume of ad transactions, and Scope3 was formed to help solve this sustainability problem.
By measuring the carbon emissions of the entire digital advertising supply chain, Scope3 helps companies like Yahoo make it easy for anyone buying through their platform to factor carbon into every business decision.
“It is important that the industry moves and considers sustainability in buying decisions. As the whole industry is on a journey to move to being more sustainable, we are excited to bring access to green media, powered by Scope3’s data, through our Yahoo SSP,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo. “This adds another layer of choice and flexibility to our customers. Scope3 provides measurement of each publisher’s carbon emissions within the PMPs we now offer, creating a clear path for advertisers to invest in these ad impressions while also rewarding publishers that are transitioning to greener, lower carbon footprints with greater demand for their supply.”
“There are few platforms that can provide the global reach and scale of Yahoo. That, combined with Yahoo’s enthusiasm for driving increased adoption of sustainable advertising practices, makes this integration an incredible milestone for changing the industry,” said Brenda Tuohig, head of global and strategic partnerships at Scope3. “By offering access to Scope3’s Green Media Products directly in platform, Yahoo is giving brands around the world a simple and standardized way to shift their buying behavior in favor of more sustainable media while helping ensure responsible publishers continue to thrive.”
The new PMPs with Scope3 data, also known as Green Media Products, are now available globally through any demand-side platform connected to the Yahoo SSP, including Yahoo’s own industry-leading DSP.
Blue Tribe launches new ad campaign starring Anushka and Virat
The creative agency behind the campaign is Vitamin D
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 2:44 PM | 2 min read
Blue Tribe, the homegrown plant-based meat brand, has launched its new ad campaign, ‘You can’t tell the difference, but the planet can’ starring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have been the brand’s investors and ambassadors.
“True to its slogan, the video campaign aims to make people aware that switching to a plant-based meat diet may be a rich culinary experience while protecting the planet should be everybody’s top priority. Power Couple, Virat and Anushka have always advocated for healthy and sustainable eating habits and have been working on the mission with Blue Tribe,” the company said.
The creative agency behind the campaign is Vitamin D.
The video showcases the impact of sustainable eating choices poignantly - it starts with barren land and ends with a lush green rainforest. That is the effect of switching to plant-based meat. One simple choice can contribute to the difference between the desolation of environmental destruction and the wholesomeness of preservation.
Speaking about her motivation behind being a part of the campaign, Anushka Sharma said, “I connect with the vision of Blue Tribe. They are doing so much for the planet, without taking a moral stance. They instead provide options to meat eaters without forcing them to compromise on taste. I hope we can inspire more and more people through this video campaign and motivate them to join us in our mission to save our planet.”
“I truly believe sustainable eating is one of the easiest and most impactful ways to underline our efforts towards saving mother earth. Eating is something that we can have complete control over. On top of this, switching to green food is good for the planet and comes with numerous health benefits, helping you lead a healthier life. I was also a hardcore non-vegetarian a few years ago. But now that we can consume green alternatives without compromising on taste, what could be better than this? This is the reason I love and resonate so much with Blue Tribe’s philosophy and its mission to protect the planet by going green with our diet. And the ad perfectly conveys this message.” Virat Kohli added
