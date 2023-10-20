Partha Sinha in the Effie HK grand jury
Sinha was joined by global marketing experts like Andreas Moellmann, Eva Ng, Jason Spencer and Lambert Chan
Partha Sinha, President of the Times of India group, was the only international face in the recently concluded grand jury meeting of Effie HK. The Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong (HK4As) is the organiser and presenter of the Effie Awards in Hong Kong and has been doing so since 2004.
Other than Partha following four marketing experts were members of the grand jury.
1. Andreas Moellmann (independent brand and marketing consultant)
2. Eva Ng (global director of brand strategy, Schneider Electric)
3. Jason Spencer (managing director, Kantar Insights Hong Kong)
and
4. Lambert Chan (adjunct professor, City University of Hong Kong)
DDB Group Hong Kong’s ‘Unbroken’, for Hagar International, won the Grand Effie.
Talking of the experience, Partha said, “ It’s very interesting for an Effie to get an international jury member for the grand Effie. Grand Effie judging is the only place where some meaningful discussion takes place about the work from that market and about the award winning cases. HK could be a small market, but there are some great thought provoking pieces of work from that market. The Grand Effie winning case worked on cultural authority and hence got some disproportionate traction in the marketplace. For me, personally, it was an enriching experience”
Organic Harvest launches DVC with brand ambassador Nimrat Kaur
The campaign is for the brand’s new make-up line
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 2:14 PM | 2 min read
Organic Harvest has entered the colour cosmetics category with the launch of a new makeup line, offering meticulously crafted beauty solutions that boast certified organic ingredients.
Organic Harvest unveils a range of clean, sustainable, and result-driven makeup products that redefine the approach to cosmetics, without compromising on the skin’s health.
Accompanied by a captivating digital video campaign featuring actor and brand ambassador Nimrat Kaur, Organic Harvest revolutionises the beauty industry by harmonising nature's finest ingredients with cutting-edge beauty technology, promising a fresh and ethical perspective on makeup.
Speaking on the launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Good Brands Co., says, "With the launch of Organic Harvest's first-ever makeup range, we're taking another bold step towards fulfilling the vision of clean, ethical and sustainable beauty at Organic Harvest. We aim to empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty while making conscious choices for our planet, with the belief that beauty should be as pure as nature itself, and this makeup range is just that. It's about looking good while feeling good, and that's what Organic Harvest stands for. It's an exciting addition to our portfolio, and we're thrilled to share it with our customers."
Rahul Aggarwal, Founder of Organic Harvest, expressed his enthusiasm for the brand's expansion into makeup, saying, "We are thrilled to introduce Organic Harvest's first-ever makeup range, extending our commitment to clean and organic beauty. Our journey has always been about redefining beauty with a conscience and our customers can now enjoy cosmetics that not only enhance their appearance but also promote skin health. We're excited to introduce this line, and we believe it's going to revolutionise how people perceive organic beauty."
Nimrat Kaur shares, “Having been associated with Organic Harvest for sometime now, the makeup range reflects an exciting and positive step towards a more sustainable future in the beauty industry. I'm absolutely delighted to be part of the DVC and witness the launch of their first-ever makeup range, a collection beautifully blended from organic goodness with cutting-edge cosmetics. With Organic Harvest's products, consumers can not only enhance their beauty but also contribute to a greater good thereby shaping a future where conscious beauty decisions are the norm.”
SBI General Insurance launches TV, digital campaigns
The brand film features a series of scenarios spanning non-life insurance product categories - Motor, Health and SME
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 1:45 PM | 2 min read
SBI General Insurance has unveiled a series of three brand films reiterating their core values of “Suraksha” (safety) aur “Bharosa” (trust) Dono.
The film aims to boost awareness about insurance by portraying relatable real-life situations. By doing so, the brand seeks to establish a deeper and more meaningful connection with its audience, making the concept of insurance more accessible and relatable to people’s everyday lives.
The brand film features a series of scenarios spanning various non-life insurance product categories i.e., Motor, Health, and SME.
Through an interesting and engaging storytelling format, the films highlight the importance of being prepared for any unforeseen situations that could arise at any point of time in life. The brand film adopts a real-life, humorous tone to highlight these vital insights. E.g. the first Health film depicts a simple carefree picnic day with your family which could suddenly take a U-turn and escalate into an emergency with something as small as choking on a moong phali (peanut), while the second Motor film showcases that another person’s mistake can cause an accident with financial ramifications and the third SME film showcases how having an insurance could give an individual a peace of mind even when one is faced with unexpected obstacles.
The objective of the film is to create awareness about SBI General’s diverse product range, catering to various age groups and market segments. This approach helps the audience relate to the scenarios and understand the importance of being adequately insured in different aspects of life.
Commenting on the brand film launch, Rathin Lahiri, Head Marketing and CSR, SBI General Insurance said, “Insurance is a complex category with low consumer penetration. Our brand communication aims to own the category benefits of protection and trust which are the key benefits that the consumer is seeking from leading brands in this category. The insight behind the film is that unexpected situations can arise at any moment, and being prepared with the right insurance plan from a trusted brand can help you live your life with confidence. SBI General Insurance provides you ‘Suraksha aur Bharosa’ which lets you lead your life with confidence.”
The series of three ad films focuses on educating the audience on the benefits of being insured, the confidence that it gives the consumer and highlights the hassle-free claims process.
The campaign will be integrated across platforms, including digital media, television, and social media channels.
JSW Paints celebrates ‘beautiful memories’ in digital film
The film has been conceptualised by TBWA\India
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 12:53 PM | 2 min read
JSW Paints has unveiled its Think Beautiful digital campaign, championing that real beauty resides in our thoughts and actions.
The film captures the nostalgic trip down-the-memory lane of two sisters as they take a tour of their childhood home.
The film has been conceptualised by TBWA\India.
Commenting on the new Think Beautiful campaign, A S Sundaresan, Joint MD and CEO of JSW Paints said, “Our film urges every Indian to preserve beautiful memories, as they are worth reliving. We believe that true beauty goes beyond superficial appearances. In this new film, we emphasize that it's the beauty of thoughts and inspiring actions that truly enrich the world and make life beautiful.”
Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India said, “A thoughtful gesture is inherently more beautiful even if it means leaving a wall unpainted.”
According to Russell Barrett, CCExpO, TBWA\India, “Think Beautiful is more than a baseline, it’s a platform idea. It’s reflected in how the brand operates, manufactures and of course, communicates. In this film we’ve explored yet another dimension of this platform. That a beautiful thought runs deep, it has empathy and respect and it spreads beauty as well. The story of how a complete stranger respects and protects the memories of a couple of children she never thought she’d ever meet speaks to that idea of deep, meaningful and beautiful thoughts.”
Rakul Preet, Ginni Kapoor headline Enamor’s‘ Fabulous Brides’ campaign
The campaign has been conceptualised by Publicis Worldwide India and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 12:27 PM | 2 min read
Publicis Worldwide India and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate have come up with an integrated campaign, ‘Fabulous Brides’, which showcases Enamor’s latest lingerie collection for soon-to-be brides.
The campaign portrays a wide spectrum of brides who come from diverse backgrounds and are at different stages of their lives. It features actor Rakul Preet, who has also endorsed Enamor’s Athleisure campaign, and influencer Ginni Kapoor.
The latest campaign will be rolled out via out-of-home, in-store branding and digital channels. Shitu Patil, Head of Art and Executive Creative Director, said, “Enamor’s ‘Fabulous Brides’ is an ode to today’s modern woman. Unlike earlier times when the brides looked the same, today’s modern bride has own unique personality and wants to look, feel and express her best authentic self on her wedding day. With a beautiful Bridal Collection designed to cater to all types of brides and complete their trousseau needs, ‘Fabulous Brides’ is a celebration of this individuality. Be it wearing sports shoes under a lehenga or not confining to the social
norms of being a particular size. Totally comfortable in her skin (and lingerie) today’s self-assured woman celebrates all her quirks & whims with equal elan as she makes her self-vows to live, love and be her most authentic self on her big day.”
Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate expressed, "Enamor has always been committed to delivering premium quality
products to women in India, and now with a line dedicated to fabulous brides, we aim to strategically generate strengthened expectations for their upcoming product launches among the audiences. With a digital-first campaign our collective efforts seek to elevate Enamor's position in the market and cater to the evolving needs of discerning online Indian consumers."
Sandra Daniels, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Enamor, added, “Our new Campaign –‘Fabulous Brides’ captures the rich diversity of our weddings and allows every bride to see herself represented and celebrated in the world of bridal fashion. It gives them the freedom to choose their perfect Enamor lingerie that complements their distinct style as well as needs. The campaign encourages brides to make their vows of self- love as they embark on this new journey, reminding them that they should continue celebrating their own kind of fabulous. A powerful message there! And yet another fantastic campaign delivered by Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate and Publicis Worldwide India teams.”
Wow! Momo's unveils Durga Puja campaign
The campaign honours everyday heroes
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 10:40 AM | 3 min read
Wow! Momo's has unveiled a campaign that talks about honouring everyday heroes this Durga Puja.
Wow! Momo, Wow! China, and Wow! Chicken have collectively embarked on a profound journey to redefine the intricate significance of bahons within our daily existence, "Wow! Bahon” ("Bahon" refers to divine mounts or vehicles used by gods and goddesses in Hindu mytholo- gy.) This initiative celebrates the Bahons of our everyday lives – the dedicated individuals who tirelessly transport us, whether it's our delivery personnel, rickshaw pullers, or drivers. "Wow! Bahon" creatively bridges the divine and the mundane, recognizing the godly bahons that carry our deities during festivities and the earthly bahons who carry us through our daily routines.
In Hindu mythology, the gods and goddesses have their divine bahons or vehicles – Durga Ma rides upon a Lion, Lord Ganesha on a Mouse, Lord Kartik on a Peacock, Devi Lakshmi on an Owl, and Devi Saraswati on a Swan. These divine bahons symbolize the connection between the divine and the mortal realm. Similarly, the Wow! Bahon campaign brings to light the remarkable connection between our everyday heroes and the deities they serve.
The "Wow! Bahon" campaign intertwines these two worlds seamlessly, highlighting the parallel between the divine and the human bahons. As the campaign unfolds, it beautifully showcases how our everyday Bahons are as vital to our lives as the divine bahons are to the gods and goddesses.
Muralikrishnan, the CMO and co-founder of Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd., expressed his thoughts on the campaign, saying, " The 'Wow! Bahon' campaign harmoniously unites the divine and the every day, exalting those who exemplify the utmost dedication to service in our contemporary society.
These unsung heroes, including the devoted food delivery personnel, alongside the unwavering cab drivers, rickshaw operators, auto-rickshaw drivers, and bus drivers, exemplify the pinnacle of service.
Much like the divine Bahons of Hindu mythology that carry gods and goddesses, these individuals elevate the quality of our lives, ensuring seamless daily functioning. Their unwavering commitment to service is a testament to the noblest of human endeavors, deserving our utmost admiration and gratitude. This campaign reveres this exquisite parallel and extols the profound importance of acknowledging and honoring those who embody the good in our communities."
Kanchan Datta, the Founder & CEO of Inner Circle Advertising India Pvt. Ltd., the creative master- mind behind the campaign, added, " At Inner Circle Advertising, we realised that there existed a whole community of unsung heroes on whose shoulders rested the entire ecosystem of this 4-day extravaganza. From rented car drivers to delivery boys to sales promoters to hand-drawn rickshaw pullers, there existed thousands of people who strove tirelessly day and night to make our lives comfortable. Without them, there would be no pujo. So, we made them the central part of our brand narrative, celebrating them and likening them to the animals on whom Durga and the family make their journey to our mortal realm."
This campaign creatively encapsulates the spirit of Durga Puja while acknowledging the invaluable role that Bahons play in both our daily lives and during the festivities.
Omnicom Group Q3 revenue stands at $3,578 mn
The group has registered 2.5% organic revenue growth in Asia Pacific
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 9:50 AM | 1 min read
Omnicom Group has registered organic revenue growth of 3.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Omnicom's revenue for Q3 stood at $3,578 millions as compared to $3,443 in the same quarter last financial year.
The group's organic growth by region in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was as follows: 2.7% for the United States, 5.7% for Euro Markets & Other Europe, 4.4% for the United Kingdom, 19.2% for Latin America, and 2.5% for Asia Pacific.
"We are pleased with our strong organic revenue growth of 3.3%, with notable performances in our Advertising & Media, Precision Marketing, and Healthcare disciplines. Our year-to-date organic growth of 4.0% remains in line with our full-year expectations, which reflects the resiliency of our business even in periods of economic uncertainty," said John Wren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom.
"Omnicom continued to post strong profitability and earnings growth in the quarter, and our recent business wins validate the benefits of our client strategy in this rapidly evolving marketplace. We are very well positioned for a recovery in business conditions, with a strong balance sheet and leading creativity in all of our service disciplines."
