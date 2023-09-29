Saugata Gupta named ASCI Chairman
Partha Sinha, President, Response, BCCL, has been elected ASCI Vice Chairman, and Sudhanshu Vats, Deputy Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd., appointed Honorary Treasurer
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has appointed Saugata Gupta, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Marico Limited, as the new Chairman of the ASCI Board of Governors.
Gupta’s association with ASCI spans several years; two years on the Board of Governors and four years as a special invitee on the Board of Governors.
Partha Sinha, President, Response, Bennett Coleman & Company Limited, was elected Vice Chairman, and Mr. Sudhanshu Vats, Deputy Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd., was appointed Honorary Treasurer.
In his role as ASCI's new Chairman, Gupta sharing his vision, stated, "Leading ASCI at this juncture is a privilege. We are in the midst of an extraordinary opportunity to reimagine what responsible advertising means and how consumers need protection in the digital age. ASCI is at the very forefront of this effort as it collaboratively shapes the industry.
With the advent of the ASCI Academy, we are active architects shaping a more responsible future. Our mission is to instil the principles of self-regulation into the very heart of the creative process. I eagerly look to take further the ambition we have drawn for ourselves. With the support of my board colleagues and ASCI's exceptional team, we are all set to raise the standards of responsible advertising."
Recalling his tenure at ASCI, the outgoing Chairman, NS Rajan said, "Leading ASCI over the past year has been an immensely fulfilling journey. I am proud that, as a collective team, we have strengthened our abilities to be ready for the future. The launch of the ASCI Academy is a significant event that I am sure will yield positive results.
In an environment of rapid technological advancements and shifting consumer expectations, ASCI has remained agile and forward-thinking. The complaints management part is now highly streamlined and efficient, and we are developing significant expertise in digital monitoring.
I have no doubt that Team ASCI will continue to shape policies, drive innovation, and champion causes that are not only important to the industry but also to our society at large.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sruthijith KK joins ET as Executive Editor, Bodhisatva Ganguli assumes mentorship role
Ganguli, the Editorial Director of ET, has stepped down to take on a more strategic role as a guide to leadership
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 4:59 PM | 2 min read
The Editorial Director of the Economic Times, Bodhisatva Ganguli will step back from the operational and administrative responsibilities at the organisation in order to assume a more strategic role as a Mentor and guide to ET’s Leadership Team.
Sruthijith K K has joined as Executive Editor- ET. He has previously worked with the publication on two separate occasions, including most recently as the editor of ET Magazine. exchange4media previously reported about him stepping down from Mint as its Editor-in-Chief.
"Sruthijith brings a wealth of experience & a strong track record in the Media Industry, having worked across Print and digital platforms. His deep understanding of the evolving media landscape & his ability to successfully navigate the challenges & leverage the opportunities of digitalisation of the media ecosystem makes him a valuable addition to our ET leadership team. Prior to joining us, Sruthijith served as the Editor in Chief, Mint, where he showcased exceptional editorial skills & leadership abilities," said S Sivakumar Chief Executive Officer (Publishing).
Sruthijith has also held several prominent positions in organizations like Mint, The Economic Times, HuffPost India, Apple Inc, Quartz (Atlantic Media) & PaidContent (Guardian News & Media), where he has been able to provide insightful analysis and commentary on the economic landscape through high-quality content and engaging storytelling.
"As The Economic Times embarks on its next phase of Innovation, Growth and journalistic excellence under Sruthijith’s leadership, I would like to thank Bodhi for his commendable contribution in ET's stellar journey so far & his willingness to continue as a mentor & guide in his new strategic role," said Sivakumar.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ullu appoints Avinash Dugar as CEO
Dugar, in his career spanning over two decades, has held various leadership positions in major steel companies
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 3:32 PM | 1 min read
Home-grown OTT app Ullu has appointed Avinash Dugar as its CEO.
Dugar, in his career spanning over two decades has held various leadership positions in major steel companies. He now joins the OTT platform to spear head its growth and diversification, stated a press release.
Ullu was founded by Vibhu Agarwal in December 2018 and was one of the first home grown OTT apps.
Speaking on the appointment, Vibhu Agarwal shared, “It is a strategic move in the continuous quest to drive growth. Avinash comes with a diverse and rich experience in sales, marketing and operations. His drive to achieve excellence and acumen to run a business makes him an ideal choice to steer ULLU into its next phase of growth. Our company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the content and production space, and I look forward to leading these efforts with my able team.”
Avinash Dugar, CEO ULLU app shared, "I am honoured to join the dynamic team during this transformative time in the OTT industry. We will continue to deliver exceptional content and user experiences while exploring new avenues for growth and expanding our subscriber base."
Vibhu Agarwal will continue to head his OTT platforms and GEC Channel “Atrangii” and will now steer towards expanding and exploring new revenue streams in the entertainment industry.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Piyush Pandey moves into advisory role, Hephzibah Pathak to take charge at Ogilvy India
Pathak will be the Executive Chairperson of Ogilvy India, the first woman in this role
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 12:27 PM | 4 min read
Ogilvy India has announced a series of leadership changes that will take effect from January 1, 2024.
The transition will involve senior Ogilvy India veterans taking the next steps in their long tenure with the agency.
As Chief Advisor, Piyush Pandey, currently Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India and one of India's and the global industry's leading creative figures, will work closely with the leadership team to ensure the impact and richness of the Ogilvy legacy transcends all functions and levels of Ogilvy in India.
Hephzibah Pathak
In this role, Piyush will continue to work closely with major clients and the agency's executive team to ensure that Ogilvy India maintains its important leadership role in India. Along with the leadership team, Piyush will be involved with key Ogilvy clients and new business prospects and the creative product of the agency. He will also continue to participate in various industry bodies and award forums.
SN Rane, Group Executive Co-Chairman India & COO South Asia, will work as Business Advisor to Ogilvy Asia Pacific. In his new role, Rane will work closely with Ogilvy Asia- Pacific to ensure that Ogilvy India has a smooth transition under the new management and to advise on various business operations and planning issues.
Hephzibah Pathak will take on the role of Executive Chairperson of Ogilvy India. She will be Ogilvy India's first ever woman in this role. Hephzibah has been the most trusted partner for many of Ogilvy's key clients. She has played an integral role in creating iconic, category defining transformative work on many of their brands. mportantly, Hephzibah has been an inspiring mentor to many current leaders and emerging talent in Ogilvy India. In this role, Hephzibah will lead and drive the strategic irection, growth and transformation agenda of the company.
VR Rajesh will move from his current role as Group President of Ogilvy India to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency.
In his role, he will partner Hephzibah in further accelerating the transformation agenda of the company. He will also be responsible for running the operations of the agency across offices in India and all its business units.
He will also work closely with Hufrish Birdy, who will continue in her current role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), on various financial, commercial, and compliance issues for Ogilvy India.
Further, Ogilvy India’s leadership transition will also involve important new appointments to the Ogilvy Board.
Joining the Ogilvy India Board will be the agency’s three Chief Creative Officers (CCO’s) – Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar and Sukesh Nayak.
The creative trio of Sukesh, Kainaz and Harshad are amongst the most awarded and celebrated in the country and have led the charge in creating industry defining modern work on many of Ogilvy’s valued clients.
The agency’s Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Prem Narayan also joins the board. Prem has been a strategic partner to many of Ogilvy’s key clients and creative partners. He has championed the effectiveness culture at Ogilvy, making Ogilvy India one of the most effective agencies in the world.
All four of them will continue in their current, vital roles in the agency, leading the creative and strategic work of the agency.
These four executives will be joining Hephzibah, VR and Hufrish, who are already on the Board. All of these executives, working closely as a combined leadership team, will provide important continuity, experience, and commitment to the next phase of growth and Ogilvy India excellence for its clients.
Devika Seth Bulchandani, Global Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy adds, “Piyush has done what true legends do. Nurtured and groomed a class of leaders who can assume the day to day running of the Ogilvy machine which will give him time to focus simply on the magic he has been so legendary in creating for our clients. Together I trust the new leadership to take this iconic agency to new heights.”
Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India said, “Creativity and its impact on our client’s businesses is at the heart of Ogilvy. In keeping with my passion, I will continue to partner and guide the new leadership as always. Our joint purpose is to ensure that we not only maintain but also better our core strengths.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pureplay Skin Sciences CMO Shivani Behl moves on
Behl was handling the company's brands like Plum, Plum Body Lovin and PHY
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 11:53 AM | 1 min read
Shivani Behl, the Chief Marketing Officer of Pureplay Skin Sciences, has quit after a 2-year stint.
She was handling the company's brands like Plum, Plum Body Lovin and PHY.
Prior to Pureplay, she was Head of Marketing at Shoppers Stop.
Behl has earlier worked with Lakme and Reliance Brands.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tips Industries names Hari Nair as CEO
Nair was earlier with ByteDance
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
Tips Industries has announced the appointment of Hari Nair as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Nair will be responsible for leading the company into its next phase of growth, amidst the fast-changing digital trends and a vibrant content ecosystem in India’s entertainment industry, stated a press release.
Joining ByteDance in 2019, Hari led the South Asia region for music partnerships and licensing for all ByteDance which gave him a multi-regional exposure in ByteDance ecosystem, launching their music streaming service Resso first in India, and the overall experience with apps like TikTok, Helo, Capcut, etc.
On this appointment, Kumar Taurani, managing director – Tips Industries commented, “We are extremely delighted to appoint Hari as our chief executive officer. Hari has 360-degree experience of music ecosystem - starting from music distribution companies like Soundbuzz & Mauj Mobile, to heading digital business for a global music company Sony Music India, and then leading performance rights organisation PPL India’s digital transformation. With an experienced hand like Hari being added to our core teams, combined with our strength in music content creation and acquisition, we aim to achieve higher revenues and continue to deliver value for our shareholders”.
Speaking on his new role, Hari Nair said, “I am absolutely delighted to become a part of the TIPS team. It is an honour for me to lead an organisation with a quality music catalogue and focused content acquisition strategy, which is known for its longevity in the music industry and continues to steadily grow its market share. TIPS continues to deftly navigate through India's ever-evolving digital landscape, thanks to the promoters’ experience, and a clear vision. The company's brilliant track record of profitable growth speaks volumes about its management’s endeavour to maximise shareholder returns. As the company stands at a pivotal juncture in its journey, I am humbled and equally excited to be a part of this aggressive journey. I would like to extend my utmost gratitude to Kumar Taurani and the Board members, for showing faith in my candidature to lead this company.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Neetu Gursahani joins ADF Foods as Head – Marketing & Branding
Gursahani was previously with Aachi Masala Foods as Head - Marketing & PR
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 8:31 AM | 1 min read
Neetu Gursahani has joined ADF Foods as Head – Marketing & Branding, and will be based in Mumbai.
Her role will be planning and implementation of strategies to ensure progress in the glocal markets. She will focus on customer insights for distinct communication on how they perceive the company’s products as a comprehensive family meal.
With over 22 years of experience, particularly in the food industry, Gursahani has worked in South, North and Central India. In her previous role, she was Head - Marketing & PR at Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd. There she led branding and B2C marketing strategies. She was also responsible for developing and launching AACHI products in newer markets.
In her previous stints, she served as Head-Marketing at Eveready Industries India Ltd and Head-Marketing at Sri Sri Tattva.
Gursahani has also worked at Sahara India, The Nilgiri Dairy Farm, Amalgamated Bean Coffee, Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance amongst others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tribes appoints Arpan Jain as Chief Creative Officer
Prior to this, he was National Creative Director at VMLY&R Commerce
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 11:48 AM | 2 min read
Tribes has appointed Arpan Jain as Chief Creative Officer to take charge of its brands Insync, Ignite and 1.618 Studios.
Prior to this role, Arpan was the National Creative Director at VMLY&R Commerce.
He has over two decades of experience across various mediums, including mainstream advertising, experiential, shopper, rural, OOH, and digital, for iconic brands.
He has worked for brands like Unilever, Mondelez, Audi, Volkswagen, Google, Star Plus, Hotstar, Star Sports, Nutralite, Nerolac, Asian Paints, ITC cigarettes, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Pepsi, and many more.
Welcoming Arpan, Gour Gupta, Chairman, Tribes Communications said, “I am thrilled that Arpan is joining us at a crucial time when Tribes is undergoing a transformational journey of becoming a creative solutions company and a leader in bespoke designing for OOH, retail and digital media. We are extremely happy that Arpan will head the creative functions of Ignite and Insync, two of our flagship OOH brands. Arpan will work closely with Rahul Kakar CEO, Ignite and Partho Ghose, CEO Insync and will spearhead Tribes’ latest offering, 1.618 Studios, which is India’s first non-traditional creative agency.”
On being appointed as the Chief Creative Officer, Arpan stated, “While the industry's core mission remains the same – to solve human problems with creativity – the approach has evolved. Today, clients seek solutions that go beyond traditional advertising. Tribes specialises in crafting customised, platform-native solutions across a diverse spectrum of mediums. I’m excited to join a Tribe that’s Insync with my creative ambitions and is ready to Ignite our collective potential. I am eager to reunite with the dynamic and energetic Gour Gupta, who values creative partnerships as much as I do. Together, we share a common goal: to build Tribes into a creative powerhouse that thrives in the modern marketing landscape.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube