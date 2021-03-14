Edible oil brand Sunpure launches #CelebrateSunpureSuperWoman campaign

Sunpure, South India’s edible oil brand, has announced a month-long campaign to celebrate its key patrons – women. Launched on International Women’s Day, the campaign aims to put the spotlight on the superhero in every woman. #CelebrateSunpureSuperWoman will see the brand updating its sleek packaging to include pink and purple – colours that reflect the spirit of every super woman – for Karnataka and other markets, respectively.

Sunpure, which is a frontline brand of MK Agrotech Group, has planned several initiatives to invite, curate, and amplify stories that inspire by leveraging the power of digital and social media.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign that has led to the change in the brand’s packaging, Mannan Khan - Director Sales & Marketing, said, “Sunpure has been committed to offering great products with great value, and most of all, a great consumer experience. It is this three-tiered approach that has seen us become South India’s largest selling brand in the edible oil category. The modern-day consumer demands a brand experience that delivers on multiple factors in order to consider a purchase. And packaging is a key element in this purchase journey. Both Choice of Colours are woman centric and we want to reinforce the importance of the strong role they play in our life. Based on our market research insights, the Karnataka market will receive pink packaging, while consumers in other states will get purple packaging during the campaign period.”

The extension of the marketing campaign to the products’ packaging marks the importance the brand attaches to the preferences of women consumers. According to Sunpure’s campaign research, women increasingly prefer to associate with businesses that offer customised, user-centric experiences.

Vijesh Vijayan, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications, said, “The #CelebrateSunpureSuperWoman campaign is yet another testimony of Sunpure’s core belief that women are the chief architects of any strong society. Be it our products or our campaigns, every brand offering has been designed keeping the contemporary Indian woman at the centre. And to keep evolving as a brand that is worthy of her preference, we must focus on her changing needs and expectations. Today’s woman is unstoppable in her pursuit, be it at work, or at home. Accordingly, this campaign too has been planned to celebrate her exceptional spirit and superpowers.”

The #CelebrateSunpureSuperWoman campaign will be launched across all key markets, namely Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. The month-long campaign is part of the brand’s efforts to build a legacy of consumer inclusivity and an active brand community. It will see the brand offering several giveaways to campaign participants and winners, among other social media activities.

