Edelweiss Tokio Life claims to protect your savings from ‘Daku Corona’

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has launched #SavingsKaSaviour campaign for its new product offering Covid Shield+

The ad film, which forms the centerpiece of the campaign, reimagines Covid 19 as Daku Corona, threatening to snatch away an unassuming child Savings from the clutches of his doting family. However, in the nick of time, a new hero – Savings Ka Saviour – comes to the fore to rescue Savings from Daku Corona.

The product aims to secure people’s dreams and aspirations from the financial impact of a Covid-19 diagnosis. The product, which carries a 1-year tenure, offers a substantial critical illness benefit, a term cover, is cost effective and gives instant decisioning without any medical examination.

Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said, “Based on insights collected over the past few years, critical illnesses have been an area of concern for customers as they have a significant impact on savings and affect our future aspirations. The magnitude of Covid 19 far exceeds any other critical illnesses and there is a vast distortion in the private healthcare cost for treating this disease. We let these insights guide us not only in product design but also in our creative process.”

“Customers are primarily consuming content through online media and the space has become severely cluttered. So, in dealing with a subject that has been spoken about at length over the past 7 months, we needed a fresh take that can offer relief to our audience while remaining true to our brand ethos. We have an unmoving focus on enabling our customers live #ZindagiUnlimited, which reflects in Covid Shield+ as a product. We have tried to capture that essence in this film,” Gupta added.