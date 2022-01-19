EaseMyTrip's TVC with Varun Sharma & Vijay Raaz highlights its full-refund policy

EaseMyTrip, an online travel platform, has launched a new television campaign featuring Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz. The quirky ad campaign highlights EaseMyTrip’s free of charge, full-refund medical policy through which customers can claim a complete refund on domestic air ticket cancellations caused due to medical emergencies*. The TVC also highlights how EaseMyTrip is providing exceptional services and customer care support during such unprecedented times. The campaign is now playing across all television and digital platforms. The campaign will also be amplified through outdoor and print media presence.

Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz have created a niche in the market basis their unique performances, which syncs with the EaseMyTrip brand’s image of establishing itself and gaining market share purely basis performance to date. Through this campaign, EaseMyTrip aims to target digital-savvy customers who make online bookings. The brand has chosen Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz as they have a strong mass appeal and connect well with both the young and old audience base. This is the first time that Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz are coming together as a duo for a brand campaign.

Speaking on the TVC launch, Prashant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “Looking at the current uncertainties in the travel space, we believe that it is the right time to launch a TVC that highlights our unique full-refund policy for medical emergencies, and our exceptional customer support during such trying times. We are excited to associate with Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz who enjoy a unique mass appeal for their impeccable comic timing and incredible versatility. They have a unique connect that cuts across all audiences and geographies, and their personalities resonate and fit perfectly into the brand's narrative of providing an exceptional and hassle-free booking experience.”

EaseMyTrip has always believed in leveraging relevant and meaningful avenues for brand connect and this association is in-line with the same brand philosophy. The company has aggressive plans to grow its business with a slew of customer-centric initiatives including the zero-convenience fee, full refund on medical grounds, ‘train waitlisted’ feature which offers discounted airfares to users with unconfirmed train tickets and many more.

