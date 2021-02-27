Dulux Paints’ ‘Dulux Assurance’ campaign promises perfect colour and uniform finish

AkzoNobel, the maker of Dulux Paints in India, rolled out a new ad campaign for Dulux Assurance™ Program assuring perfect colour, uniform finish and coverage stated else the paint will be replaced. Dulux Assurance™ has been launched basis the insight that consumers find quality of Dulux products ahead of the industry. Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, the ad film is a montage that showcases experts from different walks of life assuring their customers that the task will be completed as per their expectations. The television commercial gives a peek into the unique program, which plans to further strengthen Dulux Paint’s impeccable product quality amongst the consumers.

Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India said, “An expert’s promise acts as a benchmark on reassuring consumer about the brand’s commitment towards quality. As pioneering experts in the paint industry, we’re making a promise like no other. With the launch of Dulux Assurance™, we’re committed to delivering on the high expectations of our customers assuring perfect colour, finish and coverage.”

Paint is an individual’s self-expression and investment in the home and the brand recognizes that choosing the perfect colour isn’t always easy. Dulux Assurance™ delivers on these consumer expectations and would replace the can of paint if it falls short in any way. The program is available on select products of premium interior and exterior emulsions.

Commenting on the unique idea, Azazul Haque, CCO, Mullen Lintas said: “The concept behind the TVC was to make the concept of Dulux Assurance™ relatable by showcasing various facets of life that all of us have encountered and how an expert infuses confidence in such scenarios.”

The national campaign for the Dulux Assurance™ will be supported by communications across TV and digital channels.

Consumers can get in touch with AkzoNobel via either WhatsApp or our website, provide tax invoice, Dulux Assurance™ Card and photographs of the surface showing the problem areas. Upon validation of the claim, a voucher for the replacement product will be sent through email within 14 working days. The e-voucher will be redeemable at participating dealers for three calendar months following the date of purchase.

