Dulquer Salmaan collabs with Wellbeing Nutrition for digital film series

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has launched its new campaign ‘Best Taste Ever?’. As a part of its latest campaign, the brand has associated with Tiger Shroff who will further aid the brand in establishing resonance with the youth and millennials in India.

In line with the company’s ‘Beverages for Life’ strategy, the product innovation also supports the company’s continued efforts to increase no-and low-calorie beverage options for people looking to lead a balanced lifestyle yet relish the iconic taste of Coca-Cola.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Kaushik Prasad, Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola India said, “We are excited to offer Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, our best offering yet that is closest to the original taste of Coca-Cola with no calories. We want to offer choice so consumers can enjoy the great taste of Coca-Cola without the sugar. For many people, it’s surprising to hear that a zero sugar variant of Coke actually exists, that tastes like the real thing! Well, you will have to try it yourself to find out.”

Tiger Shroff, in the new campaign, brings his own exuberance and freshness to the brand, he is a fitness icon and like most youngsters, would not want to compromise on experiencing great taste. The integrated marketing campaign aims at sparking conversations around Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, while highlighting that the taste of the beverage is so good that it’s hard to resist. The campaign is live across television, digital, outdoor, social media and retail.

The dashing Tiger Shroff, Indian film actor and MMA promoter said, “I am ecstatic to partner with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The beverage is a perfect amalgamation of fantastic taste without many calories, making it irresistible.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “When we told people, it’s zero sugar but has the same great original taste, the reaction we got was, “Really?”. So, we built the whole idea for Coke Zero on this great surprise. It was super fun to collaborate with Tiger to bring this fun idea to life. We will see way more things on this idea in the near future, so stay glued to the great taste, literally.”

The launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in India builds on the success and popularity of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar globally including regions like North America, LATAM, UK, Turkey, ASEAN and more than 120 markets. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has been available on store shelves nationwide, in packs of 300ml cans and 250ml PET bottles.