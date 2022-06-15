Dulquer Salmaan invests in nutraceutical brand Wellbeing Nutrition

Wellbeing Nutrition has announced Dulquer Salmaan as an investor in the company.



Says Avnish Chhabria, “It’s very heartening for us that Dulquer first discovered Wellbeing as a happy consumer of our melts. When we first spoke about his investment in Wellbeing, he said he genuinely believes the products are designed to fulfil an important nutritional need especially for people who lead hectic lifestyles and don’t tend to prioritise nutrition. We at Wellbeing are delighted to have him on board.”



On the investment, Dulquer Salmaan said, “I’ve always believed that health and wellness is one of the most important investments one makes. When I came across Wellbeing Nutrition’s products, they stood out to me not just for their innovative packaging that made the idea of multivitamins so much more approachable, but also their focus on technology innovations. Given my busy schedule, the melts and the Slow range from Wellbeing Nutrition were so easy to adapt into my lifestyle. I believe it will be a game changer in the wellness industry, and I’m happy to be associated with the brand and support its vision.”



Previously, Wellbeing Nutrition has raised $2.2 million in a Series A round led by Fireside Ventures.

The company recently announced Mira Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh as investors in the company.

