Parle Agro gets Dulquer Salmaan grooving for ‘SMOODH’

Parle Agro has launched SMOODH Fruit Smoothies.

Parle Agro has signed on Dulquer Salmaan as the brand ambassador of ‘SMOODH’ for southern markets of India. He joins Varun Dhawan who is the face of the brand nationally.

Commenting on the launch of SMOODH Fruit Smoothies, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro said, “India is a dairy-loving country. Keeping that in mind, coupled with the huge success of Smoodh flavoured milk, we’ve expanded our SMOODH dairy brand to launch another exceptional offering, SMOODH Fruit Smoothies. The range is built on our passion for understanding our consumers, listening to their needs and preferences, and introducing products that resonate with them. Fruits and yoghurt are both immensely loved by Indians for decades. With our new offering, consumers will get to enjoy their favourite snack in a drinkable form in a variety of unique flavours at the price of Rs. 10; an offering that’s never existed in the Indian market before. SMOODH Fruit Smoothies maintains our reputation of introducing novel products to the Indian landscape. It also reinforces our commitment to introduce more ‘Good-for-you’ products for our Indian consumers.”

Speaking about the vision going forward, Chauhan added, “We are passionate about setting ambitious goals as that’s what drives us." SMOODH Fruit Smoothies is another step towards our vision of making our dairy brand, SMOODH an Rs 5000 crore brand by 2025.”

Dulquer Salmaan makes his debut for SMOODH in a TVC for the fruit Smoothies’ product line. Known for his massive, loyal fan base and charismatic persona, Dulquer Salmaan fits the energetic appeal of SMOODH. The brand aims to build a familiar and trustworthy engagement with its consumers in the south Indian markets through Dulquer Salmaan, a credible household name known for his ability to captivate and delight the masses.

Speaking about the new brand ambassador, Chauhan, said “Our aim is to strengthen ties with our consumers across markets. We are confident of achieving and advancing that goal with Dulquer Salmaan as the face of our brand in southern India. He is a great fit, as he has the ability to charm and resonate with people across age groups, which is what SMOODH is all about.”

Commenting on the association, actor Dulquer Salmaan shared, “I’m thrilled to be the brand ambassador for SMOODH and take it to the masses. SMOODH Fruit Smoothies has become my new favourite go-to drink. I take it along with me for shoots when I need that burst of energy to carry on with the day. I enjoy the smooth drinking experience and delicious flavours. It lives up to the SMOODH name in every way.”

The new TVC for the Smoothies, is an amalgamation of real life and animation in the backdrop of a supermarket set-up. Playing a store employee, Dulquer Salmaan enthusiastically explains to a customer the deliciousness of each flavour as stunning visuals showcase the irresistibility of the smooth and rich experience of SMOODH Fruit Smoothies.

The TVC with Dulquer Salmaan has been launched in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, and is playing on key channels of the respective regions. Varun Dhawan features in the Hindi version of the TVC which is currently playing in western markets of India, and will be launched nationally soon. An aggressive print, digital and social media campaign is also in the pipeline to drive awareness for the new launch.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)