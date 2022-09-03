Dhara puts focus on mealtime conversations in #KhaanePeKehna campaign

Kickstarting the festive fervour with an aim of building upon its overall brand proposition of Zara Sa Badlaav, Dhara, an edible oil brand from the stable of Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., has rolled out a new campaign titled #KhaanePeKehna. The newly introduced campaign is in line to the brands communication narrative of urging consumers to bring in a badlaav, with this time, putting focus on mealtime conversations.

The month-long campaign, conceptualized by Dhara Edible Oils and executed by DDB Mudra North along-with Wavemaker, is led by a DVC, entailing an engaging narrative of making difficult conversations easy over a meal. The new communication narrative, initiated with emphasis on Dhara Lite n Fine Refined Soyabean Oil, gradually aims to position the company’s edible oil variants as an everyday use cooking oil for all families. The DVC is going live across the brand’s social media handles along-with select OTT platforms and is further spread across print, radio and OOH mediums.

Talking about the new campaign, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., said, “Given today’s lifestyle, many-a-times it becomes difficult to strike a conversation even amongst family members. What adds to it is the hesitancy we often face in initiating difficult conversations. With this new campaign, we intend to call for this badlaav, wherein we are striving to make these conversations easier. Many families in our country have the tradition of coming together, out of their busy schedules, either for lunch or dinner. Dhara’s overall positioning of Zara Sa Badlaav is all about bringing that desired and positive change in life be it healthy habits, mindsets and routine. In line with the same thought, this new campaign advocates the ease of having conversations over a meal.”

Dhara Edible Oils had rolled out its positioning of Zara Sa Badlaav in FY2018-19. Subsequent campaigns under the ambit carried the essence of encouraging people to bring in small changes for larger benefits. The brand, in 2021, further extended it to Rishton ki Sehat, that manifested the importance of looking after the general well-being of one’s family by adopting good health practices.

The film opens on a dining table, wherein a family of three including mother, father and their daughter are trying to have a casual conversation. The daughter’s phone, lying on the table, gets a notification to which she sees and smiles. The father, thoroughly enjoying the food, notices that. Now, the phone rings! Aware of the presence of her father, she immediately disconnects and types a quick message. They are back to eating but within seconds she gets a call again. She immediately disconnects and turns the phone upside down and sees if her father was looking at her. Father moves his eyes on his meal. It is then that the father touches the dish in front of him and asks her daughter: Beta yeh microwave kar ke laana. The daughter abides, leaving her phone behind on the table.

It’s only the parents on the table now and the phone vibrates due to a call. Quietly, the father’s hand moves towards the phone. While his hand is midway, the wife puts a namakdaani in the way. The mother with a faint smile says Namakdaani, yahan hai. Father grabs the daughter’s phone and tells his wife with annoyance: Tumhein parvah nahi hai tumhari beti ki life mein chal kya raha hai? Wife calmly takes his hand off the daughter’s phone and says, "Uske life mein kya chal raha hai yeh uske phone se nahi…ussey khud jaaniye". As the daughter comes back, the phone vibrates again, the mother asks with her eyebrows, What’s up? The daughter, without guilt, blurts out Prateek...! Usko samajh nahi aa raha aapke saath baithke khana kha rahi hoon. Father asks casually, who is Prateek. As camera pulls out, we see daughter talking to her father, and the vibe on the table is very friendly. The film ends with Dhara’s signature tune Dhara-Dhara, shudhh Dhara, with the voice over stating ‘Zara sa badlaav banaye life behtar. Toh jab kuchh samajhna ho ya samjhaana ho, rishton ko sehatmand banana ho, bas Khaane Pe Kehna.’

Commenting on the campaign’s execution, Ashutosh Sawhney, Managing Partner - North, DDB Mudra Group, said, “‘Khaane Pe Kehna’ is Dhara’s attempt at helping bridge the trust deficit between children and parents of today, over food. The campaign is based on the insight that parents often believe that having access to their children’s lives and secrets is their right. They forget that trust is not one’s right - it is what must be earned. We hope that that this 360-degree campaign not only initiates a change in behaviour amongst parents but also appeals to the younger audience who will become core consumers for the brand in the future.”

