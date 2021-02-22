Dewar’s Soda Water Celebrates double wedding in first ever digital commercial for India

Dewar’s premium soda water has launched its first digital commercial in India featuring a double wedding, bringing together the brand’s Scottish heritage with the traditions of India. Known for its witty, intelligent take on pop-culture trends, the Dewar’s ad innovatively captures the soda water’s double filtration process by showcasing the coming together of two distinct celebrations in a vibrant wedding.

Conceptualised by BBDO, the digital commercial depicts two unique wedding celebrations, it successfully demonstrates that two is indeed better than one. Thus, tying back to the product’s double filtration process, which leads to an exceptional drink experience.

Sourced and bottled in Scotland, the DEWAR’S Soda Water is made with a unique process of double filtration and is then carbonated to deliver an extra smooth, refreshing drink. This smooth texture is a result of the low mineral content and distinctive carbonation, which enhances the flavour of cocktails or mocktails, thereby elevating the experience. Handcrafted from pure Scottish water, it is rumoured to have served royalty in the past and is best enjoyed in a Highball cocktail that’s one part DEWAR’S to two parts DEWAR’S soda water added to a tall Highball glass filled with ice and garnished with lemon.

Speaking about the campaign, Vijay Dev, Brand Lead, Whiskies at Bacardi said, “DEWAR’S has always been innovative and charted a progressive path, establishing a strong and distinctive foothold in the Indian market. In line with this, we have launched our first ever non-alcoholic product with a digital commercial-led campaign for DEWAR’S Soda Water that highlights the brand’s exceptional smoothness achieved by a unique double filtration process. It accomplishes this by bringing two distinct cultures and wedding ceremonies together, ensuring double the joy.”

“The DEWAR’S premise of ‘Double Is Better’ was one of the most interesting briefs we’ve worked on recently. True to the brand’s legacy, we had to bring in the Scottish heritage while also being relevant to India. We found our answer in the quintessential celebrations at a wedding, this time multicultural. Bringing together two cultures helped us showcase double is indeed better in the brand’s quintessential playful tonality. At the same time, it enabled highlighting the product’s double filtration benefit and overall experience. As the first ever digital commercial for DEWAR’S Soda water in the region, we got a chance to set the tone for the commercial and had immense creative freedom.” said Akashneel Dasgupta, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Worldwide (Gurugram).

The first digital commercial has gone live across social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook.

