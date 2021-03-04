Deepika Padukone’s Levi’s ad accused of plagiarism

Deepika Padukone’s new Levi’s ad has been accused of plagiarism by filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, who alleged that the ad has been copied from her 2020 film Yeh Ballet.

Taraporevala took to Instagram to talk about the “intellectual theft” of her film: “I was shocked to see our Yeh Ballet dance studio set in this ad, because it was conceptualised & created out of a derelict space by Shailaja Sharma @shalzoid (our PD) from scratch and dismantled after our shoot. No such dance studio exists in Mumbai which is why we built it. Basically, @nadiaeye (the director of this ad) saw Yeh Ballet and decided to plagiarize our set down to the very last detail (swipe for screenshot). Would Levi’s and the director ever think of doing that in the west without permission/acknowledgment, and passing it off as their own creative work? This is not homage this is intellectual theft! It’s SO unfair to our wonderful production designer @shalzoid to have her work ripped off like that (sic),” she wrote.

Interestingly, the production designer of the Levi’s, Rupin Suchak, ad has admitted it to be the case. He said that the ad director Nadia Marquard Otzen had in fact asked him to design the set that way. Under one of the comments on the video that called out the similarity, Suchak replied: “Yes we did ? in fact that’s what our director wanted so we had to recreate that.”

