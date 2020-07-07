Deepak Singh launches creative agency, ‘Vitamin D’

Exchange4media has learnt that Deepak Singh ex CCO of YAAP Digital and The Social Street has decided to launch his own creative agency called ‘Vitamin D’. The agency will offer end-to-end brand solutions right from Marketing and Strategy, Creative Communication & Design, Digital Communication & Design, Public Relations & Event Design, Film Production & Motion Graphics. It will be headquartered in Mumbai.

Explaining why he has launched his agency at a time when even the most established creative agencies are struggling, Singh told exchange4media, “We’ve been planning this for close to six months now. These are challenging times no doubt, but what gave me the confidence to go ahead with the launch is the understanding that now on, brands will change the way they work. Marketers will look for communication partners instead of agencies. Also, with work from home becoming a norm for a while at least, they will prefer a hassle-free, smarter creative approach, wherein a single entity can take care of all their needs for all mediums, from the start to the end of the campaign. What’s more, quick turnaround solutions that are simpler to execute will clearly be the need of the hour. All of this, I believe will clearly work in our favour, as most of it defines how I've been working for the past 20 years and that's what the industry and clients have also known me for. It's on the foundation of these values that I'm starting Vitamin D.”

Having spent close to 20 years in the business, Deepak has expertise spanning across categories and mediums. He has amassed valuable experience in the mainline industry while working with industry bigwigs like Leo Burnett, Grey Worldwide, McCann Erickson, DDB Mudra, TBWA and Dentsu, and also gained a thorough understanding of mediums like out-of-home, on-ground activations and digital while heading the creative function at agencies like The Social Street and YAAP Digital. Over the years, Deepak has won over 1200 national and international awards at forums like Cannes, One Show, LIA, New York Festival, ABBYs, Adfest, Spikes Asia and Young Guns amongst others and also been a jury at some of these prestigious festivals.

These are challenging times for every agency, with brands being cagey about spending on marketing and advertising at some level. But Singh has a different view, he says, “I don't believe that brands will not spend, it's just that they will spend differently. The pandemic will be a part of our lives for a while to come and we clearly don't know how long this will last, so brands cannot indefinitely go off-board advertising channels. They will need innovative ways of approaching consumers and that's where our expertise will come in - to offer solutions that are feasible keeping in mind the situation and at the same time also good enough to create noise.”

Talking about his team, Singh says, “Each one of the members is hungry to explore new things in the future, which I believe is very important to help us keep evolving. We have the experience as well as the drive - to come up with solutions that the world hasn't seen before. Which is also our vision at Vitamin D. The good thing is that all of us have worked together in the past, so the understanding is great and egos are out of question. Each one knows how the other is thinking and adds to his/her skillset in his/her own unique way. To put it simply, we all have our individual strengths, yet the whole intent is to bring them together under one roof to create some path-breaking creative work.”