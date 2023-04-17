APAC’s contribution gives us a big seat at the global table: Tony Harradine
The APAC CEO of OMG talks about the expectations from his team, how APAC has featured high on the list of new business wins of the group, and more
Over a month ago, the IMF declared that India and China are together expected to contribute more than half of global growth this year, and the rest of Asia will contribute an additional quarter. This puts the spotlight on the Asia Pacific region, and also raises the question: will it be the moonbeam for advertising giants who are capable of rising to the occasion here?
We find out from Tony Harradine, CEO, Asia Pacific, Omnicom Media Group, who, in an in-depth conversation with Neeta Nair, Associate Editor of IMPACT Magazine, talks about the expectations from his team, how APAC has featured high on the list of new business wins of the group namely ACKO and Electrolux in India to Unilab in Philippines, Vodafone in China etc., and how every single country in the region has managed to take the bull by the horns and well exceeded the pre-pandemic levels as far as performance is concerned.
Edited Excerpts
To what extent is APAC considered a growth engine for holding companies and how soon do you see it overtake the revenue contribution of North America and Europe for Omnicom Media Group
I'd say inevitably, there's always going to be high expectations from Asia Pacific from a growth perspective. Regardless of global economic circumstances, you always want your organization and the region you are leading to be setting the pace. It’s human nature. There has been a slowdown in parts of the globe with consistent themes of inflationary pressures, market correction for tech stocks, house pricing, stabilization decline, and bank closures, depending on which part of the world you're in. Several weeks have passed in the US which may be a little too reminiscent for those of us who remember the beginning of the 2008 global financial crisis. But even as everybody continues to keep a close eye on whether the interest will continue to rise or will it top out, only time will tell what happens. We have our business targets in APAC, and they always tend to be aggressive. We always want to overdeliver when necessary. We're an ambitious and highly-driven team.
Globally, it's recognized that APAC has a significant opportunity to drive growth. It's a great region to be part of. And, within APAC, India is one of the standout markets. The Indian market, as we can see, is on a great trajectory. Now, it's the fifth largest from a GDP perspective, overtaking the UK. So, we are very confident about it. We also know that in India, digital adoption remains high and fast-paced. The market adapts to change quickly. It is leading innovation. Moreover, the sheer size means that any evolutionary change or development happens at an extreme scale. So, it is certainly safe to say that expectations from APAC are very high, but it would be difficult for me to comment if and when it will be seen overtaking the US.
From the Omnicom Media Group perspective, what is the overall APAC contribution, and where does India stand?
It would be fair to say that the expectations and ambitions for APAC as an important part of our global delivery remain extremely strong.
Its size and contribution not only give us a big seat at the global table, but today, we also have a lot of iconic Asia-based brands that are spearheading the relationship from the region. These would include brands like LG, Singapore Airlines and many others. Some of the largest global brands that we represent over index here in APAC. North Asia is huge in luxury and auto brands. So, in short, I’d say that we are well placed, we're delivering, we have a very ambitious management team, both regionally as well as in India.
OMD recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and it's even more special for Asia because Hong Kong is where it started its first full-service operation. How has the agency evolved and what is the measure of its success in your opinion?
It has evolved tremendously. Historically, OMD has been the bigger entity in terms of number of clients and scouts. It has consistently topped the order of the world's largest media agencies in billings. It's a market leader. And, with that comes a lot of responsibility. It has constantly been under the watch of the market.
Arguably sometimes the bigger you are, the harder it is to adapt or change. But I'd say OMD has countered that and testament to it is our new global leader’s rise to his position while running the OMD business. This adaptability also puts us in a position to pivot such a large organization to one that is extremely focused on outcomes and approach for clients by keeping data-driven capabilities and technology at the heart of all that we do.
OMD has evolved tremendously over the last 25 years, and continues to be a pivotal part of Omnicom at large.
OMD is clearly the superstar of Omnicom Media Group. But PHD, though an older agency, is still smaller. Do you think it needs to be more aggressive?
I'd say, PHD does have a fairly unique positioning. It has very much of a challenger mindset even today. They've done very well to land globalized complex businesses in recent years, even though you’d put it under the banner of an Omnicom win. A lot of the capabilities that powered those wins were derived from the PHD team. And I would certainly put Chanel in that bracket as it relates to APAC. Diageo would be another. So, they do well. But they've got some ground to cover because OMD is a very large agency for us globally and in APAC. But in terms of the split between the two, PHD has certainly caught up. We have very strong and ambitious management. We've got great teams around the regions and markets. So their success is an ongoing story.
In 2021, Omnicom increased its global headcount from 7,600 to 71,700 after losing around 6,000 roles in 2022. Does the increase in the staff numbers underline the swift recovery of advertising and reinforce the faith in agencies?
It does, without a doubt. Obviously, the swing in headcount was driven by the unprecedented moment in time for us, rather, for all businesses because of the Covid pandemic. Businesses have to act in real-time to adjust to that environment. And we were very open to the teams about what we needed to do in order to meet our client's needs at that time. One important thing to remember when you're in a servicing-based business is that you have to be responsive to the clients that you ultimately work for.
That being said, you also want to preserve as many jobs as you can. But there are obvious challenges when you're resetting a few things. From a business perspective, the pandemic gave rise to the need to adapt to our surroundings. It also made us consider some of the costs, such as travel, that we perhaps took for granted. We obviously took a view on those things as well. Having been in the role only for a few years prior to the pandemic, it was a steep learning curve for me and for everybody involved.
What have we achieved from that? I'd say we probably jumped 10 years from the toughest standpoint. We've learned to build more flexible operational models and working practices that provide agility for clients. We've learned to lean into new technologies to better connect our markets. This has arguably brought us all closer as a leadership unit and as a holistic region. However, balance is important, otherwise it's quick for people to lose connectivity to the business.
Overall, I think, Covid added more complexity to an ecosystem that was already quite complex, and is now further lending itself to a very diverse and interesting work life for people that are in the agency game today. We're more relevant than ever as a result of the challenges that ensued around the pandemic.
We are in the run-up to Cannes, which is probably the busiest period for all agencies. Which are the big campaigns that you are betting on this year?
There can be a surprise here. There's a lot actually. It’s difficult for me to pick one. I think it's going to be a great year at Cannes this time.
Brendon McCullum in trouble for online betting firm’s advertisement?
The advertisement is for 22Bet
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 7:18 PM | 1 min read
The England and Wales Cricketing Board (ECB) is reportedly probing Brendon McCullum’s association with online betting application 22Bet as the cricketer has appeared in an advertisement of the company. According to media reports, the board is probing if McCullum has breached the anti-corruption rules of the governing body.
The England Coach and former New Zealand captain landed into trouble for promoting and advertising for 22Bet. He has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the platform in the month of January. McCullum shared a video on Facebook encouraging betting using the app.
"We are exploring the matter and are in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with 22Bet," the ECB was quoted as saying by the reports.
"We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed."
McCullum is not currently under any investigation, ECB clarified.
New Zealand’s Problem Gambling Foundation complained to the ECB about the adverts last week.
According to ECB's anti-discrimination code "directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, facilitating or authorising any other party to enter into a bet in relation to the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any match or competition" is an offence.
Did Tiago.ev do a clean job of convincing us to go EV?
Experts share their two cents on the recent 11-film ad campaign by the electric vehicle brand
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 14, 2023 5:02 PM | 2 min read
IPL is upon us and it's the season for some interesting campaigns. The latest one that caught our eye is Tiago.ev's 11-film campaign for the tournament titled "Why go.ev."
The electric vehicle brand from the house of Tata Motors announced its partnership with IPL in March. To mark the association, Tiago.ev teamed up with FCB Ulka for the spots centred on the quirky and practical benefits of owning an electric vehicle. The 15-second spots are narrated from the perspective of a Tiago owner and centred on the reasons why buying an EV makes solid sense.
All seven spots give out - facts about how it is saving money and the environment, easy to charge and how it is upgrading life. We asked experts about how they are liking the fun-tight spots.
Explaining how EV communication has evolved and sharing an anecdote of him creating campaigns for a similar brand, Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder of Efgh Brand Innovations, said, “When EVs hit the market a few years ago it was all about, saving environment, saving nature. In fact, I created a campaign for MG's EV with Benedict Cumberbatch - Our call to action was #ChangeWhatYoucan. But today the conversation has shifted - More blunt, selfish, answering the question - what's in it for me? And that's clearly saving money, convenience, battery life etc.”
“It is this shift that Tiago's advertisements address. The ads themselves are pretty straightforward with simple messaging. The creative strategy looks like involving two sets of audiences - one obviously the owner, the protagonist and the other - the influencer - (Except in the girl under the mango tree film - so I don't know if that was strategic.) The ads do the job of communicating the various aspects of the EV”, he added.
Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder and CCO at Fundamental said, “Short, sweet, simple, lands the point. While the format of many shorties saying Reason No.1, 2, 36, 54, etc. isn't a new or fresh take at all, what the campaign lacks in terms of innovation it makes up for with pithy and well-crafted capsules.”
Similarly, Aalap Desai, CCO Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India, said, “The ads are quick in and quick out and that's the charm in it. The edits are slick and the conversations are fun. In terms of creative execution, it is quite nice.”
At the heart of the business: How did JioMart's IPL campaign fare?
What experts thought about JioMart's 'Shopping Aisa, India Jaisa' campaign that spotlights the human side of transactions in India
By Sandhya Raghavan & Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 14, 2023 4:27 PM | 4 min read
Among the most universal and enduring rules of business is to never mix it with friendship. Though "friendship" may be a stretch, if you grew up in India, you may have seen that maxim flouted more than a couple of times in your life.
We all have had that neighbourhood shopkeeper whom we called affectionately "uncle." We may know a kindly vegetable seller who would stuff our grocery bags with complimentary "green masala." They know what your preferred brands are and ensure that they are always stocked up.
As customers, we may have also walked a few extra blocks for a shop just because it's a delight to chat with the shopkeeper.
It's safe to say that business in India is not purely transactional. Every once in a while, we let our business decisions be led by a heart instead of the brain. But we are denied these unique experiences now that most of our buying happens online.
This insight has inspired JioMart's latest IPL ad campaign 'Shopping Aisa, India Jaisa' for its e-comm offering. The four-film campaign by L&K Saatchi and Saatchi is centred on the belief that shopping in India is more than just shopping. "It's a relationship between a shopkeeper and a customer," said the company in its press release.
The first ad takes place in a sports equipment shop. When the shopkeeper realises that a customer wants to buy a bat for his younger brother who has his under 19 trials, he takes a personal interest in picking out the best for the customer.
In the second film, a kind old shopkeeper lets a little girl keep an ice cream-shaped eraser after being denied the stationery by her mom.
The third ad shows an apprehensive mother-daughter duo who notices a defect in the saree after buying it. Much to their delight, the shopkeeper promptly refunds them the money.
The fourth one in the instalment shows a shopkeeper scolding a young customer after the lad picks the wrong brand of cooking oil. "You want me to get a scolding?" he asks the boy. "Your mother always buys this one."
All four ads illuminate the blurry boundaries between business and human relationships seen uniquely in India.
The campaign marks JioMart's foray into the highly competitive e-comm space. The IPL-special campaign intends to position JioMart as India's home-grown challenger to its international counterparts. The underlying message of the campaign is to underscore the humaneness of JioMart's approach despite going digital.
Kartik Smetacek, Jt NCD, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi had this to add, “It’s amazing how breakthrough strategy can reframe a category’s codes. The films infuse warmth and emotion into the world of e-com, which is usually thought of as cold and transactional. It’s exciting to partner JioMart as they carve out a powerful, differentiated identity within the category.”
According to Debarjyo Nandi, EVP, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, “We have looked at some of the many truly Indian stories that exude Indian-ness, sentiment and warmth of relationships.”
The campaign rolls across on TV, digital and print.
What do the experts think?
Subodh Chaubey, Creative Director, Infectious Advertising, says that the ads have a beautiful narrative of how JioMart helps Indians shop the way they already do. The situations and the product tie-up seem natural.
"The biggest hesitation to shop at a supermarket is the lack of a human connection. The ads perfectly capture the essence of what great shopping means to Indians," he explained.
However, Chaubey has just one bone to pick with the ads: "The one thing that makes me slightly uncomfortable is how the ad essentially piggybacks on the hospitality that shopkeepers have proudly championed over decades while telling audiences to move on from them."
Vedanshi Saraogi, Copy Supervisor at FCB Ulka, applauded the insight behind the campaign. "All the ads harp on the behaviour of consumers in India or rather Bharat. The ad captures the emotion well and brings out a smile on the viewer's face due to its relatability factor. There is a slight disconnect as to what JioMart is offering to its consumers. But otherwise, this series of ads is sweet, emotional, and hits the right mark," she said.
ABP Network's Avinash Pandey to chair Broadcaster Jury at The Abby One Show Awards 2023
The awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, will chair the Broadcaster Jury at the Abby One Show Awards 2023.
ABP Network runs 6 news channels, 10 digital channels and a successful film production company ABP Studios.
Avinash is the serving President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) and also the President of the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter. He is also the Director of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) and a former Director of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF).
An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Avinash also holds a degree in History and a postgraduate degree in Modern Indian History from Delhi University.
He has been a member of several committees, including the Media & Entertainment Committee of FICCI, Chairman of the National Council on Entertainment and Media – ASSOCHAM, Panel Advisory Committee of the Bureau of Outreach & Communication for the release of government advertisements, and the Committee of Experts appointed by the I&B Ministry on ethical standards in media coverage.
Avinash says “Being part of the Broadcaster jury for ‘Abby One Show Awards’ gives me an opportunity to reflect on the state of the media, the only business perhaps where truth is tested every minute, every day, every year.”
Avinash has received twice the Best CEO of the Year Award in 2019 and 2022 apart from numerous other awards including the Media Person of the Year by the Indian Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA).
The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.
Ethnic wear brand Taneira unveils TVC with Mrunal Thakur
The campaign talks of reimagining the six yards of saree
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 9:11 AM | 2 min read
Taneira, the ethnic wear brand from the House of Tata, has released its Summer Wedding ’23 campaign. Featuring Mrunal Thakur, the brand has unveiled a TVC to launch its lightweight celebration sarees for the wedding season, amidst the rising tempratures.
Weaving a beautiful story around ‘Shaadi toh jaise ek beautiful si saree hai’, the TVC masterfully showcases the six yards as an embodiment of the essence of current Indian weddings.
Sharing her thoughts on this campaign, Shalini Gupta, General Manager, Taneira said, “The campaign is a creative exemplification of the parallels between sarees and weddings. Weddings Like sarees, have undergone a remarkable transformation and today, harmoniously synchronise age-old traditions and new age creativity, to present a version whose appeal transcends generations, and occasions. And through this campaign, we are delighted to welcome Mrunal Thakur into the Taneira family.”
Speaking about the campaign and this association, Mrunal Thakur said, “As someone who loves the saree and using every opportunity to adorn one, I am delighted to be associated with Taneira. It is a brand that not only brings the best of Indian sarees under one roof but also is adding to the grammar of the saree language, like this current campaign.”
Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, South, Ogilvy, said, “'Shaadi toh jaise ek beautiful si saree hai' is an impeccable juxtaposition of a saree to a wedding, both playing an indelible part in creating everlasting memories. For us, the creative idea perfectly captured the essence of the saree and the Indian wedding. It is a celebration of tradition, creativity, and innovation, where old meets new and cultures blend seamlessly to create something truly beautiful. And what better contemporary brand to own this than Taneira.”
Amazon Fresh to do next ATL campaign with Media.Monks
The previous ad for Amazon Fresh was made by Ogilvy, the retainer agency
By Neeta Nair | Apr 14, 2023 8:17 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media has found out that Media.Monks, a digital-first marketing, advertising and technology services company will be handling the next campaign of Amazon Fresh.
Amazon Fresh is Amazon's grocery delivery business, offering fresh foods, locally-sourced products and Amazon.com items for same-day delivery. The previous ad for Amazon Fresh was made by Ogilvy, which is the retainer agency here. Ogilvy confirmed that that they will not be handling this particular project.
This is an ATL campaign, with the TVC expected to go live soon.
Confirming the development, Azazul Haque, the Chief Content Officer of Media.Monks told exchange4media, “The brief was to make Amazon Fresh the grocery shopping destination for the informed and intelligent shopper. And to create a sense of FOMO if you aren't shopping Grocery from Amazon Fresh. So, we thought of creating this character called Ghanchakkar who is caught up in the vicious circle of online grocery shopping till he discovers Amazon Fresh. The idea of Ghanchakkar excited everyone and then we found Manoj Bajpayee as the perfect celebrity to play that role as he symbolizes ‘The Family Man’ and he was brilliant indeed.”
“This campaign is special to me as it's my comeback to Amazon after four years and my attempt was to collaborate with my marketing partners and create a memorable character and a property for the brand that is not just entertaining and endearing but also makes a lot of sense as that is missing in the way this category advertises,” he added.
exchange4media also reached out to Amazon for a comment but didn’t receive one at the time of publishing the story.
Media.Monks is a digital-first marketing, advertising and technology services company that connects content, data and digital media, technology services and produces websites, games, films, social media content, digital advertising campaigns, data and measurement solutions, and more. It is owned by Martin Sorrell.
Flipkart launches its new TVC with Shikhar Dhawan
The campaign encourages consumers to upgrade or exchange their old TVs for a better viewing experience
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 4:45 PM | 3 min read
Flipkart has launched its latest advertising campaign ‘Time to Move on and Upgrade with Flipkart!’ featuring cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.
While focusing on promoting attractive offers on large-screen TVs through sellers during the ongoing cricket season, the campaign also encourages consumers to upgrade or exchange their old TVs for a better viewing experience. With Shikhar Dhawan as the protagonist, the campaign aims to reach out to consumers who are considering upgrading their TV sets, as well as those gearing up to enjoy the cricketing season.
“With the ongoing cricket season being hugely popular in India, Flipkart's latest campaign is expected to generate a lot of buzz and interest among cricket fans and TV buyers alike. The ad campaign will be promoted on popular social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook,” the company said.
Divided in two segments, the advertisement begins with a leaked video of Shikhar Dhawan where he is heard talking to his friend about finding someone new in his life. Shikhar is seen sitting with a friend in his living room, where he discusses moving on in life and finding someone with perfect compatibility. However, the video ends abruptly, leaving viewers curious about what he meant. This is followed by the second part where the cricketer clears the air and reveals that he was actually talking about falling in love with a beautiful TV, his new love and perfect partner this cricket season. He invites viewers to find their perfect partner from the widest selection of TVs available on Flipkart.
Jagjeet Harode, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, expressed his excitement about the new ad campaign, stating “The television segment has rapidly evolved in recent years, and Flipkart is committed to providing access to a wide selection of smart TVs from various brands to meet the changing needs of customers. We are delighted to collaborate with ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to bring the best of the cricket season to our customers' homes. With this association, we expect to bring a fresh wave of engagement with viewers, making it an ideal time to upgrade with Flipkart – adding a new dimension of excitement and entertainment to the lives of our customers.”
Commenting on the campaign Shikhar Dhawan said, “Flipkart is providing access to attractive offers and exchange deals on the widest range of TV brands. I am thrilled to be associated with Flipkart’s TV sale campaign. With their wide range of TV brands and attractive offers, cricket fans can now enjoy a truly immersive viewing experience from the comfort of their homes. So, upgrade your existing TV with a new one because it's time to move on!”
