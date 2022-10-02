Dan Wieden of legendary Wieden+Kennedy and brain behind Nike’s ‘Just Do It,’ is no more

Wieden, along with his late partner David Kennedy, formed Wieden+Kennedy, which over the years became the world’s largest independent advertising agency.

Dan Wieden, co-founder of Wieden+Kennedy and brain behind Nike’s ‘Just Do It,’ is no more, he was 77.

Wieden, along with his late partner David Kennedy, formed Wieden+Kennedy, which over the years became the world’s largest independent advertising agency. It was best known for its work on the Nike account, consistently crafting messages that lodged themselves in the public consciousness.

The agency released the following statement after his passing: “We are heartbroken. But even more so, we are overcome with gratitude and love. Thank you Dan, for throwing the doors wide open for people to live up to their full potential. Thank you for your steadfastness, courage, faith and abiding love. Thank you for making this beautiful creative life possible. We will miss you so much.”

Wieden, a native Oregonian, was born in 1945 and attended Portland’s Ulysses S. Grant High School. He graduated from the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication in 1967 and spent several years in public relations before finding his way into advertising.

