Dabur withdraws Karva Chauth ad after MP Home Minister’s warning

Dabur withdrew its Karva Chauth advertisement for beauty brand Fem Crème Bleach that showed the same-sex couple celebrating the festival, hours after MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned for taking legal action against the company if the ad was not withdrawn.

The company confirmed the move through its official Twitter handle that said, “Fem's Karva Chauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments.”

Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments. pic.twitter.com/hDEfbvkm45 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) October 25, 2021

Home Minister Mishra criticised the ad for showing “objectionable content,” for which he earlier said, "I consider this a serious matter, more so, because such advertisements and clippings are made on the rituals of Hindu festivals only. They showed lesbians celebrating Karva Chauth and seeing each other through a sieve. In future, they will show two men taking "feras." This is objectionable."

However, the advertisement received mixed reactions on social media for showing the Hindu festival celebrated by same-sex couple. Some applauded the ad for infusing a traditional festival with a unique concept and storyline, others criticised it for hurting religious sentiments, for which the hashtag “BoycottFem” started trending.

