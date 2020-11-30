CRIC

Dabur curates digital campaign for Dabur Ratnaprash

The campaign has received more than 11 lakh viewers within a week

Nov 30, 2020
Dabur has carried out a digital campaign on all digital platforms for Dabur Ratnaprash.

The main theme of the TVC is: “It's not always about the sorrow behind the people we lose, but the hope that some people bring to your life, even being strangers.”

Dabur Ratnaprash has been pivotal in bringing people closer, who care for each other, be it their health or well-being. This Diwali, bring home Dabur Ratnaprash as your ‘Heath Companion’ for your family and celebrate togetherness.

