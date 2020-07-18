Crunch with your bunch is Cadbury Dairy Milk Crispello's mantra in new TVC

Mondelez India, the makers of snacking brands Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Bournvita, Oreo etc., recently released a new TVC for its finger-format chocolate brand Cadbury Dairy Milk Crispello. The new TVC – “Crispello Breaking Barabar Sharing” emphasizes that the four chocolatey crunchy fingers are best enjoyed when shared with four friends.

Commenting on the launch of the new film, Anil Viswanathan, Director- Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India, said, “Cadbury Dairy Milk Crispello is our young ‘made in India’ innovation in the Crispy-Eat segment that banks on the strong equity of Cadbury Dairy Milk. We aim to predominantly cater to the Gen-Z consumer base who are a key consumer cohort for the brand as they showcase a potential desire to explore multi-textured and newer eat experiences to relish chocolate in different avatars. With the new proposition of “Crispello Breaking Barabar Sharing”, we want to connect with our consumers through slice of fun moments that they enjoy with their friends, serving as a reminder to share the Cadbury Dairy Milk Crispello fingers equally. The idea of sharing that the brand reinforces, bolsters our values of togetherness and collective joy.”

Conceptualized by Mondelez India and Ogilvy India, the new TVC witnesses a gang of five friends sitting in the car, going on a road trip when one of them unwraps the scrumptious Cadbury Dairy Milk Crispello that catches everyone’s attention except the one friend who has fallen asleep. To ensure ‘Barabar Sharing’ the rest of the friends pull up a prank and start making the ‘psss’ sound to get rid of the extra member. The sound urges the sleepyhead to jump out of the car in a hurry to relieve himself and that’s when the others break the Crispello into four equal parts enjoying the delicious taste of chocolate with a crunchy experience. Through this youthful and playful campaign, the brand celebrates the spirit of sharing by encouraging the youth to enjoy the lip-smacking chocolate while crunching with their bunch.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “When a Cadbury Dairy Milk Crispello is opened, it needs to be shared equally. And one can go to any lengths to do so. This fun quirky spin on 'sharing' sets the tone for Crispello. It speaks to the youth in a language they understand best – humor.”