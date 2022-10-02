Croma release three digital films as part of its ‘Festival of Dreams’ campaign

The films highlight the reaction of people to Croma store offering them dandiya tickets to the top pandals aiming to make their dreams come

To boast the festive cheer, Croma, the omnichannel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, has rolled out a campaign ‘Festival of Dreams’ with a series of three Navratri digital films.

The campaign will be launched on the digital platforms at the onset, followed by a strategic media plan for digital, outdoor and print.

The three films highlight the reaction of people to the Dandiya tickets being sold out, followed by excited and happy faces with Croma store offering them tickets to the top pandals aiming to make your dreams come true with the Festival of Dreams. The DVCs humorously captures situations where salons are fully booked and Croma comes to their rescue or receive their complimentary Garba Night passes. The films conclude with happy faces and the joy that Croma brings to its customers for fulfilling their Garba dreams in the festive scenarios.

“There is no stopping your Navratri party when you have Croma by your side let all your dreams come true with our #FestivalOfDreams deals. The film also beautifully highlights Croma’s key brand proposition of helping customers choose the right product for their needs and aspirations on the occasion with worry-free post-purchase experience and lifetime service assurance.

Speaking about the festive season, Avijit Mitra, MD & CEO, Croma-Infiniti Retail Ltd. said “At Croma, we are extremely upbeat about the festive season and expect strong double-digit growth in line with the recent trend in the rest of the country that we enjoyed in the Independence Day and Onam sales. Clearly, our customers are upgrading to better gadgets in all our stores across the country. We have curated exceptional offers and exciting gadgets, and we will try our utmost to deliver a delightful experience to our customers in the festive Sale.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)