Croma launches digital film ‘constitution of joy’
The film is based on the true event of a Croma customer conceptualized by the Croma in-house creative team
Croma has launched a digital campaign ahead of Republic Day. The campaign is called ‘constitution of joy’.
The film is based on the true event of a Croma customer conceptualized by the Croma in-house creative team, produced by Useful Garbage Creations and directed by Gaurav Gupta. It highlights Croma’s primary brand promises: going above and beyond to assist customers, the company said in a statement.
The spot showcases a grieving KR Raamakrishnan on the breaking down of his 10-year-old mixer grinder as he was making food for his grandson’s birthday. The film then transitions to a senior staff of Croma seeing the video and contacting the customer service team, who then dispatches the only remaining piece from Delhi. Shortly, a Croma personnel is seen with a gift package outside the elderly man’s doorsteps in Tamil Nadu.
The film expresses Croma’s dedication to provide its customers with the best-in-class end-to-end shopping experience and understands that behind every small electronic there are countless memories, said the company
Nikon India elevates the voice of women with ‘Through Her Lens’ campaign
The contest, now in its 3rd season, serves as a platform for female photographers to flaunt their creative expertise
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 26, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Nikon India is thrilled to unveil the latest edition of its campaign "Through Her Lens", an annual digital contest aimed at empowering and elevating the voices of professional and amateur women photographers in India.
The contest, now in its 3rd season, serves as a platform for female photographers to flaunt their creative expertise, gain valuable exposure and establish connections with the industry's top professionals. This initiative enables women to showcase their talent and skillset while breaking gender stereotypes and encouraging more women to join the field of photography.
Commenting on the occasion, Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Nikon India, we see a world where the lens of a camera is not just an instrument to capture the reality but also a tool to create change. Our newest campaign "Through Her Lens" exemplifies our effort to promote diversity and inclusion in the photography industry. We are excited to see the outstanding work that the participants will submit this year and hope this contest inspires and empowers women photographers in India. We believe that through this contest, we shall pave way for the future where the stories are captured, shared and celebrated equally.”
The theme of this year's contest is "That's Me!" encouraging women photographers and videographers to submit one photograph or video that they identify with the most, along with a short description of the image/video and how it reflects their perception of themselves.
Liqvd Asia joins hands with Vega for #BeGenFree campaign
The new campaign cuts across generations to celebrate the spirit of individualism and freedom
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 10:52 AM | 2 min read
Liqvd Asia has collaborated with beauty and personal care brand Vega for its #BeGenFree campaign.
The campaign encourages every man and woman to celebrate his or her uniqueness with its line of grooming and styling products. #BeGenFree aims to create a sense of community where fun-loving individuals can live life confidently on their own terms.
The new messaging caters to consumers who want to break free from the stereotypes and adapt every progressive attribute of all the generations in their way of being, especially in their lifestyle choices.
“We did not want to pigeonhole Vega’s audience with labels that already exist. This led to the creation of #BeGenFree, a term that creates a wider appeal for Vega. It is a diverse community that unites all such social groups under one roof,” said Anish Varghese, Chief Creative Officer, Liqvd Asia.
“After the success of our last award-winning campaign ‘Flaunt your befikar’ we thought we'd step it up by introducing a digital campaign that encourages self-assurance, celebrates individuality, and fosters a sense of community within a free society. We are adopting a "self-focus" position as a brand, which gave rise to the hashtag #BeGenFree. It gives both men and women the freedom to express themselves. Our target audience will connect with our elevated line of communication, thanks to Team Liqvd Asia,” said Eiti Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer, Vega.
Madison Media bags ‘Media Agency of the Year’ title at e4m Prime Time Awards
The media agency also won 2 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze metals for its impactful campaigns across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 10:33 AM | 3 min read
Madison Media was named ‘Media Agency of the Year’ at the e4m Prime Time Awards (PTA) 2022. The agency also walked away with 2 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze metals across categories for its outstanding content marketing campaigns. The ninth edition of the e4m Prime Time Awards was held on Tuesday, January 24, in a glittering ceremony at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.
Madison Media bagged gold for ‘Spotlight of India’ campaign under the ‘Consumer Durables & Electronics’ for its client Asian Paints Ltd. The media agency won silver metals for its ‘Body ki Bhasha delivered in Matra Bhasha’ campaign for its client Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd under ‘Best Use of Influencers/Celebrities on TV’, for ‘Gowardhan ka garvshali Padav’ campaign for Parag Milk Food under the ‘Best Branded Content on TV’ category. It won silver metal for its ‘Breaking News - Breaking Barriers’ campaign for its client Nobel Hygiene under the ‘Best Use of News Channel’ category, for ‘Friends Pehno, Bahar Nikalo’ campaign for its client Nobel Hygiene under the ‘Best Use of Regional Entertainment Channel’ category.
The media agency also won bronze metals for ‘Spotlight of India’ campaign for Asian Paints Ltd under two categories- the ‘Best Integrated TV Campaign (Use of two or more mediums along with TV)’ and ‘Best Use of TV to Launch/Re-Launch Product/Service’ categories. The agency also won bronze for its ‘Spotlight of India’ campaign for Asian Paints Ltd under the ‘Best Use of Entertainment Channel’ category, for ‘Protekting kids from the virus through an unique & first ever integration’ campaign for Godrej Consumer Product Limited under the ‘Best Use of Kids Channel’ category.
Madison Media also won bronze for Asian Paints in Bigg-Boss Malayalam campaign for Asian Paints Ltd, for Indira IVF Winning Hearts in Karnataka campaign for Indira IVF under ‘Best Use of Regional Entertainment Channel’, for Crompton SilentPro - Play to Win! Campaign for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited under the ‘Best Use of Sports Channel’ category.
The Prime Time Awards acknowledge the stellar works done by creative, advertising, brands and media agencies in the television advertising domain.
Lowe Lintas bags Skipper Pipes’ creative mandate
The agency will be designing and executing all brand marketing communication campaigns of Skipper Pipes & Fittings
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 6:47 PM | 2 min read
Skipper Pipes has announced that it has assigned Lowe Lintas as its creative agency to strategize and execute its national launch campaign.
As part of this association, Lowe Lintas will be designing and executing all brand marketing communication campaigns of Skipper Pipes & Fittings.
Commenting on the new partnership, Siddharth Bansal, Director, Skipper Pipes said “We are very excited with this new collaboration. Lowe Lintas is not only one of the largest creative agencies in India but has also created tremendous success for some of India’s leading brands, many are now leaders in their respective categories. The deep understanding of the Lowe Lintas team about our sector makes them our perfect partners. We look forward to a strong and effective long-term partnership with Lowe Lintas”.
“Lintas will be responsible for devising Skipper Pipes’ overall brand strategy, consumer insight mapping, communications planning, creative development, multimedia campaign creation and management and campaign measurement and ROI.”, he added.
Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas commented, “At Lowe Lintas, we firmly believe that effective advertising can create magic for even categories that our consumers don’t necessarily think of and engage with on a daily basis. The Skipper campaign is the perfect opportunity to use communication as the key to make even a low-engagement product important on the consumer’s mind, by revealing surprising information, in an exciting and relevant way. The Skipper team have us very excited with their vision for the category, the matchless quality of their products, and their ambition to make a mark on a national scale – and we look forward to partnering them and building a legacy that can define the category.”
ASCI updates guidelines on disclaimers
As per the regulatory body, disclaimers should be neither long or complex since 80% of consumers do not notice them in ads, according to its recent study
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 11:58 AM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has updated its “Guidelines for Disclaimers made in supporting, limiting or explaining claims made in advertisements”.
The ASCI code requires that suitable disclaimers be used to properly explain and support claims made in advertisements to ensure that consumers can read all the information presented. In the past three years, ASCI has processed over 800 advertisements which were found to be in violation of the disclaimer guidelines.
In a recent survey carried out by ASCI with 130 consumers, it was observed that 80% of respondents did not notice the disclaimer. While 33% could not understand the disclaimers clearly even after adequate exposure time had been provided, 62% of respondents felt that the disclaimer was excessively long, the study revealed.
The Consumer Complaints Council (CCC), during their meetings, have also observed that sometimes, the frame of the advertisement that contains the disclaimer was very crowded, and distracted the viewer's focus.
To address these issues, the Guidelines for Disclaimers made in supporting, limiting or explaining claims made in advertisements have been amended by ASCI after consultation with stakeholders.
The key additions to the existing disclaimer guidelines are as follows:
• The use of disclaimer should be kept to a minimum. Long or otherwise complex disclaimers with large blocks of text and difficult words are a deterrent to viewers attempting to read the contents of the disclaimer. In such cases, advertisers should modify the headline claim to reduce the need for further qualification through disclaimers.
• Hold duration and readability of disclaimer - In television commercials or any other video advertisement on digital media, all disclaimers should be clearly readable to consumers. In a single frame in an advertisement:
o There should not be more than one disclaimer
o The disclaimer should be restricted to two full-length lines and remain on screen for more than 4 seconds for every line
• For regulatory requirements where the disclaimer exceeds two lines additional hold duration should be accounted for. For the purposes of calculating the duration of the hold of disclaimers, all forms of text appearing on screen at any one point in time should be counted. This includes both disclaimer text and any text content in the main ad creative regardless of where on screen it appears and whether or not it is repeated in audio.
Commenting on the changes, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary-General ASCI, said: “While ASCI has had disclaimer guidelines since 2016, it was observed that over-use of disclaimers made it difficult for consumers to understand all the information presented in the ad. This is evident from our survey where 80% of consumers did not even notice the disclaimers. Hence, it is important that claims are crafted in a way that minimizes the need for qualificatory disclaimers. Where disclaimers are needed, they should be presented in a manner that someone who is interested in reading them has the opportunity to do so.”
McDonald’s India – North & East launches ‘We Get It’ campaign
Releases the first film of the three-part series depicting true to life situations and evoking the feel-good moments that McDonald’s stands for
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 7:02 PM | 3 min read
McDonald’s India- North and East has launched a heart-warming film as part of its “We Get It” campaign, with the tagline “You’ve got this. We've got you”.
Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, the campaign includes three films, each capturing three distinct eureka moments experienced by McDonald’s fans while life throws unexpected curveballs. For instance, the annoyance of waiting for a ride after a busy day. A slice of life that hits a chord with most of us. The first film released in the last week of December and has received an overwhelming response, with 70+ Million cumulative views across platforms.
Announcing the brand campaign, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “Our lives are becoming increasingly challenging with most of us living busy, always-on-the-go lives, juggling between multiple competing priorities. Quite often, things don’t go as we plan or expect. Our film “You’ve got this. We've got you” is a humble attempt to recognise and appreciate this reality of our customers and our bit in making these demanding, unpredictable micro moments delicious, feel good and easy for our customers in our own warm, welcoming and friendly way. We aspire to remain relevant and a constant in the thick and the thin of our customers lives.”
“Life isn’t perfect, it’s often a string of messy moments. And no one gets it better than McDonald’s. Where you can bring all of your life’s dramas and still be comfortable about it.”– Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group.
The first commercial opens with a young customer at the front counter of a McDonald’s, who decides to grab a quick meal while waiting for her cab. While she places her order, she gets a cab cancellation notification, as a result, she decides to add more items. Suddenly another notification pops indicating a cab just 2 mins away. It is then she decides to cancel her order. But then again, another cab notification puts her off showing a longer arrival time. Laden with mixed feelings due to frequent tug-of-war in hailing a cab, she decides to order a large meal to keep up with the waiting time. To add to her woes, the cab driver calls conveying he needs to refuel, meaning even longer wait. Hearing this, the order taker senses her annoyance and asks in an empathetic tone whether she’d like to add an Oreo McFlurry, making her beam with joy, thus conveying the feeling and message – ‘We Get It’ subtly.
Star Sports launches promo for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
The promo is created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Indian cricket has paved way to a generation of women heroes, who have been at the pinnacle of bringing glory to India in the past few years. With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on the horizon, cricket aficionados of all ages, both young and old, have found idols in these women superstars, and are ready to support the Indian Women’s team journey. Emphasising the significance of this journey, Star Sports, official broadcasters of the marquee ICC event, launches its promo which recognises the presence of a new brand of cricket and its heroes.
The promo, created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star, educates viewers and fans that there’s a new wave of intense, engaging, and dynamic cricket which has come to the fore and riding on this new wave are the India Women’s team, who have made immense strides in their cricketing prowess. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup presents the Indian team with its biggest challenge yet, to bring home the laurels of an ICC trophy for the first time ever, thus creating history and consequently changing it to ‘Her Story’.
Speaking about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, "We are deeply committed to growing fandom for women's Cricket and are excited to host the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. The last T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020 saw the women in blue missing out on the title in an epic finale. As Team India embarks on this journey towards world glory, our hope is that cricket fans across the country and the world will support their endeavour to rewrite his-tory as ‘Herstory’. The growing recognition and appeal of the women in blue has transformational capacity which transcends sport with the potential to inspire millions of girls (and boys). And we believe this event will provide a strong impetus in elevating that chorus of support for Harmanpreet and her team”
The India Women’s team head into the competition as strong contenders, and face the likes of England, Ireland, Pakistan, and West Indies in the group stages of the tournament. India had a strong campaign in the previous edition of the World Cup, reaching the final and only falling short to Australia. With renewed energy and enthusiasm in the squad, having a blend of both experience and youth, India will be looking to go that extra step and win the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time in their history.
