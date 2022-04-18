Credenc unveils its first IPL ad with Lucknow Super Giants players

The campaign highlights the brand's promise of believing in each individual’s potential and encouraging them to fulfill their aspirations

Education lending fintech platform Credenc has launched its new ad campaign with the punchline-“Potential Hai Toh Possible Hai”. The ad campaign airs during this year’s IPL commercial breaks on Disney+ Hotstar featuring three marquee Lucknow Super Giants players- KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock and Manish Pandey.

The campaign aims to highlight Credenc.com’s brand promise of believing in each individual’s potential and encouraging them to fulfill their aspirations. The players will be seen discussing the importance of identifying one’s potential to grow by drawing a parallel between how Lucknow Super Giants based the decision of picking players for their team based on the player’s potential, Credenc.com also basis its decision to offer education loans to students based on their merit and potential. The underlying message showcased in the commercial is that all students with potential can benefit from Credenc.com’s potential-based education loan.

Speaking about the brand’s first ad campaign with the debutant team Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank Batheja, Co-Founder of Credenc.com said, “Believing in students’ potential has been at the heart of our brand’s core offering, which we have tried to reflect through our first ad film. The punchline “Potential Hai Toh Possible Hai’ highlights Credenc.com’s brand promise of ensuring aspirants with potential will not be starved for funds for their higher education goals. The campaign is an organic extension to our brand strategy, which is centered around “Basing their loan decision on students’ potential and not their parental income.”

Here's the TVC:

Avinash Kumar, Co-Founder of Credenc.com also added, “The film is an expression of situations that many of us may have faced in our lives when someone gave us a chance by simply believing in our potential that’s it, and nothing else. This campaign gave us the opportunity to reinforce in our customers the belief that they can depend on themselves because ‘Potential Hai Toh Possible Hai’”

Credenc.com is among one of the key sponsors of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned Lucknow Super Giants team for IPL 2022, where the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will sport the brand’s logo on the jersey sleeves.

