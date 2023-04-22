No wooden acting in Greenpanel’s latest IPL spot with Delhi Capitals
What we thought about the latest IPL ad, starring Delhi Capitals' David Warner, Manish Pandey and Prithvi Shaw
What do a dejected David Warner, a morose Manish Pandey and a petulant Prithvi Shaw have in common? The Delhi Capitals stars are promoting wood panel manufacturer Greenpanel. The pan India campaign titled “Why So Angry?” has been rolled out by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi for the IPL season.
The ad opens with a sullen-looking Warner sitting on a bench with an equally sad Pandey as they share a look of commiseration.
It then cuts to Warner again sitting at a table, looking at his meal with disinterest. He is comforted by Shaw and Pandey as they place their hands on his shoulders.
Back in the changing room, things get all the more heated when a frustrated Shaw destroys a cricket bat in anger while Warner and Pandey cower.
All is not well, it seems like, and by now we are left wondering about the root cause of the trio’s frustration. The voiceover says “Jab Greenpanel MDF se furniture nahi banwayoge, toh gussa toh ayega hi.” (When Greenpanel MDF is not used to make your furniture, anger is inevitable.)
“Our endeavour, at the end of the day, is to make Greenpanel synonymous with MDF,” said Arvind Joshi, VP, Marketing at Greenpanel in the brand’s official press release.
“The task set out for us was simple, make Greenpanel synonymous with MDF such that the two words are almost used interchangeably! With the Greenpanel film, we managed to do not just that, but also make people regret their choice of material/wood IF they haven’t used Greenpanel MDF,” commented Rohit Malkani, the Joint National Creative Director at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
What do experts think?
The short ad film is bolstered by some surprisingly good acting by the trio comprising Warner, Pandey and Shaw. Additionally, the theme song also adds to the morose mood of the ad, which incidentally is also the stand-out factor of the film.
Yash Kulshrestha, the CCO at ^atom network found the ad to be “zany and unexpected. “It’s a challenge to get non-actors to act this well. The players and the director did a decent job,” he noted.
He also lauded the writing: “What works for the ad is the script itself, which is interesting. The IPL topicality, performance, and music lift the ad well.”
For Subodh Chaubey, Creative Director at Infectious Advertising isn’t too convinced by the ad, especially since there’s a missed opportunity to showcase the product itself. “The ad started off really well, building up intrigue about the players' dejection. However, the final act fell rather short, with a somewhat expected climax - the regret of not using the product - in this case Greenpanel,” he said.
On a brighter note, he added, “What works for the ad is the context of Delhi Capitals’ current form; so despite being their sponsor, Greenpanel has managed to score when they're low.”
As one may have guessed by the name of the campaign, the ad harps on negative emotions like anger and frustration to promote the product.
Although many a seasoned marketer may warn against the perils of hinging on negative emotions, there is enough canonical evidence to say that they may help: case in point, Onida selling envy or World Wildlife Federation selling fear or Always selling anger.
Sadness appeal can boost empathy and emotional immersion while anger appeal can stimulate people and can impact their purchasing decisions.
Can Greenpanel’s use of negative appeal cause a similar outcome?
“Personally the negative emotions make the storytelling richer. If only the reason had been beefed up, it would be great ad,” said Chaubey.
Kulshrestha believes that unlike execs in “soulless boardrooms,” consumers don’t overthink about things like negative appeal in ads. “Consumers don't overanalyze ads as we all do in soulless boardrooms. They are not obsessed with it. They either find it interesting or not. It is in the brand's favour if it is funny, sticky and drives the point. Everything else is irrelevant. They will remember the ad and, hopefully, the brand when they go wood-hunting.”
Make a mother promise over a Mother Dairy Ice Cream, says new campaign
Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the six week-long campaign encapsulates the essence of integrity and purity of its products, that consumers too can swear upon
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 21, 2023 1:15 PM | 3 min read
We often land into situations wherein we ask someone to make a promise. We even prod at times, seeking the highest level of commitment for us to be completely assured. ‘Mother Promise’ is accorded as one of the highest levels of commitments amongst promises. Mother Dairy, in its new campaign, is asking Why not make a Mother Promise over a Mother Dairy Ice Cream, which stands for superior taste and quality? Taking this insight to the creative board, Mother Dairy, country’s beloved milk and milk products major, is all set to roll out a new Ice Creams campaign – #MotherPromise – targeting consumers across varied age groups.
The campaign, conceptualized by Ogilvy India, comprises two TVCs that distinctly curate the thought of making a superlative commitment. The six week-long campaign quirkily passes on the thought of making promises over an ice cream while standing up to the promise of offering best-in-class milk-based ice creams to its consumers.
Talking about the new campaign, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy, said, “At Mother Dairy, we take pride in offering 100% milk-based ice creams made with best-in-class ingredients. We have always assured our consumers of a superior taste experience & unmatched quality from all our offerings, and we stand by it. For decades, our consumers have reciprocated this trust with love & conviction. The new campaign is our attempt to live up to our promise and further strengthen the trust in a way that even our consumers can stand by, similar to honouring the highest decree of assurance – a ‘Mother Promise’. Going forward, we will be integrating the campaign thought of ‘Mother Promise’ across various categories of our dairy portfolio.”
TVC I – Showcases an elder sister and her younger brother on their way back home after school. While on the return, the sister asks the brother to keep up a secret and not reveal it to their mother. The brother with a mischievous spark in his eyes is prodding her sister not to lie. It is then the sister offers him a Mother Dairy Kulfi; however, to keep up the promise, the brother keeps demanding for other flavours. Leading into the situation, the younger one later agrees to keep the secret with an assurance of a daily treat, which the sister agrees to with a promise, which is anxiously looked up by the brother. And to reaffirm her this commitment, she immediately follows with saying Mother Promise swearing by Mother Dairy Kulfis. Leading by example, Mother Dairy also makes a promise of offering rich, creamy and tasty kulfi to its consumers.
TVC II – Comprises a distinct setup of a young couple, wherein the guy is sulking as he had to wait for long for his partner to come. The girl sensing the situation comes with a smile holding Mother Dairy Cones, using each of the flavours prompting him to smile and cool down. During her persuasion, she promises for being on time, which is very sweetly confronted by the boy and to repeat her promise she swears by Mother Dairy Cones by saying Mother Promise. With distinct flavours of cones, the boy eventually melts down leading to happy moment between them. Leading by example here, Mother Dairy also makes a promise of offering 100% milk-based ice creams to its consumers.
“Mother Dairy has always been a nurturing brand with high product ethos and social commitment. We wanted to communicate these timeless values in a contemporary way.”, said Rohitash Srivastava, Head of Strategy & Planning, Ogilvy India (North).
ABBY One Show 2023 gets Emmanuel Upputuru, Sabyasachi Mitter, Bobby Pawar as jury chair
They have been roped in for the Green Abby category
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 21, 2023 12:44 PM | 4 min read
Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder of Efgh Brand Innovations, Sabyasachi Mitter, Founder and Managing Director, ibs + Fulcro and Bobby Pawar, Chairman and CEO, Havas Group India, join as Jury Chair for Green Abby category, Jury Chair of Technology category, and Jury Chair of Static Print respectively, at The ABBY One Show Awards 2023.
Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder of Efgh Brand Innovations, has joined the Abby One Show Awards Jury 2023 to chair the Green Abby category.
Emmanuel was earlier CCO, Cheil, Founder of ITSA and NCD, Publicis Advertising. He has won a rich haul of Cannes Lions, One Show pencils, D&AD, Adfest, London International and many Abby One Show Awards. He has been ranked India’s Hottest Creative by Campaign Brief Asia in 2003-2004.
Emmanuel has been on prestigious juries like D&AD, Adfest, London international etc. He led Cheil to 4th hottest position at Abby One Show in 2022,and also helped the agency win the title of Digital and Branded Content agency of the year at the Abby One Show in 2022 apart from winning their first Effie Gold,
Emmanuel considers his biggest success to be mixing oil and water: the traditional ATL prima donnas, and the digital natives, who were previously separate teams; he has integrated them into one big team.
Today, Emmanuel uses technology as a medium and calls Data as his boss.
Sabyasachi Mitter, Founder and Managing Director, ibs + Fulcro, has been appointed the Jury Chair of Technology category at the Abby One Show Awards 2023.
Sabyasachi is an alumni of IIMC with a career spanning 27 years with over 20 years as an entrepreneur. He is the founder of ibs and Fulcro two of India’s leading digital agencies.
In his expansive career, Sabyasachi has worked with over 100 marquee brands across industries. With over 250 awards, 17 times agency of the year and the Grand Prix at the ABBY, Sabyasachi has demonstrated thought leadership in delivering award winning campaigns for some of the most iconic brands of the country.
Sabyasachi says, “The Abby One Show Awards is without doubt the gold standard of the advertising awards in India. With technology becoming ubiquitous in marketing and communication and CX becoming a critical lever of business success, the Technology category at the Abby One Show awards is really the one to watch out for.”
Bobby Pawar, Chairman and CEO, Havas Group India, will be on the Static Print jury of Abby One Show Awards 2023.
Bobby Pawar is among the most awarded creatives from India, with over 400 local and international metals. He was IAA India’s Creative Agency Leader of the Year (2021) and Campaign Asia’s Creative Person of the Year (2011) for India and South Asia.
Prior to joining Havas Group, Bobby spent five and half years at Publicis, where his mandate was to turn around the agency. During his stint, Publicis created some of the country’s most talked about and effective campaigns.
Before this he was the Chief Creative Officer at JWT, where he made a marked difference in the agency’s creative product.
Bobby also spent four and half year as the CCO of DDB Mudra Group. There he was tasked with the raising creative bar across many disciplines; digital, experiential and media. As a result, he transformed the group into one of the hottest agencies in the country.
Bobby says “I am thrilled to be on the Abby One Show Jury in a category I love which is Print. I look forward to raising the bar further in this prestigious award show."
Bobby has worked for seven years in the United States. He had long stints at Ogilvy, New York and BBDO, Chicago. One of his films ran on the Superbowl. It was also featured in the MoMA and nominated for an Emmy.
Rohit Sharma named brand ambassador of JioCinema
The Indian captain has also starred in a spot for the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 21, 2023 11:33 AM | 2 min read
India captain Rohit Sharma was announced as JioCinema’s Brand Ambassador. One of the modern-era greats, Hitman Rohit Sharma holds numerous world records as captain and player, will now open a new inning to build on JioCinema’s vision of making sports viewing synonymous with digital.
“JioCinema is leading the way in transforming how sports is consumed in India across mobile phones and connected TV. The remarkable range of choices it provides fans is truly empowering. I am very pleased to associate with JioCinema and be part of this journey as it enables the shift to the digital platform and offers a higher degree of flexibility, accessibility, interactivity, and personalization to cricket fans,” said Rohit Sharma.
Rohit will work closely with the team at JioCinema, collaborating on a shared vision that is focused on making sports viewing synonymous with digital through a series of initiatives. He will take JioCinema’s digital-first proposition for all premium sports properties nationwide expanding the fan base.
“Rohit Sharma embodies the spirit of sportsmanship, and unmatched leadership, representing the values that fans and players alike hold dear,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Our presentation of sports and the ongoing TATA IPL have a synergy in Rohit’s ability to connect with fans, and this partnership is a natural extension to our quest in leading India on a path that represents an exciting future.
Byju’s-owned Aakash calls for creative pitch
Five agencies are believed to be participating in the pitch
By Neeta Nair | Apr 21, 2023 8:16 AM | 1 min read
Byju's-owned Aakash Educational Services has called for a creative pitch in Delhi, exchange4media has learned from reliable sources. Five agencies are believed to be participating in the pitch.
Aakash is an offline test preparatory services provider that Byju’s acquired in April 2021. Ogilvy worked on a campaign of Aakash Byju’s in February 2022, Vijayi Bhava. It is not known whether the agency is participating in this pitch.
exchange4media reached out to Aakash and Ogilvy, but both of them were not available for comment till the time of filing of the story
Byju's acquired Aakash Educational Services for a cash and stock deal of almost $950 million, which was considered as one of its boldest bets ever. Byju’s is also planning to roll out Aakash’s IPO in India.
Cannes Lions announces 2023 See It Be It cohort
16 female creatives, from 14 countries, have been selected to take part
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 6:58 PM | 4 min read
Cannes Lions has today announced the participants chosen for the 2023 See It Be It female talent acceleration programme. In total 16 female creatives, from 14 countries, have been selected to take part in a unique development experience at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in partnership with Verizon, taking place from 19-23 June 2023.
The See It Be It talent programme was founded in 2014 by Cannes Lions with the mission to achieve equal gender representation of creative directors and leaders across the global industry. The 16 creatives selected to make up the 2023 class will receive an all-access Festival pass, travel to and from Cannes, accommodation courtesy of the Festival, and will attend an exclusive programme of events and mentoring workshops with some of the most respected leaders in the industry today. This year an Alumni Tutor has been introduced to the programme for the first time, to support the women throughout the week and take the programme experience to the next level. Selected from last year’s cohort through an application and interview process, Steph Cajucom, Creative Director, Translation, has been appointed to take on this role. She will work closely with programme Ambassador, Madonna Badger, to elevate the programme and further the impact See It Be It has on the industry well beyond the Festival week.
Commenting on the 2023 cohort, Madonna Badger, See It Be It Chairperson and Ambassador, Founder/CEO/COO, BADGER AGENCY, said, "I am so grateful to have been Chairperson of See It Be It over the last six years, and this year I am super excited to be the Ambassador to the 16 women making up the 2023 class of See It Be It.
“The theme for this year is “Know your power”. Creative women have a power unlike any other as they use their strengths and vulnerabilities to know their own power and express their talents. This is very true for the 2023 Cannes See It Be It group. The group this year is fantastic and from so many places around the world. It is inspiring and encouraging to meet so many exciting creative women who are dedicated to our craft in all its forms.”
The 2023 sixteen finalists are named as follows:
- Ángela Pacheco, Creative Director, El Ruso de Rocky, Spain, Europe
- Arah Kim, Creative Director, The Juju, Mexico, North America
- Bernice Chao Head of Integrated Creative, Zambezi, USA, North America
- Binaifer Dulani, Creative and Founding Member, Talented, India, Asia
- Çağla Büyükkoç Sütlüoğlu, Founder & CEO, Walrus Creative Works,Turkey, Europe
- Daniela Varela, Creative Director, TBWA\Chiat Day New York, USA, North America
- Esosa Osagiede, Deputy Creative Director, Leo Burnett Lagos, Nigeria, Africa
- Heloísa Ribeiro, Creative Director, FCB, Brazil, South America
- Huei Yin Wong, Senior Art Director, Clemenger BBDO, Australia, Oceania
- Huma Mobin, Co-founder & Creative Director, Contentory Inc., Pakistan, Asia
- Lauren Mitchell, Creative Lead - Art Director, King James Group - Part of Accenture Song, South Africa, Africa
- Lex Remalante, Global Art Director, The Barn at Arla Foods, Denmark, Europe
- Sabrina Henry, Creative Director, DDB Centro, Guatemala, South America
- Sarah Olicker, Senior Creative, Mojo Supermarket, USA, North America
- Sollin Sæle, Senior Creative, Accenture Song, Norway, Europe
- Tung Wang, Senior Copywriter, TBWA\ Media Arts Lab, Taiwan, Asia
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, added, “See It Be It was established in response to the gender imbalance that exists within the global creative community. To date, over 100 women have taken part in See It Be It, and many alumni members have progressed into leadership positions, won Lions Awards and served as Cannes Lions Jurors. We’re delighted to welcome yet another talented group of women to the Festival and the See It Be It network for a ninth year. Congratulations to all those selected and a huge thank you to our 40 Jurors for their time in selecting our 2023 cohort.”
Lowe Lintas pushes the play button in latest campaign for Dollar athleisure
New campaign featuring Rajasthan Royals Superstars urges to have Play Mode On
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 6:35 PM | 2 min read
Dollar Industries Limited has launched its latest brand campaign to promote athleisurewear. The campaign has been conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Kolkata. As Principal Sponsors of the Rajasthan Royals team this IPL, Dollar has partnered with five cricketing idols - Sanju Samson, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag of the Rajasthan Royals team to push forward the fashion quotient and strike a chord with the GenZ audience.
Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited said, “With majority of business meetings taking place in front of a notebook at home — casual leggings, sweatpants and loungewear have quickly become inherent pieces of our personal and professional wardrobes. This has naturally prompted us to launch an entire range of Athleisurewear – Tank Tops, Crew Necks, Henleys, Polos, Sweatshirts, Jackets, Hoodies, Bermudas, Capris, Track Pants, Joggers and Socks – which perfectly marries our young consumer’s desire for comfortable yet trendy and versatile clothing options which they can wear at multiple events and locations, from work to gym classes to lunch dates.”
The campaign features the popular team players donning the chic yet relaxed Dolla Athleisure wear along with the Rajasthan Royal’s cap this IPL season.
Commenting on the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said “With the distinction between activewear and daywear fast eroding, we intended to cater to the aspirations of Young India which settles for fashion choices which are both comfortable and stylish. And, Play Mode On aptly sums up the aspirations of a generation which constantly strives to achieve everything come what may.”
The brand has released the new campaign on their online platforms as well as other mediums.
Third umpires take a front foot this cricket season in Hitachi’s new TVC
The film features actor Kiku Sharda
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 6:28 PM | 3 min read
Hitachi Cooling & Heating India has released a ‘Coolest Third Umpire’ campaign.
“As cricket is not just a game but also an emotion in India, the brand endeavour’s to connect widely with the internet-savvy and cricket-loving generation through this quirky campaign. Establishing a strong connection with millennial consumers, the company has made a strategic marketing shift with a focus on new sports branding and emerging digital media avenues. Betting big on the cricket season, the company is driving cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to take the social media world by storm,” the company said.
The third umpire gives the ultimate decision in cricket, but nobody knows what he looks like. What does he does in free time? Is he cool or is he serious? Driving netizen’s curiosity for the Third Umpire, Hitachi’s quirky campaign aims to reveal the identity of the Third Umpire and establish a humorous cross connection, a cross-over of the world of cricket, and the new exciting features of Hitachi air conditioners that never fail to amaze its customers. With this campaign, Actor Kiku Sharda is returning in its new Coolest Third Umpire avatar to entertain and engage people in this season of cricket and heat. With a fun teaser the campaign which will have 5 very entertaining episodes will be taking on all major social platforms – Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. In addition to Hindi, the video will also be available in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
Talking about the new campaign Nilesh Shah, Senior VP, Business Planning and Marketing, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. said, “We are committed to revolutionising the way consumer’s perceive and connect with Air Conditioning products in India. After the huge success of “Nothing Dirty” social media song & “Who is Suraj” social media content AV which crossed 30 Crore video views on Youtube alone, the company was motivated to create another fun-filled, humour-packed, and highly entertaining video campaign.Catering to a wide audience, we have put the spotlight now on cricket season with our ‘Coolest Third Umpire’ Campaign. As every cricket season causes frenzy among fans and Actor Kiku Sharda is a household name so there would be no better time and person to present our ‘Coolest Third Umpire’ campaign. We are optimistic to cross more than millions of organic views with this cutting-edge campaign.”
Actor-Comic Kiku Sharda talking about his association with the brand shared, “I personally am a huge fan of Cricket. While watching matches I often used to picture funny scenarios about the mysterious Third Umpire. What he would look like or dress like or maybe snoring through the match when he is not needed. I was excited to work on this concept and I hope people will enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed working in it. Hitachi is a great brand and I am delighted that I got to embody their Coolest Third Umpire.”
Hitachi’s quirky campaign is written by popular actor and cricket buff, Suresh Menon and has been created by the GroupM Content team in partnership with One Network Entertainment.
