CRED unveils second IPL ad film featuring Annu Kapoor & Renuka Shahane

CRED released its second ad-film for its IPL 2022 campaign- CRED: Play it different. The ad features veteran actors Annu Kapoor & Renuka Shahane playing a fun CRED bounty antakshari. So play the CRED bounty along with your afsane, begane & tarane.

The ad was conceptualised and written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha and Deep Joshi with music by Karan Malhotra. The film was produced by EarlyMan Films and directed by Ayappa. CRED bounty - introducing CRED bounty - play differently. win big. win rewards worth Rs. 50 crore* during the IPL campaign.

All you have to do is - invite your contacts, play games on CRED app, and win daily prizes with CRED bounty. Make sure you pay your credit card bills via CRED app to participate in the CRED bounty.

Members have won mega jackpots like a cruise holiday, gold jewellery, Amazon gift vouchers, Apple products besides winning cashbacks, CRED coins and other rewards.

This IPL season pay your credit card bill on CRED and find more reasons to celebrate than the man of the match

Not just players, CRED members and their close ones also stand a chance to win big as they pay off their credit card bills on time to earn CRED coins, which they can use to win unmatched cashbacks and rewards during the IPL season across the app.

