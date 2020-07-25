Crayons Advertising curates digital campaign for MP Tourism

Crayons Advertising has conceptualized and executed a digital campaign for Madhya Pradesh Tourism - #SabKuchJoDilChahe.





#SabKuchJoDilChahe showcases Madhya Pradesh as a travelers delight fulfilling all that the heart desires through an amalgamation of experiences that are waiting to unfold and create lifetime memories.



The campaign has been launched with a digital film that was released by popular travel and lifestyle influencers like Prakrati Varshney, Dev and Radhika Sharma, who released the film on their social media handles, following a few teaser posts covering their exclusive trips to Madhya Pradesh.



The storyline showcases the wonders of Madhya Pradesh through a desire-filled journey of the heart.



The 2nd phase of the campaign showcased 2 aspiring travel stories, of 2 popular influencers from travel and fitness genres. Chef Pankaj Bhadauria (from Masterchef India fame) and Yogasini Radhika Bose, were sent to a one-of-its-kind Dil Ka Safar to fulfill their respective passions and aspirations.



Dil ka safar was covered LIVE on social media. Chef Pankaj Bhadauria held a LIVE cooking session from the roof-top restaurant of Minto Hall in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Yogasini Radhika Bose also held an exclusive LIVE yoga session from the serene ghat of Narmada River in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh.



The campaign is now entering its 3rd phase that will fulfill the desire of taking a road trip, post the lockdown.



Talking about the campaign, Sonia Meena (IAS) AMD, MP Tourism, said, “Madhya Pradesh is a land of rich culture, glorious history, scrumptious food and unique experiences. #SabKuchJoDilChahe showcases the myriad experiences presented to every traveller visiting the state of Madhya Pradesh. This fascinating heart of India offers everything that the heart desires, and our latest campaign brings those unusual experiences to life in the most articulate manner.”

Shekhar Suri, Vice President, Crayons Advertising, said, “Madhya Pradesh is the heart of Incredible India, and when it came to showcasing it on the digital platform, we chose to unveil its numerous experiences through a desire-filled journey of the heart. #SabKuchJoDilChahe is a full-fledged digital campaign that unfolds the marvels of Madhya Pradesh through a one-of-its-kind story-telling approach. The first 2 phases of the campaign have already recorded a remarkable organic growth rate for the brand, while the 3rd phase is only going to increase the traction further. The desires of the heart are many and through this campaign we showcase just the right place to live them all, the very heart of India.”