Century Ply creates ‘virus-free’ TV news channel studio

Content creation came to a grinding halt with the onset of the pandemic. However, leading Indian manufacturer, seller and exporter of plywoods and veneers, Century Ply took up the challenge as an opportunity. Through extensive research, Century Ply created a sustainable solution, for its customers by addressing one of the pivotal issues, the fear against the VIRUS.

Century Ply developed a form of nanotechnology, grained on the surface of plywoods and laminates, that terminates the virus that meets it. Thus, born VIROKILL - India’s first anti-viral Laminate and Ply, which kills 99.99% virus*.

Talking about the invention of Virokill, Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director – Century Plyboards, says, “The multi-media campaign Raho Befikar was to reach out to all the three key stakeholders – trade, influencers (architects/interior Designers) and the end consumers. We were delighted when Lodestar UM suggested that the cutting-edge technological innovation - Virokill could be further enhanced through innovative but apt contextualization to drive home the product efficacy.”

Broadcast journalists have been the frontline workers bringing home news and analysis from across the country and the world. However, they are the ones, who are, exposed to the threats of this deadly virus. Century Ply through Virokill could make workplaces safer. The company joined hands with CNBC TV18, India’s leading business news channel, and developed India’s first virus-free news studio with Century Ply’s Virokill.

"This is a media first," says, Anindya Ray, Senior Vice President, Lodestar UM. "When we approached CNBC with this proposal, the contextualization manifested into this path-breaking yet simple idea. CNBC readily came on board, and the rest is history”, he further added.

On the heels of successfully converting the CNBC news studio virus-free, the brand has now forged partnerships with India's other top media brands like Republic Network, Times NOW Network as well as also Radio Mirchi, Red FM, Radio One, Big FM and several others.