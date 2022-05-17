Celebs should not endorse crypto: SEBI

The regulator has said public personalities could be held accountable if crypto ads are found to be violating regulations

SEBI has proposed that celebrities and public figures should be banned from endorsing crypto currencies, media networks have reported.

The regulator has said that the public personalities could be held accountable if the crypto ads are found to be violating regulations.

The proposal has been submitted to the Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance. ASCI Secretary General Manisha Kapoor has earlier said that cryptocurrency “is an emerging area of concern”.

ASCI has been examining additional and fresh guidelines required to protect the interests of consumers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)