Celebs should not endorse crypto: SEBI

The regulator has said public personalities could be held accountable if crypto ads are found to be violating regulations

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 17, 2022 11:29 AM  | 1 min read
Crypto

SEBI has proposed that celebrities and public figures should be banned from endorsing crypto currencies, media networks have reported.

The regulator has said that the public personalities could be held accountable if the crypto ads are found to be violating regulations.

The proposal has been submitted to the Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance. ASCI Secretary General Manisha Kapoor has earlier said that cryptocurrency “is an emerging area of concern”.

ASCI has been examining additional and fresh guidelines required to protect the interests of consumers.

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Asci Sebi crypto Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
Cipla

Ayushmann Khurrana to be the face of Cipla Health’s Maxirich
35 minutes ago

Bosch

Bosch comes up with new campaign #FlexibleLikeABosch
3 hours ago

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma launches personal NFT on FanCraze
3 hours ago