CEAT showcases ‘IN control Moments’ during IPL

CEAT Tyres has launched a digital video series in association with the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL). The four-part video series encapsulates key moments at the IPL so far, showcasing some smashing boundaries, fantastic wickets and celebrating milestone achievements of cricketers.

The idea is to promote CEAT’s SecuraDrive range of premium tyres based on the theme ‘In control moments’ on the field and on the road, highlighting the usage of premium quality tyres to provide safety in varied driving conditions.

These ads will be aired over a course of four days and will also be promoted across different online media platforms.

Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, “This year’s IPL has broken all records, becoming one of the most widely watched events across the world. The launch of our video series during IPL will not only promote SecuraDrive range of premium tyres but also celebrate some outstanding achievements of cricketers so far. Built on the theme ‘In control moments’, these cricketers have exhibited attributes of credibility, reliability and durability much like our new range of tyres.”