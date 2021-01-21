CCPA warns ads that claim to 'boost immunity', 'kill virus'

The body warned advertisers that punishment for making such misleading claims will range from 2-year imprisonment to Rs 10 lakh in fine

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) in its advisory on Jan 20 warned advertisers who used "immunity-boosting", "virus killing" and "999.99% germ-free" proposition in their communication. The authority stated that any brand making such claims without scientific credibility will liable for punishment.

Punishment for such false claims "made to mislead the consumers for promotion of their products" may range from two years' imprisonment or fine up to Rs 10 lakh. The CCPA said that misleading or false advertising is an unfair trade practice, which is a concern for the law.

CCPA was established in July 2020 under Section 10 of Consumer Protection Act 2019 to monitor matters relating to violation of consumer rights, unfair trade practices or misleading ads, which are detrimental to public and consumer interests.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)