Cannes Lions 2021: FCB Interface picks three Outdoor Lions

The Punishing Signal earlier picked two lions in the Health & Wellness Category

Continuing India’s winning spree at Cannes Lions 2021, FCB Interface has picked one silver and two bronze lions in the Outdoor Category for The Punishing Signal campaign it had done for Mumbai Police.

The campaign was shortlisted and has won in ambient outdoor, single-market campaign, and social behaviour subcategory.

Another shortlist was Geometry Encompass Mumbai’s ‘Hackwashing’ for HUL’s Lifebuoy in social behaviour subcategory.

The country has also won four Health & Wellness Lions today.

